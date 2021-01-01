« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44] 45   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 53316 times)

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,746
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 08:32:55 am »
I've been a little underwhelmed by the transfer committee these past few years. Granfed, we've made some smart transfers like Gakpo and Diaz (time will tell about Nunez though i do like what I've seen). But we were supposed to be a club that eyed transfers that were smart, or at least timely. Bringing in players just before they explode and their value skyrockets. Obviously,  it's an incredibly difficult strategy to consistently maintain, but it seems lately we've started going after players just after they've had strong seasons and their prices jump volumes.

We were after Tchouaméni, but by then his price was above our value. Why didn't we attempt the year prior? Im assuming we weren't interested soley because of his last season at Monaco. We're interested in Mac Allister, but now when his value has jumped,  even though he's been playing in the same league for 3 seasons already. We could have surely signed him last summer for much less. Almost 2 years of rumours have mentioned our interest in Bellingham, we decide to make a move for him in the window when his value will surely soar to outstanding levels. Why? Why not push an offer last summer or then move on? Seems like we ended interest quite recently.

And even the transfers like Diaz last year Jan, and Gakpo this past Jan, both are transfers we were pretty much forced to play our hands before Tottenham and other clubs snapped them up. Why do we seemingly wait until the last minute? Are we requiring more proof before we commit? If rumours are true, we brought in Diaz and Gakpo a transfer window earlier than planned, but look at the massive impact both had in their first few months respectively. Was there really a reason we were waiting? Surely their value would have increased at season's end?

I keep thinking about something Klopp mentioned a few months back in one of his interviews. Just one sentence really.  Where he mentions how he would "like to risk a bit more in transfers". Why are we hesitant to take risks? Our transfers with big fees attached of actually offered more value than their costs, bar a few exceptions. Klopp has shown a knack for bringing the best out of any player added to his squad. We've been involved in title races, won trophies, and played exciting football. Why are we so cautious with transfers? I really do believe our hesitancy these past few seasons(or at least ever since we brought in Fabinho early on that summer window) that FSG have put a lid on spending unless our hands are forced like with Gakpo and Nunez.  I wonder if they've tried to keep expenses low whilst theyir goal was to cash in and sell. Now that seemingly they're here to stay, will they go back to trusting the transfer committee and "risking a bit more"?
I really hope so. We can never say a season is wasted, but considering how the season unfolded with problems that made life difficult for us, problems that we already knew about last summer and chose not to address, we didn't really benefit from this season, this year from our players' prime, as we should have.

Here's hoping we take risks. And also, here's hoping we sign a player or two this window that absolutely explodes on our watch and not the season prior to signing them.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,430
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 08:36:46 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:09:25 am
Tough shit if Klopp wants him I reckon.

Best mates with Rice though isnt he.

London is a big factor.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,430
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 08:39:28 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:13:32 am
Who would be an attainable and more complete 6?

Lavia. I am also into the idea of converting Gravenberch into a 6. I just dont like the idea of a 6 that just wins the ball and offers little else.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,190
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 08:40:11 am »
Mount is an attacking midfielder ...



If we do sign him, he will be a utility player for the 5 advanced positions in our setup. Basically, the same role as Ox, before his injury ...
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 08:42:49 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:39:28 am
Lavia. I am also into the idea of converting Gravenberch into a 6. I just dont like the idea of a 6 that just wins the ball and offers little else.

Respectfully disagree, he's inferior at the most important aspects of playing as a 6, ball winning, same goes for Gravenberch and I like him a lot.

If you feel Ugarte fits into that category of not offering much else you cant have seen him play much at all
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 08:43:48 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 08:32:55 am
I've been a little underwhelmed by the transfer committee these past few years. Granfed, we've made some smart transfers like Gakpo and Diaz (time will tell about Nunez though i do like what I've seen). But we were supposed to be a club that eyed transfers that were smart, or at least timely. Bringing in players just before they explode and their value skyrockets. Obviously,  it's an incredibly difficult strategy to consistently maintain, but it seems lately we've started going after players just after they've had strong seasons and their prices jump volumes.

