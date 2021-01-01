I've been a little underwhelmed by the transfer committee these past few years. Granfed, we've made some smart transfers like Gakpo and Diaz (time will tell about Nunez though i do like what I've seen). But we were supposed to be a club that eyed transfers that were smart, or at least timely. Bringing in players just before they explode and their value skyrockets. Obviously, it's an incredibly difficult strategy to consistently maintain, but it seems lately we've started going after players just after they've had strong seasons and their prices jump volumes.



We were after Tchouaméni, but by then his price was above our value. Why didn't we attempt the year prior? Im assuming we weren't interested soley because of his last season at Monaco. We're interested in Mac Allister, but now when his value has jumped, even though he's been playing in the same league for 3 seasons already. We could have surely signed him last summer for much less. Almost 2 years of rumours have mentioned our interest in Bellingham, we decide to make a move for him in the window when his value will surely soar to outstanding levels. Why? Why not push an offer last summer or then move on? Seems like we ended interest quite recently.



And even the transfers like Diaz last year Jan, and Gakpo this past Jan, both are transfers we were pretty much forced to play our hands before Tottenham and other clubs snapped them up. Why do we seemingly wait until the last minute? Are we requiring more proof before we commit? If rumours are true, we brought in Diaz and Gakpo a transfer window earlier than planned, but look at the massive impact both had in their first few months respectively. Was there really a reason we were waiting? Surely their value would have increased at season's end?



I keep thinking about something Klopp mentioned a few months back in one of his interviews. Just one sentence really. Where he mentions how he would "like to risk a bit more in transfers". Why are we hesitant to take risks? Our transfers with big fees attached of actually offered more value than their costs, bar a few exceptions. Klopp has shown a knack for bringing the best out of any player added to his squad. We've been involved in title races, won trophies, and played exciting football. Why are we so cautious with transfers? I really do believe our hesitancy these past few seasons(or at least ever since we brought in Fabinho early on that summer window) that FSG have put a lid on spending unless our hands are forced like with Gakpo and Nunez. I wonder if they've tried to keep expenses low whilst theyir goal was to cash in and sell. Now that seemingly they're here to stay, will they go back to trusting the transfer committee and "risking a bit more"?

I really hope so. We can never say a season is wasted, but considering how the season unfolded with problems that made life difficult for us, problems that we already knew about last summer and chose not to address, we didn't really benefit from this season, this year from our players' prime, as we should have.



Here's hoping we take risks. And also, here's hoping we sign a player or two this window that absolutely explodes on our watch and not the season prior to signing them.