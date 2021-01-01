« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1800 on: Today at 12:14:44 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:10:23 pm
Would be a wonderful signing especially at that price and he's quite extraordinarily versatile. A really smart player a bit like Gakpo.

We haven't been linked for a while but you would imagine he's been monitored by us for years now

As long as we're monitoring him then, all will be okay! :)

I'd take a new trio of:

Ugarte
Kudus
Mac Allister




RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1801 on: Today at 12:16:13 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:14:44 pm
As long as we're monitoring him then, all will be okay! :)

I'd take a new trio of:

Ugarte
Kudus
Mac Allister






Those and someone for the defence would be a sublime window. Covers all bases, brings back our physicality in the middle of the park, protects the defence and adds a significant goal threat from midfield
RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1802 on: Today at 12:20:19 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:14:12 pm
Not sure what people are jumping on Jack for, it's not outlandish to suggest that things don't appear to be going smoothly off the field - bear in mind that this week it's 6 months since it was public knowledge Ward was leaving (and no doubt longer, behind closed doors).

The short term replacement consultant out of retirement still hasn't even signed up - that's expected this week - and reportedly won't be working substantively on this transfer window which ends over 9 (nine!) months since Ward resigned. The club might want to convince people that things are as normal, despite our owners main man taking some months off mid-season in Thailand to find himself and our main back office job (outside of owners roles) still being unfilled over half a year later - but that's not going to convince most people. Like those people who remember the puff piece articles the club put out over the years explaining how vital/groundbreaking/fundamental the structure they put in place was to our success. Because that structure has gone now, like it or not, and currently there's no reports of it returning.

No ones jumping on Jack :lmao there's merely been a couple of questions asked as to what is a possible alternative option. Sometimes it's just about seeing a different point of view, seeking to understand it in further depth and see whether it's something that can be learned from, we're all liverpool fans afterall.

If someone thinks the choice is wrong fair enough but there's nothing wrong with asking for a posters views on what alternative option should be taken, it sparks healthy and insightful debate.

You talk as if it's some big bluff and if you see positives from it they've fooled you rather than some simply thinking it's not a horrendous plan and remaining open minded as to what may occur off the back of it.
lionel_messias

  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1803 on: Today at 12:24:30 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:16:13 pm
Those and someone for the defence would be a sublime window. Covers all bases, brings back our physicality in the middle of the park, protects the defence and adds a significant goal threat from midfield

Agreed, please can you fax this over to the club?
stewy17

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1804 on: Today at 12:31:20 pm
Apologies if already mentioned, it's hard to take in a lot of this thread, but don't we have an issue next season with homegrown/club trained/association-trained players next season?

How come very few seem to be taking this into account when listing the players we'll get? Is it the general consensus that we've got that issue boxed and don't need to re-address the balance or is everyone just ignoring the issue?



JackWard33

  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1805 on: Today at 12:35:20 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:14:12 pm
Not sure what people are jumping on Jack for, it's not outlandish to suggest that things don't appear to be going smoothly off the field - bear in mind that this week it's 6 months since it was public knowledge Ward was leaving (and no doubt longer, behind closed doors).

The short term replacement consultant out of retirement still hasn't even signed up - that's expected this week - and reportedly won't be working substantively on this transfer window which ends over 9 (nine!) months since Ward resigned. The club might want to convince people that things are as normal, despite our owners main man taking some months off mid-season in Thailand to find himself and our main back office job (outside of owners roles) still being unfilled over half a year later - but that's not going to convince most people. Like those people who remember the puff piece articles the club put out over the years explaining how vital/groundbreaking/fundamental the structure they put in place was to our success. Because that structure has gone now, like it or not, and currently there's no reports of it returning.

Honestly I just think the club became a hub of complacency 12-18 months ago (Ward will effortlessly take Edwards gig, we don't need a midfielder now our primary target has said no etc etc)
If the grumpy German supply teacher shakes things up I'm all for it :)
