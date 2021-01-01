« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46] 47   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 55087 times)

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,418
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 12:14:44 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:10:23 pm
Would be a wonderful signing especially at that price and he's quite extraordinarily versatile. A really smart player a bit like Gakpo.

We haven't been linked for a while but you would imagine he's been monitored by us for years now

As long as we're monitoring him then, all will be okay! :)

I'd take a new trio of:

Ugarte
Kudus
Mac Allister




Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 12:16:13 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:14:44 pm
As long as we're monitoring him then, all will be okay! :)

I'd take a new trio of:

Ugarte
Kudus
Mac Allister






Those and someone for the defence would be a sublime window. Covers all bases, brings back our physicality in the middle of the park, protects the defence and adds a significant goal threat from midfield
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 12:20:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:14:12 pm
Not sure what people are jumping on Jack for, it's not outlandish to suggest that things don't appear to be going smoothly off the field - bear in mind that this week it's 6 months since it was public knowledge Ward was leaving (and no doubt longer, behind closed doors).

The short term replacement consultant out of retirement still hasn't even signed up - that's expected this week - and reportedly won't be working substantively on this transfer window which ends over 9 (nine!) months since Ward resigned. The club might want to convince people that things are as normal, despite our owners main man taking some months off mid-season in Thailand to find himself and our main back office job (outside of owners roles) still being unfilled over half a year later - but that's not going to convince most people. Like those people who remember the puff piece articles the club put out over the years explaining how vital/groundbreaking/fundamental the structure they put in place was to our success. Because that structure has gone now, like it or not, and currently there's no reports of it returning.

No ones jumping on Jack :lmao there's merely been a couple of questions asked as to what is a possible alternative option. Sometimes it's just about seeing a different point of view, seeking to understand it in further depth and see whether it's something that can be learned from, we're all liverpool fans afterall.

If someone thinks the choice is wrong fair enough but there's nothing wrong with asking for a posters views on what alternative option should be taken, it sparks healthy and insightful debate.

You talk as if it's some big bluff and if you see positives from it they've fooled you rather than some simply thinking it's not a horrendous plan and remaining open minded as to what may occur off the back of it.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,418
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 12:24:30 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:16:13 pm
Those and someone for the defence would be a sublime window. Covers all bases, brings back our physicality in the middle of the park, protects the defence and adds a significant goal threat from midfield

Agreed, please can you fax this over to the club?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,389
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 12:31:20 pm »
Apologies if already mentioned, it's hard to take in a lot of this thread, but don't we have an issue next season with homegrown/club trained/association-trained players next season?

How come very few seem to be taking this into account when listing the players we'll get? Is it the general consensus that we've got that issue boxed and don't need to re-address the balance or is everyone just ignoring the issue?



Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,565
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 12:35:20 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:14:12 pm
Not sure what people are jumping on Jack for, it's not outlandish to suggest that things don't appear to be going smoothly off the field - bear in mind that this week it's 6 months since it was public knowledge Ward was leaving (and no doubt longer, behind closed doors).

The short term replacement consultant out of retirement still hasn't even signed up - that's expected this week - and reportedly won't be working substantively on this transfer window which ends over 9 (nine!) months since Ward resigned. The club might want to convince people that things are as normal, despite our owners main man taking some months off mid-season in Thailand to find himself and our main back office job (outside of owners roles) still being unfilled over half a year later - but that's not going to convince most people. Like those people who remember the puff piece articles the club put out over the years explaining how vital/groundbreaking/fundamental the structure they put in place was to our success. Because that structure has gone now, like it or not, and currently there's no reports of it returning.

Honestly I just think the club became a hub of complacency 12-18 months ago (Ward will effortlessly take Edwards gig, we don't need a midfielder now our primary target has said no etc etc)
If the grumpy German supply teacher shakes things up I'm all for it :)
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,441
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 12:37:51 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 06:03:19 pm
It's too risky full stop. For every Mac Allister, Caicedo and Alvarez, there's about 50 players who aren't good enough when they make the move over. It's not like Mac and Caicedo have lit the league up since they've been over here and we haven't got time to be bedding in these lads 40+ games a season if we want to challenge (and it's piss easy for City to bring in Alvarez at this point in time and alongside Haaland)

We've tried it before several times, the likes of Mark Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua, all seemed highly rated and just didn't cut it here. Brighton can take that risk on 5 or 6 young lads because if one or two pay off then they get a fortune for them. We're not Brighton

While risky, it is probably required if the club is not willing to pay the prices expected for the more established options though.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 12:38:00 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:31:20 pm
Apologies if already mentioned, it's hard to take in a lot of this thread, but don't we have an issue next season with homegrown/club trained/association-trained players next season?