We were after Tchouaméni, but by then his price was above our value. Why didn't we attempt the year prior? Im assuming we weren't interested soley because of his last season at Monaco. We're interested in Mac Allister, but now when his value has jumped,  even though he's been playing in the same league for 3 seasons already. We could have surely signed him last summer for much less. Almost 2 years of rumours have mentioned our interest in Bellingham, we decide to make a move for him in the window when his value will surely soar to outstanding levels. Why? Why not push an offer last summer or then move on? Seems like we ended interest quite recently.

And even the transfers like Diaz last year Jan, and Gakpo this past Jan, both are transfers we were pretty much forced to play our hands before Tottenham and other clubs snapped them up. Why do we seemingly wait until the last minute? Are we requiring more proof before we commit? If rumours are true, we brought in Diaz and Gakpo a transfer window earlier than planned, but look at the massive impact both had in their first few months respectively. Was there really a reason we were waiting? Surely their value would have increased at season's end?

I keep thinking about something Klopp mentioned a few months back in one of his interviews. Just one sentence really.  Where he mentions how he would "like to risk a bit more in transfers". Why are we hesitant to take risks? Our transfers with big fees attached of actually offered more value than their costs, bar a few exceptions. Klopp has shown a knack for bringing the best out of any player added to his squad. We've been involved in title races, won trophies, and played exciting football. Why are we so cautious with transfers? I really do believe our hesitancy these past few seasons(or at least ever since we brought in Fabinho early on that summer window) that FSG have put a lid on spending unless our hands are forced like with Gakpo and Nunez.  I wonder if they've tried to keep expenses low whilst theyir goal was to cash in and sell. Now that seemingly they're here to stay, will they go back to trusting the transfer committee and "risking a bit more"?
I really hope so. We can never say a season is wasted, but considering how the season unfolded with problems that made life difficult for us, problems that we already knew about last summer and chose not to address, we didn't really benefit from this season, this year from our players' prime, as we should have.

Here's hoping we take risks. And also, here's hoping we sign a player or two this window that absolutely explodes on our watch and not the season prior to signing them.

This season was wasted in so many ways. We've also wasted an opportunity to win the CL next season so the effects push into another year. And yes, I completely agree. We've been asleep at the wheel in midfield and its cost us massively. So reluctant to pull the trigger on midfield signings for year, after year after year that we've been left with a group of midfielders who've played at mid table level at best for most of the season.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,494
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 08:52:18 am »
Defender (Min Jae, Colvill?)

Ugarte
MacAllister
Thuram
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 08:52:27 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 08:32:55 am
I've been a little underwhelmed by the transfer committee these past few years. Granfed, we've made some smart transfers like Gakpo and Diaz (time will tell about Nunez though i do like what I've seen). But we were supposed to be a club that eyed transfers that were smart, or at least timely. Bringing in players just before they explode and their value skyrockets. Obviously,  it's an incredibly difficult strategy to consistently maintain, but it seems lately we've started going after players just after they've had strong seasons and their prices jump volumes.

We were after Tchouaméni, but by then his price was above our value. Why didn't we attempt the year prior? Im assuming we weren't interested soley because of his last season at Monaco. We're interested in Mac Allister, but now when his value has jumped,  even though he's been playing in the same league for 3 seasons already. We could have surely signed him last summer for much less. Almost 2 years of rumours have mentioned our interest in Bellingham, we decide to make a move for him in the window when his value will surely soar to outstanding levels. Why? Why not push an offer last summer or then move on? Seems like we ended interest quite recently.

And even the transfers like Diaz last year Jan, and Gakpo this past Jan, both are transfers we were pretty much forced to play our hands before Tottenham and other clubs snapped them up. Why do we seemingly wait until the last minute? Are we requiring more proof before we commit? If rumours are true, we brought in Diaz and Gakpo a transfer window earlier than planned, but look at the massive impact both had in their first few months respectively. Was there really a reason we were waiting? Surely their value would have increased at season's end?

