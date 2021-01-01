« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1680 on: Yesterday at 10:53:39 pm »
Dont think it will be a successful window unless we sign a powerful holding midfielder. As its only May, I remain hopeful.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1681 on: Yesterday at 10:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:32:58 pm
Mac
Mount
Lavia
Timber/Inacio

That's my guess

Take Lavia off there, you labia.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1682 on: Yesterday at 10:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 10:04:31 pm
Supposedly it was his former club/agent (who still have some of his player rights) briefing all press, which pissed Sporting off.

Not sure how true that is but not too difficult to believe. He really does look perfect for us, instant game changer.
Yep. Been saying he reminds me very much of Mascherano.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1683 on: Yesterday at 11:00:57 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 10:50:32 pm
That's a lot of money and I can't see FSG doing it. Will they really spend 200 million ish?
They delayed rebuilding, so there must be money in the kitty.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1684 on: Yesterday at 11:12:48 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 10:50:32 pm
That's a lot of money and I can't see FSG doing it. Will they really spend 200 million ish?

Motherfuckers didn't spend on the midfield in 3 years because they were saving it for Judas Bellingham, so they better spend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1685 on: Yesterday at 11:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:12:48 pm
Motherfuckers didn't spend on the midfield in 3 years because they were saving it for Judas Bellingham, so they better spend.

🤣🤣
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1686 on: Yesterday at 11:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:32:58 pm
Mac
Mount
Lavia
Timber/Inacio

That's my guess

Swap Lavia with Thuram
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1687 on: Yesterday at 11:43:49 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:50:45 pm
Mac
Mount
Grav
Timber

Would be my guess.. If that was our business this summer how would you feel?

More quantity than quality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1688 on: Yesterday at 11:44:13 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:53:39 pm
Dont think it will be a successful window unless we sign a powerful holding midfielder. As its only May, I remain hopeful.

Agree.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1689 on: Yesterday at 11:45:00 pm »
Mac allister or Mount should be a one or the other situation, we don't need both.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1690 on: Yesterday at 11:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:21:57 pm
Isn't Bascombe a banned source on here?
Think hes banned from driving his car slowly near schools an all
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1691 on: Yesterday at 11:59:07 pm »
Mac Allister is a bit of a controller, is clever, is good under pressure, spreads play well and doesn't mind the odd venture forward. He'll bring a top mentality and will be a good signing. Immediately though the mind goes to how it would look alongside the squad. You put Fabinho behind him and Henderson alongside him and it doesn't solve a lot. Add Jones in there instead of Henderson and it looks a bit better alongside someone more energetic , faster in the press and has attacking qualities. You add someone like Mount in there and yes you get similar to Jones but more of a proven player. You add Ugarte in there and you get a more energetic DM with more pace and recovery ability. As a trio though, you shortern the average height of the side and become a bit more vulnerable to set pieces. That's why I'd prefer one of the new lads alongside Mac Allister to be a tall athletic runner type. Ugarte and a big lad or Mount and a big lad would do. Think I'd prefer Ugarte and a Thuram, Gravenberch type.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 12:12:07 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:45:00 pm
Mac allister or Mount should be a one or the other situation, we don't need both.

Until last season, they played pretty much at the same position. At the moment, they are playing in a totally different way. I wasn't convinced that we need Mount, but once I heard Jurgen saying that we want to address all the areas of the team (apart from goalkeeper), I think that I have a pretty good idea how he plans to use him, if we sign him. As for Mac Allister, he will go straight into our starting XI ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 12:20:55 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:59:07 pm
Mac Allister is a bit of a controller, is clever, is good under pressure, spreads play well and doesn't mind the odd venture forward. He'll bring a top mentality and will be a good signing. Immediately though the mind goes to how it would look alongside the squad. You put Fabinho behind him and Henderson alongside him and it doesn't solve a lot. Add Jones in there instead of Henderson and it looks a bit better alongside someone more energetic , faster in the press and has attacking qualities. You add someone like Mount in there and yes you get similar to Jones but more of a proven player. You add Ugarte in there and you get a more energetic DM with more pace and recovery ability. As a trio though, you shortern the average height of the side and become a bit more vulnerable to set pieces. That's why I'd prefer one of the new lads alongside Mac Allister to be a tall athletic runner type. Ugarte and a big lad or Mount and a big lad would do. Think I'd prefer Ugarte and a Thuram, Gravenberch type.
Yeah that's been my impression of him for a while now. He's tidy in possession and he's more like a Gini-type player for me, and we may be looking at him for that role.
It's also been rumored that Thiago may leave, so there is definitely a need for a player of his type.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 12:22:45 am »
Would welcome a breakdown to what sort of footballer MacAllister is, you know strengths weaknesses etcwhich role within the midfield he would assume, for that sort of money hes gotta be a certain starter