How come very few seem to be taking this into account when listing the players we'll get? Is it the general consensus that we've got that issue boxed and don't need to re-address the balance or is everyone just ignoring the issue?

I count 14 non-home grown players for next season. That leaves us space for 3 more currently.

1. Thiago
2. Alisson
3. Diaz
4. Fabinho
5. Konate
6. Matip
7. Nunez
8. Robertson
9. Salah
10. Adrian
11. Jota
12. Tsimakis
13. Van Dijk
14. Gakpo
« Last Edit: Today at 12:39:48 pm by Too early for flapjacks? »
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,565
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 12:41:01 pm »
More positively on players... what's changed since January is we (on the outside) now know what we're buying for in terms of system

We want 2 8s who will press but play higher up the pitch than our first Klopp title wining team
So Macallister makes sense with this brief ... as does Mount. Buying both seems odd because they are so similar (in terms of output if not athleticism) and pricey but you can see we'd want a pool of 4 for those 2 slots... those 2 plus Jones and Elliot (Henderson and Thiago occasionally)

We also obviously need a new 6 ... at the very least to compete / rotate and then replace Fabinho (though I'd sell Fab this summer - probably we're not)  - because what the set up lacks is a ball winner with the mobility to cover a decent amount of space and effectively be next to Trent with the ball

And then the harder thing is defence - you need someone who can do some version of Trent's role tho obviously not the same. But then we also need a left sided centre back, because Van Dijk can't play as much as he has post injury and you won't always want a Robertson style left back in this system

So what we want seems pretty clear now - its 5 players imo - the question will be do we have the budget / recruiting ability to fill all those gaps at the right level
« Last Edit: Today at 12:42:57 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,967
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 12:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:25:40 pm
Speaking of waving goodbye, some people thought Tsimikas was doing that yesterday. I do think its very possible he goes if its true were targeting an Inacio type for the LCB/LB slot in the new system. Hed fetch a decent sum too.

Yeah theres footage of him in tears after the game, could be well on his way.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 12:44:42 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:41:01 pm
More positively on players... what's changed since January is we (on the outside) now know what we're buying for in terms of system

We want 2 8s who will press but play higher up the pitch than our first Klopp title wining team
So Macallister makes sense with this brief ... as does Mount. Buying both seems odd because they are so similar (in terms of output if not athleticism) and pricey but you can see we'd want a pool of 4 for those 2 slots... those 2 plus Jones plus Elliot (Henderson and Thiago occasionally)

We also obviously need a new 6 ... at the very least to compete / rotate and then replace Fabinho (though I'd sell Fab this summer - probably we're not)  - because what the set up lacks is a ball winner with the mobility to cover a decent amount of space and effectively be next to Trent with the ball

And then the harder thing is defence - you need someone who can do some version of Trent's role tho obviously not the same. But then we also need a left sided centre back, because Van Dijk can't play as much as he has post injury and you won't always want a Robertson style left back in this system

So what we want seems pretty clear now - its 5 players imo - the question will be do we have the budget / recruiting ability to fill all those gaps at the right level

With us being in the Europa League next season, I don't think we need to address all of the above this summer which would be quite difficult. I don't expect the likes of Van Dijk to get much game time in the Europa League unless we're still in the competition in March.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,841
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1811 on: Today at 12:50:44 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:14:12 pm
despite our owners main man taking some months off mid-season in Thailand to find himself

This is the 2nd or 3rd time I've seen you have a dig at Gordon.

Genuinely, do you have any insight at all into the possible reasons he may have felt the requirement to take time out?
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1812 on: Today at 01:04:27 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:50:44 pm
This is the 2nd or 3rd time I've seen you have a dig at Gordon.

