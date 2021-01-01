No ones jumping on Jack there's merely been a couple of questions asked as to what is a possible alternative option. Sometimes it's just about seeing a different point of view, seeking to understand it in further depth and see whether it's something that can be learned from, we're all liverpool fans afterall.
I think jumping on has been misinterpreted (that's my fault), cos it's not a positive or negative - I was talking about people quickly questioning (jumping) what Jack was pondering about the strategy. I'm firmly in your camp mate, discussion is a good thing and your posts earlier with Jack contributed nicely to that!
This is the 2nd or 3rd time I've seen you have a dig at Gordon.
"A dig", come on now Craig be serious
it was a factual statement on key roles being vacant this season in line with the discussion, with a silly joke about older people taking a break from their responsibilities thrown in. I think he'll survive an Eat Pray Love reference!
You'll have to point me to the part in the manual that says jokes can't be made about owners/senior execs. Without even getting into your views on Shanks' digs at owners, were you this quick to defend Rick Parry back in the day. You'd have imploded in the 2000s if you counted the digs then like you've counted posts by me!
Genuinely, do you have any insight at all into the possible reasons he may have felt the requirement to take time out?
I do yeah, he told the press that he was going to work full time on trying to sell the club and his FSG colleague said that he was taking a step back while considering retirement.
Genuinely, do you know something different that we don't?