All Ive seen of him was a sub appearance at Anfield back in October 21  watched quite a bit of the world cup, and have seen the games between the sides this year.. but other than that, bugger all.has anybody watched him for more than 20 games? And what would be their opinion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 12:24:50 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:22:45 am
Would welcome a breakdown to what sort of footballer MacAllister is, you know strengths weaknesses etcwhich role within the midfield he would assume, for that sort of money hes gotta be a certain starter

All Ive seen of him was a sub appearance at Anfield back in October 21  watched quite a bit of the world cup, and have seen the games between the sides this year.. but other than that, bugger all.has anybody watched him for more than 20 games? And what would be their opinion

Best I can give you, is Pythagoras. Keep in mind that he can still develop and he might play a different role in our team.
What you see is only the breakdown of how/where he's been played thusfar.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A8fddkz392w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A8fddkz392w</a>
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1696 on: Today at 12:26:30 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:22:45 am
Would welcome a breakdown to what sort of footballer MacAllister is, you know strengths weaknesses etcwhich role within the midfield he would assume, for that sort of money hes gotta be a certain starter

All Ive seen of him was a sub appearance at Anfield back in October 21  watched quite a bit of the world cup, and have seen the games between the sides this year.. but other than that, bugger all.has anybody watched him for more than 20 games? And what would be their opinion
https://youtu.be/A8fddkz392w
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1697 on: Today at 12:31:56 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:24:50 am
Best I can give you, is Pythagoras. Keep in mind that he can still develop and he might play a different role in our team.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A8fddkz392w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A8fddkz392w</a>

Do you think he could play Henderson's role in RCM?

It looks like he enjoys playing a left central role, which would put him in direct competition with Jones for a starting spot - and he's finished this season fabulously...it'd be an expensive experiment, when we clearly need progression planning for Henderson's role within the x11.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1698 on: Today at 12:34:13 am »
He can play as a #8 or a #10 or in a Double Pivot. The man is basically the Gini replacement finally.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 12:36:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:34:13 am
....The man is basically the Gini replacement finally.

It's looked to me that Jones has gone and grabbed that jersey with his performances in this run in....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 12:38:00 am »
Jones was playing #8 LCM mate.  Put Mac in RCM :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1701 on: Today at 12:42:19 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:34:13 am
He can play as a #8 or a #10 or in a Double Pivot. The man is basically the Gini replacement finally.

I agree he's basically anything you want in midfield in front of a 6. I think Klopp uses him as an 8 because he can contribute everywhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1702 on: Today at 12:43:58 am »
Will MacAllister count as HG?, how many years has he been with Brighton?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1703 on: Today at 12:44:34 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:38:00 am
Jones was playing #8 LCM mate.  Put Mac in RCM :D

 ;D

The point is mate, he looks more comfortable in a LCM position based upon those videos....

In my mind, with Trent coming into midfield (in possession), he becomes our conductor which then begs the question what do we do with Thiago? Well I reckon he could be the competition for that LCM role along with Jones....he can absolutely play slightly further up the pitch as he's absolute quality in small spaces.

If my logic works, then we're really crying out for somebody who excels (and more importantly) has demonstrated it, to come and eventually replace the most successful club captain since the 80's.

Have we been connected to anybody that fits that bill?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1704 on: Today at 12:53:30 am »
Us being in the EL instead of the CL next season will certainly influence our business this summer, and not only because of the finances. On top of the 38 league games, we could have up to 27 games in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup next season. There won't be a better chance for the likes of Elliott, Gomez, Jones, Bajcetic, Kelleher, Carvalho, Doak, Ramsay, Van den Berg, Morton, Bradley and the likes to get a good number of starts or at least some meaningful playing time.

Some players who we thought might want to leave in the summer (permanently or on loan), might easily stay now since they could play more often. And I am sure that Jurgen will absolutely love this oportunity to develop our young players, while he can rest the first XI and use them almost exclusively in the league ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1705 on: Today at 12:55:10 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:43:58 am
Will MacAllister count as HG?, how many years has he been with Brighton?

4?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1706 on: Today at 02:14:48 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:43:58 am
Will MacAllister count as HG?, how many years has he been with Brighton?

No.
Quote
Currently, to be classified as homegrown one must be on an English team for at least three years before the age of twenty-one
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1707 on: Today at 04:49:48 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:31:56 am
Do you think he could play Henderson's role in RCM?

It looks like he enjoys playing a left central role, which would put him in direct competition with Jones for a starting spot - and he's finished this season fabulously...it'd be an expensive experiment, when we clearly need progression planning for Henderson's role within the x11.....
Yea in some games.
I would think it 2 players for each role with all being able to play with each in some way.
Think Elliott more of the Henderson replacement, Mount would fit that role well too, need 2 players for each spot.