Genuinely, do you have any insight at all into the possible reasons he may have felt the requirement to take time out?
It was reported FSG were looking to sell or get investment.
We have had DoF leave,recruitment staff & Gordon step away.

Everything seems very unclear & with the lack of investment FSG dont seem interested in winning trophies
We will spend little compared to our rivals this summer & will waste having the best manager we have had in 50 years because the owners are not too pushed about winning trophies
Yet we have people who still defend them despite for most fans not expecting us to spend like City or Chelsea
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,196
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1813 on: Today at 01:12:51 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:56:57 am
I agree with this. Honestly, it is absolute nonsense to think we would spend £50m+ on Mount and look to play him primarily as part of the front 3. It is not going to happen. He may play the odd games there but mark my words, if we sign him, it is with the view of him playing as a CM.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:40:11 am
Mount is an attacking midfielder ...



If we do sign him, he will be a utility player for the 5 advanced positions in our setup. Basically, the same role as Ox, before his injury ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,196
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1814 on: Today at 01:13:10 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:16:21 am
Where did the idea come from that he is to be played as a forward if we sign him?
That seems f* stupid.
Granted, he did play as an inside forward under Tuchel, but his role was primarily that of an attacking mid who supported Werner, and made up the numbers in their congested midfield.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:40:11 am
Mount is an attacking midfielder ...



If we do sign him, he will be a utility player for the 5 advanced positions in our setup. Basically, the same role as Ox, before his injury ...
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1815 on: Today at 01:13:56 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:04:27 pm
It was reported FSG were looking to sell or get investment.
We have had DoF leave,recruitment staff & Gordon step away.

Everything seems very unclear & with the lack of investment FSG dont seem interested in winning trophies
We will spend little compared to our rivals this summer & will waste having the best manager we have had in 50 years because the owners are not too pushed about winning trophies
Yet we have people who still defend them despite for most fans not expecting us to spend like City or Chelsea

So if we spend £180 million this summer, which if we are after 4 players I expect, is that with fan expectation or showing a lack of ambition?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,196
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1816 on: Today at 01:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:13:56 pm
So if we spend £180 million this summer, which if we are after 4 players I expect, is that with fan expectation or showing a lack of ambition?

To be honest, I couldn't care less how much we will spend, as long as we bring in the players Jurgen wants. The younger players on our squad still have a lot of room for improvement, and combined with the right additions this summer, we could have a title challenging team as soon as next season ...
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1817 on: Today at 01:21:57 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:04:27 pm
It was reported FSG were looking to sell or get investment.
We have had DoF leave,recruitment staff & Gordon step away.

Everything seems very unclear & with the lack of investment FSG dont seem interested in winning trophies
We will spend little compared to our rivals this summer & will waste having the best manager we have had in 50 years because the owners are not too pushed about winning trophies
Yet we have people who still defend them despite for most fans not expecting us to spend like City or Chelsea

How do you know that? When have we needed a rebuild to the extent we do now? Unless you mean we won't spend as much as City or Man Utd, in which case I agree and it would be silly if we did.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,871
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1818 on: Today at 01:24:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 12:42:08 pm
Yeah theres footage of him in tears after the game, could be well on his way.
Where's that?
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,441
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1819 on: Today at 01:25:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:14:00 am
Mount isnt an attacker. I dont care how many games he has been shoehorned into that position, there is absolutely no chance he plays in the forward three for us.

He will play in Curtis Jones or Hendersons position.

Shoehorned hardly seems the appropriate description when his weaker performances by far have tended to be when he is expected to play as a #8 rather than a more advanced role.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,122
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1820 on: Today at 01:29:49 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:13:56 pm
So if we spend £180 million this summer, which if we are after 4 players I expect, is that with fan expectation or showing a lack of ambition?

if we spend £180M it will give us a decent opportunity to start the rebuild, i dont think we will be spending anything near that, FSG have a ready made excuse of no champions league to cut the budget
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1821 on: Today at 01:30:01 pm »
Vinicius Jr?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,196
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1822 on: Today at 01:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:25:33 pm
Shoehorned hardly seems the appropriate description when his weaker performances by far have tended to be when he is expected to play as a #8 rather than a more advanced role.