I keep thinking about something Klopp mentioned a few months back in one of his interviews. Just one sentence really.  Where he mentions how he would "like to risk a bit more in transfers". Why are we hesitant to take risks? Our transfers with big fees attached of actually offered more value than their costs, bar a few exceptions. Klopp has shown a knack for bringing the best out of any player added to his squad. We've been involved in title races, won trophies, and played exciting football. Why are we so cautious with transfers? I really do believe our hesitancy these past few seasons(or at least ever since we brought in Fabinho early on that summer window) that FSG have put a lid on spending unless our hands are forced like with Gakpo and Nunez.  I wonder if they've tried to keep expenses low whilst theyir goal was to cash in and sell. Now that seemingly they're here to stay, will they go back to trusting the transfer committee and "risking a bit more"?
I really hope so. We can never say a season is wasted, but considering how the season unfolded with problems that made life difficult for us, problems that we already knew about last summer and chose not to address, we didn't really benefit from this season, this year from our players' prime, as we should have.

Here's hoping we take risks. And also, here's hoping we sign a player or two this window that absolutely explodes on our watch and not the season prior to signing them.

A post I can agree with a lot, and that summarise what I feel has happened and where we can act differently. I.e. take more risks. Maybe get the players a season before, maybe take a chance on a player when they've 'only proven themselves in a lower league'. Like getting Enzo in from Argentina and not six months later from Benfica.

I get it that when you get to the top and you want to be sure the players you get in are actually as good or better than the top players you have in already that you feel to be sure of that you need to see them prove themselves more, in a better league, more sample data but at that point you leave yourself competing too much with the likes of Real, City, etc. Or your targets will cost 2-5x times more. And with our in comparison to them and the likes of Chelsea a bit smaller budget will be more difficult. That's just the way it is.
Obviously we also made mistakes in not replacing the midfield earlier so the problem right now just got amplified beyond what we could have dreamed of. But hopefully it will be a spark in the change of our transfer strategy a bit. No idea what this Jurg guy can do for us, but hoping a lot. 
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 09:05:04 am »
Schmadtke coming in.
This really points to me we are looking at the Bundesliga.
Hopefully Szoboszlai is a target
Micky van de Ven at Wolfsburg superb season too 6"4 and the fastest CB in the BL
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,064
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 09:05:13 am »
I guess the argument is for every player like MacAllister say, who explodes the season after and sees his value soar theres probably two or three others who were in the same list who didnt kick on. So buying one or two of them a season earlier comes with its own (lower value) risks. Im sure its not as simple as everyone we have an interest in kicking on and suddenly becoming unattainable.
Logged

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,496
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 09:13:21 am »
I wonder if it was simply because the statistical model became so accurate that it lost its purpose. For example, did it highlight players that performed at a high level within high level games that were already well known and therefore already costly. Sometimes you can try to be too clever with data and put too many data sources into a model. A strategy to use data might need less data and have a targeted data set for it to successfully deliver value. For example, your strategy could be to collect the most technically gifted players you can find across Europe and mold them to fill the gaps they may have in their development. Or you could look for midfielders over 6 foot that have the best running stats. I think if you add too much data across too many metrics you end up with a Bellingham.

Logged
@paulair

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 09:14:15 am »
I'd honestly take Smith Rowe from Arsenal, quality player who for whatever reason they no longer afford a lot of minutes

Also wonder whether we'll move for Alex Scott, early links but all gone quiet on that front. Could be a good opportunity to get a you g highly rated midfielder in without breaking the bank
« Last Edit: Today at 09:16:05 am by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 09:14:57 am »
Announce Ugarte now they've missed out on CL.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,052
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 09:17:38 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:14:15 am
I'd honestly take Smith Rowe from Arsenal, quality player who for whatever reason they no longer afford a lot of minutes

No thanks, patchy injury record and doesn't have an obvious position in their team.  He's good for Arsenal because he came through their youth system and can fill a few gaps, but he's not exactly torn it up for them this season.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 09:22:54 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:05:13 am
I guess the argument is for every player like MacAllister say, who explodes the season after and sees his value soar theres probably two or three others who were in the same list who didnt kick on. So buying one or two of them a season earlier comes with its own (lower value) risks. Im sure its not as simple as everyone we have an interest in kicking on and suddenly becoming unattainable.
Patson Daka is a good example of the "two or three others who were in the same list who didnt kick on", albeit in a different position.  I remember a fair few on here saying we'd regret not buying Daka at £25m when we had the chance and had been previously linked with him.

