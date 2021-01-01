« previous next »
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1880 on: Today at 03:24:30 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:58:55 pm
excellent player but he would actually be worth what he would cost.
He would find the PL tougher than La Liga as well up against faster full backs

I wouldnt swap him for Diaz

He's probably just slightly behind Mbappé, although i wouldn't disagree with anyone if they put him ahead of Mbappe, and you wouldn't swap him for Diaz? Don't get me wrong, i like Diaz, but Vinicius is on another level.
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1881 on: Today at 03:24:36 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:19:09 pm
He is but La Liga have much slower full backs.
He just would find it a bit harder I think but of course he would be too good for most full backs.
look at how Konate & Walker dealt with him. PL has more players in defence as fast as those. Araujo too he struggles a bit

He does no defensive work at all too.
Very good player but i wouldn't swap him for Diaz.

... ok.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1882 on: Today at 03:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:56:51 pm
Would never happen but Id go all in for Vinicius. Ridiculously good player who I dread facing every time. He should leave Madrid, they havent supported him enough. Bring him here.

Leave Real Madrid to join Liverpool in the europa league, not an easy sell
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1883 on: Today at 03:43:39 pm »
Did I miss the time when all fast full backs moved to England?

Someone needs to get Alberto Moreno back.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1884 on: Today at 03:43:56 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:43:39 pm
Did I miss the time when all fast full backs moved to England?

They're all so quick you missed it.
Offline harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1885 on: Today at 03:59:40 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:19:09 pm
He is but La Liga have much slower full backs.
He just would find it a bit harder I think but of course he would be too good for most full backs.
look at how Konate & Walker dealt with him. PL has more players in defence as fast as those. Araujo too he struggles a bit

He does no defensive work at all too.
Very good player but i wouldn't swap him for Diaz.

What are you on about? He turns into peak Ronaldinho playing English full backs.
Offline koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1886 on: Today at 04:04:31 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:58:55 pm
excellent player but he would actually be worth what he would cost.
He would find the PL tougher than La Liga as well up against faster full backs

I wouldnt swap him for Diaz
he's way, way better than diaz.
Offline redk84

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1887 on: Today at 04:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:35:26 pm
Leave Real Madrid to join Liverpool in the europa league, not an easy sell

Has he heard about our war chest?
Online redbyrdz

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1888 on: Today at 04:06:03 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 04:04:31 pm
he's way, way better than diaz.

Quoted for future abuse.
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1889 on: Today at 04:07:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:00:33 pm
If it were possible, I would, all day long.  Younger, quicker, more robust, more of a goal threat.
I'd sell Nunez and Diaz to get Vinicius.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1890 on: Today at 04:17:28 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 04:05:33 pm
Has he heard about our war chest?

Lebron James will facetime with him if he joins, is that enough? can we raid the unlimited Nike pot to make it happen like Mbappe?
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1891 on: Today at 04:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:07:14 pm
I'd sell Nunez and Diaz to get Vinicius.

Id sell Jota + Nunez to get Bellingham
Online Saus76

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1892 on: Today at 04:20:07 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 04:04:31 pm
he's way, way better than diaz.

Doubt it. "Way way better". Nah not having that. Diaz last season was unplayable at times and has fit seamlessly into our front three. With a proper pre season under him he will go on to be a bigger star next season. Vinicius has undoubted quality, but by no means way way better.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1893 on: Today at 04:21:08 pm »
Just wondering how people will view the forthcoming window. Will you judge the window on filling the gaps we need filling or on money spent? Or somewhere in between?

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1894 on: Today at 04:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:21:08 pm
Just wondering how people will view the forthcoming window. Will you judge the window on filling the gaps we need filling or on money spent? Or somewhere in between?

Getting the right bodies in, is the most important thing (that includes numbers too).

We aren't a well-oiled machines behind the scenes anymore, so we shall see what the summer brings.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1895 on: Today at 04:25:44 pm »
I just want us to have a clear idea of how we're setting up next season, and to buy players that fit that mould.
Offline rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1896 on: Today at 04:26:36 pm »
Why is Vinícius Júnior been mentioned
Online Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1897 on: Today at 04:28:04 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:26:36 pm
Why is Vinícius Júnior been mentioned

Because Spain is racist.
Offline rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1898 on: Today at 04:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 04:28:04 pm
Because Spain is racist.