Exactly. He seems to be far more comfortable when playing in the attacking 3 or 4, then as a central midfielder. Than again, he could be a good fit for the "Henderson" role in our new setup, since it is basically an advanced No.8 role. If we do sign him, I see him as the 12th or 13th player in our rotation next season, getting significant playing time at several positions, depending on the opposition ...
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1823 on: Today at 01:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:29:49 pm
if we spend £180M it will give us a decent opportunity to start the rebuild, i dont think we will be spending anything near that, FSG have a ready made excuse of no champions league to cut the budget

I mean is Mac is 60 million, Mount 50, Gravenberch 25, that has us at £135 million with a defender to get as well. So maybe not £180 mil, but around £160-£170 mil I would think
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,317
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1824 on: Today at 01:34:14 pm »
It'll definitely be interesting to see how much we spend, given we won't be selling anyone of note. Well, hopefully not selling anyone of note.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1825 on: Today at 01:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:25:40 pm
Speaking of waving goodbye, some people thought Tsimikas was doing that yesterday. I do think its very possible he goes if its true were targeting an Inacio type for the LCB/LB slot in the new system. Hed fetch a decent sum too.

I thought he was crying at the departure of 4 team mates.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,122
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1826 on: Today at 01:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:21:57 pm
How do you know that? When have we needed a rebuild to the extent we do now? Unless you mean we won't spend as much as City or Man Utd, in which case I agree and it would be silly if we did.

FSG have never invested this heavily out of their own pocket, the Coutinho deal was a one off, the usual spend we have is much, much lower than the numbers mooted, weve also lost champions league football which is a significant hit due to their under investment so id like you to share why you are so bullish?
Logged

Online Elblanco twatto

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1827 on: Today at 01:40:39 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:35:20 pm
Honestly I just think the club became a hub of complacency 12-18 months ago (Ward will effortlessly take Edwards gig, we don't need a midfielder now our primary target has said no etc etc)
If the grumpy German supply teacher shakes things up I'm all for it :)

Not sure that complacency is the right word but I get your drift. This season has been a bit of a wake up call and Jorg has at least a few months to smack some sense to proceedings. I'm a believer 😇
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1828 on: Today at 01:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:37:28 pm
FSG have never invested this heavily out of their own pocket, the Coutinho deal was a one off, the usual spend we have is much, much lower than the numbers mooted, weve also lost champions league football which is a significant hit due to their under investment so id like you to share why you are so bullish?

I've said it about 30 times but people like you are judging their expenditure under totally different circumstances. We didn't need a rebuild previously, so I can understand why we didn't spend loads in the market. We clearly do now, Klopp has spoken of the need to and the expectation that we will, so I believe we will invest this summer. I also don't care how much we spend, as long as we fill the gaps in the squad with quality players. Which I think we will.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1829 on: Today at 01:45:35 pm »
Joycey talking about Klopp also being interested in defensive signings - plural.

#WelcomeTimberAndInacio.
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,967
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1830 on: Today at 01:45:36 pm »
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1831 on: Today at 01:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:41:49 pm
I've said it about 30 times but people like you are judging their expenditure under totally different circumstances. We didn't need a rebuild previously, so I can understand why we didn't spend loads in the market. We clearly do now, Klopp has spoken of the need to and the expectation that we will, so I believe we will invest this summer. I also don't care how much we spend, as long as we fill the gaps in the squad with quality players. Which I think we will.

So the years before Klopp and the first couple of years of Klopp when we didn't spend big depite not being in the top 4 is because?


Your belief is built on hope with no evidence. Maybe you'll have some after this summer. Here's hoping they back him.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,871
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1832 on: Today at 01:47:03 pm »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,315
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1833 on: Today at 01:48:28 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:34:14 pm
It'll definitely be interesting to see how much we spend, given we won't be selling anyone of note. Well, hopefully not selling anyone of note.

All about the wages really, £500k a week has gone in just Oxlade, Keita, Milner, Firmino that will cover 5 incomings at £100k a week which is what the reported Mac Allister wage is. Makes the Mount links a bit strange but there you go.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1834 on: Today at 01:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:45:35 pm
Joycey talking about Klopp also being interested in defensive signings - plural.

#WelcomeTimberAndInacio.