Even at Brighton there are examples like Jahanbakhsh who at the time was a club record transfer, didn't really do a lot and then went back to Holland.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,559
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1735 on: Today at 09:41:29 am »
The big challenge with signing players earlier before their value sky rockets is that the business moves so fast these days
When FSG started there was very little use of analytics - there was also a massive misunderstanding about player value with young players under valued and establish names over valued  thats all changed

If a player starts putting up elite underlying numbers every big club in football will know about it in months not even a season
That means your punting on potential before theyve proven it in the big leagues and that involves a huge amount more risk but really failure as most wont make it to CL level   outside the freak talents its almost impossible to pick the 18 year olds that will train on and those that wont
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1736 on: Today at 09:42:22 am »
Anyone seen much of Marc Roca from Leeds? He's been a constant for them this season. Don't know if that's a constand good or bad.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,430
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1737 on: Today at 09:42:26 am »
The successes from other teams are used as a stick to beat Liverpools recruitment whilst other teams speculative punts that in failure are brushes under the carpet.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,795
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1738 on: Today at 09:42:34 am »
Brighton CEO is on talksport at 10am - expected to talk about Mac Allister/Caicedo
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,559
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1739 on: Today at 09:43:36 am »
On a different know its fucking shambolic that weve brought in a temporary sporting director, our of retirement, who hasnt really worked at this level .. weeks before the window opens with a 3 month contract.
Weve know Ward was leaving for months
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,713
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1740 on: Today at 09:43:40 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:42:34 am
Brighton CEO is on talksport at 10am - expected to talk about Mac Allister/Caicedo
This is where the annoying back and forth begin.

I suspect as far as we know Liverpool arent interested, they havent spoken to us
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1741 on: Today at 09:43:55 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:41:29 am
The big challenge with signing players earlier before their value sky rockets is that the business moves so fast these days
When FSG started there was very little use of analytics - there was also a massive misunderstanding about player value with young players under valued and establish names over valued  thats all changed

If a player starts putting up elite underlying numbers every big club in football will know about it in months not even a season
That means your punting on potential before theyve proven it in the big leagues and that involves a huge amount more risk but really failure as most wont make it to CL level   outside the freak talents its almost impossible to pick the 18 year olds that will train on and those that wont

For forwards sure, but midfield is way more fungible. And it's in midfield that we've decided we'll only go super big (Bellingham/ Tchouameni) or not at all. Is it really the case that we need elite metrics from midfield before we pounce?
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,788
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1742 on: Today at 09:44:07 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:42:49 am
Respectfully disagree, he's inferior at the most important aspects of playing as a 6, ball winning, same goes for Gravenberch and I like him a lot.

If you feel Ugarte fits into that category of not offering much else you cant have seen him play much at all
For anyone interested.. Ugarte's stats (Click on image to make it bigger)

https://postimg.cc/w7SWxJ6x


Most important are obviously: (Passing and defending stats are insane)

« Last Edit: Today at 10:40:51 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,064
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1743 on: Today at 09:45:19 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:42:22 am
Anyone seen much of Marc Roca from Leeds? He's been a constant for them this season. Don't know if that's a constand good or bad.


I work with a Leeds fan who says hes terrible. But hes pretty down on all of them. Proper dour Yorkshireman. :D

Dont think Roca has pulled up any trees though.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1744 on: Today at 09:47:42 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:43:36 am
On a different know its fucking shambolic that weve brought in a temporary sporting director, our of retirement, who hasnt really worked at this level .. weeks before the window opens with a 3 month contract.
Weve know Ward was leaving for months
Im hoping it is because we have targets in the BL & got him in to help push the deals over the line.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,795
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1745 on: Today at 09:48:16 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:43:36 am
On a different know its fucking shambolic that weve brought in a temporary sporting director, our of retirement, who hasnt really worked at this level .. weeks before the window opens with a 3 month contract.
Weve know Ward was leaving for months

I agree but maybe theres someone we want who isn't available this summer.

