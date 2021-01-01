Mac Allister is a bit of a controller, is clever, is good under pressure, spreads play well and doesn't mind the odd venture forward. He'll bring a top mentality and will be a good signing. Immediately though the mind goes to how it would look alongside the squad. You put Fabinho behind him and Henderson alongside him and it doesn't solve a lot. Add Jones in there instead of Henderson and it looks a bit better alongside someone more energetic , faster in the press and has attacking qualities. You add someone like Mount in there and yes you get similar to Jones but more of a proven player. You add Ugarte in there and you get a more energetic DM with more pace and recovery ability. As a trio though, you shortern the average height of the side and become a bit more vulnerable to set pieces. That's why I'd prefer one of the new lads alongside Mac Allister to be a tall athletic runner type. Ugarte and a big lad or Mount and a big lad would do. Think I'd prefer Ugarte and a Thuram, Gravenberch type.