More positively on players... what's changed since January is we (on the outside) now know what we're buying for in terms of system



We want 2 8s who will press but play higher up the pitch than our first Klopp title wining team

So Macallister makes sense with this brief ... as does Mount. Buying both seems odd because they are so similar (in terms of output if not athleticism) and pricey but you can see we'd want a pool of 4 for those 2 slots... those 2 plus Jones and Elliot (Henderson and Thiago occasionally)



We also obviously need a new 6 ... at the very least to compete / rotate and then replace Fabinho (though I'd sell Fab this summer - probably we're not) - because what the set up lacks is a ball winner with the mobility to cover a decent amount of space and effectively be next to Trent with the ball



And then the harder thing is defence - you need someone who can do some version of Trent's role tho obviously not the same. But then we also need a left sided centre back, because Van Dijk can't play as much as he has post injury and you won't always want a Robertson style left back in this system



So what we want seems pretty clear now - its 5 players imo - the question will be do we have the budget / recruiting ability to fill all those gaps at the right level