Ward has done all the work for this window anyway.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,116
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1746 on: Today at 09:48:53 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:05:04 am
Schmadtke coming in.
This really points to me we are looking at the Bundesliga.
Hopefully Szoboszlai is a target
Micky van de Ven at Wolfsburg superb season too 6"4 and the fastest CB in the BL

I dont think it necessarily means we will be looking at the Bundesliga, hes an experienced sporting director who is available, we will try for the best players based on their potential and fit
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1747 on: Today at 09:51:29 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:45:19 am
I work with a Leeds fan who says hes terrible. But hes pretty down on all of them. Proper dour Yorkshireman. :D

Dont think Roca has pulled up any trees though.

Thanks for that. Naturally fans of any of the relegated teams aren't going to have much to say about their squad. However there has to be some shining stars who played in these team who might be available to fill a spot in our squad.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,064
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1748 on: Today at 09:55:24 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:51:29 am
Thanks for that. Naturally fans of any of the relegated teams aren't going to have much to say about their squad. However there has to be some shining stars who played in these team who might be available to fill a spot in our squad.

Seen very little of Southampton this season. Dont even recognise a lot of their names. Leeds seem to have a few promising forwards but none we really need. Leicester probably have the more obvious names but for whatever reason theyve been poor this season. Harvey Barnes probably the one who might fetch the most but in a position we have loads of competition for already. Maddison will go to someone like Spurs I reckon. Decent player but not what we need. Ndidis stock seems to have fallen. Dewsbury-Hall? Dont know enough about where he plays. Their defence is a bit of a liability. Their full backs were promising once but no idea how theyve been this season.

Only link we have is that Lavia at Southampton but again, no clue what hes like. Feels quite raw though.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,713
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1749 on: Today at 09:56:45 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 08:32:55 am
Snip
I agree, but I think the market has changed. Finding the type of players you describe who are on the brink of greatness before their value soars is increasingly challenging. I think we were ahead of the curve during the second part of the 2010s in identifying these players and our analytic heavy approach. Now every side has caught up, everyone knows the players with good stats. Clubs know it themselves, and the likes of Mane, Gini, Salah will today be valued far higher than they were (including inflation).

Its easy to say we should unearth young gems but we cannot guaranteed them minutes and patience that the likes of Brighton can.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1750 on: Today at 09:56:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:14:00 am
Mount isnt an attacker. I dont care how many games he has been shoehorned into that position, there is absolutely no chance he plays in the forward three for us.

He will play in Curtis Jones or Hendersons position.

I agree with this. Honestly, it is absolute nonsense to think we would spend £50m+ on Mount and look to play him primarily as part of the front 3. It is not going to happen. He may play the odd games there but mark my words, if we sign him, it is with the view of him playing as a CM.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1751 on: Today at 10:07:53 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:48:53 am
I dont think it necessarily means we will be looking at the Bundesliga, hes an experienced sporting director who is available, we will try for the best players based on their potential and fit
Groundwork is done very likely.
Not sure why we get in a Bundesliga DoF to finialize deals with english clubs.
Im hoping all these reports of Mount & Gravenberch are smokescreens. Mac Alister seems done.
Get the best talent available in germany a better option imo.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,734
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1752 on: Today at 10:09:10 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:07:53 am
Groundwork is done very likely.
Not sure why we get in a Bundesliga DoF to finialize deals with english clubs.
Im hoping all these reports of Mount & Gravenberch are smokescreens. Mac Alister seems done.
Get the best talent available in germany a better option imo.
I think you're reading into it far far too much, lol.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,788
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1753 on: Today at 10:16:21 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:56:57 am
I agree with this. Honestly, it is absolute nonsense to think we would spend £50m+ on Mount and look to play him primarily as part of the front 3. It is not going to happen. He may play the odd games there but mark my words, if we sign him, it is with the view of him playing as a CM.
Where did the idea come from that he is to be played as a forward if we sign him?
That seems f* stupid.
Granted, he did play as an inside forward under Tuchel, but his role was primarily that of an attacking mid who supported Werner, and made up the numbers in their congested midfield.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:43 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,430
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1754 on: Today at 10:30:20 am »
Ugartes ball winning stats are elite. The problem is we'll have most of the ball. With Fabinho, I have no problem with what he offers on the ball the problem is he no longer winning the ball (well, up until recently).
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1755 on: Today at 10:36:20 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:30:20 am
Ugartes ball winning stats are elite. The problem is we'll have most of the ball. With Fabinho, I have no problem with what he offers on the ball the problem is he no longer winning the ball (well, up until recently).
Need someone more mobile to win 2nd balls & not get beaten 1v1.
Fabinho was awful vs Villa
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1756 on: Today at 10:39:12 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:16:21 am
Where did the idea come from that he is to be played as a forward if we sign him?
That seems f* stupid.
Granted, he did play as an inside forward under Tuchel, but his role was primarily that of an attacking mid who supported Werner, and made up the numbers in their congested midfield.