Could we see Fabinho play more there next season if we invest in midfield? Anytime I've seen him play centre half he's been excellent
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1835 on: Today at 01:49:40 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:41:01 pm
More positively on players... what's changed since January is we (on the outside) now know what we're buying for in terms of system

We want 2 8s who will press but play higher up the pitch than our first Klopp title wining team
So Macallister makes sense with this brief ... as does Mount. Buying both seems odd because they are so similar (in terms of output if not athleticism) and pricey but you can see we'd want a pool of 4 for those 2 slots... those 2 plus Jones and Elliot (Henderson and Thiago occasionally)

We also obviously need a new 6 ... at the very least to compete / rotate and then replace Fabinho (though I'd sell Fab this summer - probably we're not)  - because what the set up lacks is a ball winner with the mobility to cover a decent amount of space and effectively be next to Trent with the ball

And then the harder thing is defence - you need someone who can do some version of Trent's role tho obviously not the same. But then we also need a left sided centre back, because Van Dijk can't play as much as he has post injury and you won't always want a Robertson style left back in this system

So what we want seems pretty clear now - its 5 players imo - the question will be do we have the budget / recruiting ability to fill all those gaps at the right level

Agree with this. My choices would be:

Inacio
Timber
Ugarte
Mac Allister
Mount.

Though based on recent noises I think it'll be Lavia instead of Ugarte, which to me would show we're still putting faith in Fabinho next season (which yeah, I'm with you lets move on now whilst some cash is salvageable).

Would take Le Fee over Mount for what it's worth, or perhaps Thuram... but seems Mount is preferred (and I rate him, that's just personal preference).
« Last Edit: Today at 02:01:27 pm by Phineus »
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,122
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1836 on: Today at 01:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:41:49 pm
I've said it about 30 times but people like you are judging their expenditure under totally different circumstances. We didn't need a rebuild previously, so I can understand why we didn't spend loads in the market. We clearly do now, Klopp has spoken of the need to and the expectation that we will, so I believe we will invest this summer. I also don't care how much we spend, as long as we fill the gaps in the squad with quality players. Which I think we will.

If we didnt need a rebuild before we should be in a great position right now, but we arent, these are the same owners who decided to sign a few kids after winning the champions league, they build a competitive side and then go into coast mode until the wheels fall off, they do not do continuous success because it costs more money over the long run
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,122
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1837 on: Today at 01:58:31 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:48:50 pm
Could we see Fabinho play more there next season if we invest in midfield? Anytime I've seen him play centre half he's been excellent

Fabinho being isolated vs a fast and agile forward is a nightmare waiting to happen
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,621
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1838 on: Today at 02:02:22 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:48:50 pm
Could we see Fabinho play more there next season if we invest in midfield? Anytime I've seen him play centre half he's been excellent

Imagine Fabinho who moves like a truck in that high back line. Hed get absolutely murdered with runners in behind.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,272
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1839 on: Today at 02:02:28 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:20:19 pm
No ones jumping on Jack :lmao there's merely been a couple of questions asked as to what is a possible alternative option. Sometimes it's just about seeing a different point of view, seeking to understand it in further depth and see whether it's something that can be learned from, we're all liverpool fans afterall.
I think jumping on has been misinterpreted (that's my fault), cos it's not a positive or negative - I was talking about people quickly questioning (jumping) what Jack was pondering about the strategy. I'm firmly in your camp mate, discussion is a good thing and your posts earlier with Jack contributed nicely to that!

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:50:44 pm
This is the 2nd or 3rd time I've seen you have a dig at Gordon.
"A dig", come on now Craig be serious ;D

it was a factual statement on key roles being vacant this season in line with the discussion, with a silly joke about older people taking a break from their responsibilities thrown in. I think he'll survive an Eat Pray Love reference!

You'll have to point me to the part in the manual that says jokes can't be made about owners/senior execs. Without even getting into your views on Shanks' digs at owners, were you this quick to defend Rick Parry back in the day. You'd have imploded in the 2000s if you counted the digs then like you've counted posts by me!
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:50:44 pm
Genuinely, do you have any insight at all into the possible reasons he may have felt the requirement to take time out?
I do yeah, he told the press that he was going to work full time on trying to sell the club and his FSG colleague said that he was taking a step back while considering retirement.

Genuinely, do you know something different that we don't?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46] 47   Go Up
« previous next »
 