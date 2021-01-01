Us being in the EL instead of the CL next season will certainly influence our business this summer, and not only because of the finances. On top of the 38 league games, we could have up to 27 games in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup next season. There won't be a better chance for the likes of Elliott, Gomez, Jones, Bajcetic, Kelleher, Carvalho, Doak, Ramsay, Van den Berg, Morton, Bradley and the likes to get a good number of starts or at least some meaningful playing time.
Some players who we thought might want to leave in the summer (permanently or on loan), might easily stay now since they could play more often. And I am sure that Jurgen will absolutely love this oportunity to develop our young players, while he can rest the first XI and use them almost exclusively in the league ...