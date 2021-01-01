excellent player but he would actually be worth what he would cost.He would find the PL tougher than La Liga as well up against faster full backsI wouldnt swap him for Diaz
He is but La Liga have much slower full backs.He just would find it a bit harder I think but of course he would be too good for most full backs.look at how Konate & Walker dealt with him. PL has more players in defence as fast as those. Araujo too he struggles a bitHe does no defensive work at all too.Very good player but i wouldn't swap him for Diaz.
Would never happen but Id go all in for Vinicius. Ridiculously good player who I dread facing every time. He should leave Madrid, they havent supported him enough. Bring him here.
Did I miss the time when all fast full backs moved to England?
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Leave Real Madrid to join Liverpool in the europa league, not an easy sell
he's way, way better than diaz.
If it were possible, I would, all day long. Younger, quicker, more robust, more of a goal threat.
Has he heard about our war chest?
I'd sell Nunez and Diaz to get Vinicius.
Just wondering how people will view the forthcoming window. Will you judge the window on filling the gaps we need filling or on money spent? Or somewhere in between?
Why is Vinícius Júnior been mentioned
Because Spain is racist.
Because this forum only deals in realistic transfer rumours
What's the point in him coming in for one window? Couldn't they just have had someone internal step into the role temporarily?Think of it as LFC thinking outside the box. Jorg will take a bit of pressure off of Klopp and allow Jürgen to do what he does best. In turn, Jorg has a few months to do what he does best. If I've got this right and I'm far from convinced I have, Jorg will have no problems speaking a few "home truths" to all and sundry. He gets 3 months to work his magic & plenty more if he's a true magician.
You mean hope killers
If we have someone in mind who is tied to a contract for now and want a short term solution for now I dont really see the issue
Liverpool aiming to bring in Schmadtke for start of summer windowProspective Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is set to visit the city this week to finalise terms on a deal to start work ahead of the summer transfer window.It promises to be a period of significant change at Anfield, with Liverpool targeting an injection of quality in midfield and considering their options in defence, while a back-up goalkeeper may also be required if Caoimhin Kelleher moves to be a No 1 elsewhere.Liverpool have already done the majority of the groundwork ahead of the window opening but having a new sporting director in place is seen as an ideal solution ahead of such a crucial summer.Schmadtke, 59, is likely to agree an initial short-term deal to replace Julian Ward, who is leaving at the end of the season. There will be an option to extend his stay if the role goes well or Liverpool may decide to explore other options.Head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter would work closely with the former goalkeeper, who is available to start work immediately after announcing his retirement from Wolfsburg in January.Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is very supportive of the appointment, which would enable Ward to hand over properly to Schmadtke, but pointed out last week that his compatriot is not a target simply because of his nationality.If it happens, it would not be a Jurgen Klopp signing because we are both German or both know each other, said the Liverpool boss.Jorg Schmadtke I have known a long, long time. He knows me probably not as long as I know him because he was a much better player.But we started in a similar moment, our second career (as managers)
so from there, we know each other a little bit.