Thats nothing new
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1899 on: Today at 04:31:58 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:26:36 pm
Why is Vinícius Júnior been mentioned

Because this forum only deals in realistic transfer rumours
Offline rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1900 on: Today at 04:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:31:58 pm

Because this forum only deals in realistic transfer rumours

You mean hope killers
Online Elblanco twatto

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1901 on: Today at 04:35:41 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:03:36 pm
What's the point in him coming in for one window? Couldn't they just have had someone internal step into the role temporarily?

Think of it as LFC thinking outside the box. Jorg will take a bit of pressure off of Klopp and allow Jürgen to do what he does best. In turn, Jorg has a few months to do what he does best. If I've got this right and I'm far from convinced I have, Jorg will have no problems speaking a few "home truths" to all and sundry. He gets 3 months to work his magic & plenty more if he's a true magician.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1902 on: Today at 04:38:09 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:35:27 pm
You mean hope killers
KH is exactly the opposite of hope killers. ;D
Online Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1903 on: Today at 04:52:59 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:19:09 pm
He is but La Liga have much slower full backs.
He just would find it a bit harder I think but of course he would be too good for most full backs.
look at how Konate & Walker dealt with him. PL has more players in defence as fast as those. Araujo too he struggles a bit

He does no defensive work at all too.
Very good player but i wouldn't swap him for Diaz.

 ;D
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1904 on: Today at 05:00:22 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:10:10 am
If we have someone in mind who is tied to a contract for now and want a short term solution for now I dont really see the issue

But that isn't what Orsntein said. Initially it's for the short term but we may extend his deal depending on how well he gets on. That doesn't imply that he's only here on a short term as the person we want is tied to a contract and that we're willing to wait for him.

Quote
Liverpool aiming to bring in Schmadtke for start of summer window
Prospective Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is set to visit the city this week to finalise terms on a deal to start work ahead of the summer transfer window.

It promises to be a period of significant change at Anfield, with Liverpool targeting an injection of quality in midfield and considering their options in defence, while a back-up goalkeeper may also be required if Caoimhin Kelleher moves to be a No 1 elsewhere.

Liverpool have already done the majority of the groundwork ahead of the window opening but having a new sporting director in place is seen as an ideal solution ahead of such a crucial summer.

Schmadtke, 59, is likely to agree an initial short-term deal to replace Julian Ward, who is leaving at the end of the season. There will be an option to extend his stay if the role goes well or Liverpool may decide to explore other options.

Head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter would work closely with the former goalkeeper, who is available to start work immediately after announcing his retirement from Wolfsburg in January.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is very supportive of the appointment, which would enable Ward to hand over properly to Schmadtke, but pointed out last week that his compatriot is not a target simply because of his nationality.

If it happens, it would not be a Jurgen Klopp signing because we are both German or both know each other, said the Liverpool boss.

Jorg Schmadtke I have known a long, long time. He knows me probably not as long as I know him because he was a much better player.

But we started in a similar moment, our second career (as managers) so from there, we know each other a little bit.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1905 on: Today at 05:02:55 pm »
Timber as the Fabinho replacement?
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1906 on: Today at 05:03:04 pm »
So someone said we should buy Vinicius Junior because el racismo.
Then someone said why hes not as good as Luis Diaz.
Then loads of people piled on the second guy, but not the first one.
No news then?
Offline Raaphael

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1907 on: Today at 05:06:43 pm »
We cant sell all the Brazilians. Allison needs people to hang with. If anything, we should add a couple of Brazilians. We need to think about the social life as well and the barbeques.
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1908 on: Today at 05:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:21:08 pm
Just wondering how people will view the forthcoming window. Will you judge the window on filling the gaps we need filling or on money spent? Or somewhere in between?

Couldn't give two shits how much money we spend as long as we fill our holes well.



Generally speaking, I am more interested in our process - I would like to see signs that we are looking to win in the margins again when it comes to transfers (and elsewhere). It is going to have to be different now that other clubs have caught up with us on data, but there are still ways to outsmart the market. That's why I am hoping we land Paul Mitchell as the next SD. He's incredibly detail-oriented.
