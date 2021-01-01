Not sure what people are jumping on Jack for, it's not outlandish to suggest that things don't appear to be going smoothly off the field - bear in mind that this week it's 6 months since it was public knowledge Ward was leaving (and no doubt longer, behind closed doors).



The short term replacement consultant out of retirement still hasn't even signed up - that's expected this week - and reportedly won't be working substantively on this transfer window which ends over 9 (nine!) months since Ward resigned. The club might want to convince people that things are as normal, despite our owners main man taking some months off mid-season in Thailand to find himself and our main back office job (outside of owners roles) still being unfilled over half a year later - but that's not going to convince most people. Like those people who remember the puff piece articles the club put out over the years explaining how vital/groundbreaking/fundamental the structure they put in place was to our success. Because that structure has gone now, like it or not, and currently there's no reports of it returning.



No ones jumping on Jackthere's merely been a couple of questions asked as to what is a possible alternative option. Sometimes it's just about seeing a different point of view, seeking to understand it in further depth and see whether it's something that can be learned from, we're all liverpool fans afterall.If someone thinks the choice is wrong fair enough but there's nothing wrong with asking for a posters views on what alternative option should be taken, it sparks healthy and insightful debate.You talk as if it's some big bluff and if you see positives from it they've fooled you rather than some simply thinking it's not a horrendous plan and remaining open minded as to what may occur off the back of it.