But there was always a fixed double pivot behind him at Derby and Chelsea? So he never had to think about when and when not go forward. He never had to think about when to hold his position to support the single DM. And if he is going to be spending a decent amount of his time with the play ahead of him is he going to be effective controlling the play and recycling the ball and covering the counter attack. The answer to all this might end up being yes, but I don't think there is much evidence in his career so far that you can point to that suggests he'll be effective in a 3 man midfield like ours. So I do think it's yet another case of asking a player to play in a way and show qualities he hasn't done before. Even with Trent's new role, Jones and Henderson quite often are closer to the centre circle with the play in front of them.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,059
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1757 on: Today at 10:43:20 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:30:20 am
Ugartes ball winning stats are elite. The problem is we'll have most of the ball. With Fabinho, I have no problem with what he offers on the ball the problem is he no longer winning the ball (well, up until recently).

He's exactly what we need. Our defence has been left exposed far too often this season and at times they've had to deal with opposing midfielders and strikers at the same time.

Also having someone so aggressively efficient at winning the ball means we'll be much better at counter pressing and giving the forwards more opportunities to play higher up. 

Ugarte makes a lot of sense. Would be disappointed if he's not someone we're taking a serious look at this Summer.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,788
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1758 on: Today at 10:45:04 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:39:12 am
But there was always a fixed double pivot behind him at Derby and Chelsea? So he never had to think about when and when not go forward. He never had to think about when to hold his position to support the single DM. And if he is going to be spending a decent amount of his time with the play ahead of him is he going to be effective controlling the play and recycling the ball and covering the counter attack. The answer to all this might end up being yes, but I don't think there is much evidence in his career so far that you can point to that suggests he'll be effective in a 3 man midfield like ours. So I do think it's yet another case of asking a player to play in a way and show qualities he hasn't done before. Even with Trent's new role, Jones and Henderson quite often are closer to the centre circle with the play in front of them.
I agree with that- you can ask him to utilize those skills he's learned up to now, however, the way the post I replied to made it seem, is like there are some who think we're buying him as a forward? He has skills and experience in that role yes... but we're not buying him as a forward. Methinks the lad doth like Lampard too much.

I am also of the opinion that the players we're looking at, will not necessarily play where they've been deployed thusfar and perform the roles they have until now.
First off- a general attribute is the ability to press ferociously, but Jurgen believes in development. He's said it before many times.
If he buys a player, he buys them as a "project" (corny and overused as that may sound..) and he will use whatever qualities he sees in that player to fit him in the way he wants to.

People see - "Oh, but he's a kak CM! F* off!", "He doesn't look 'elite' to me..", "x is 10x better!", "I wish we'd gone South! (American)", "His gait is sort of funny..." etc..., but I don't think it's as simple as that.
Player x might have played as a RCM or a CM, but we don't know what Jurgen sees in them, and what qualities Jurgen wants to develop and use for them to fit into our system.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:00:19 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,713
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1759 on: Today at 10:55:52 am »
From what Ornstein said, Jurgens mate is coming in as Sporting Director for a short term to help complete current deals, while we are still keeping an eye on the sporting director market.

Good news if so. Also says most of groundwork for deals is complete.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44] 45   Go Up
« previous next »
 