Ugarte putting in a clinic, Mac Allister did the same earlier. Get them both in.
According to reliable journalistic information from Europe and Argentina
Would Sporting being apparently unhappy with us stop us going for him?
Think if Mendes wants it to happen itll happen. Think he had dual representation from his previous club and it was that camp making all noise. Sure it could be sorted. Chelsea heavily linked.
This story is utter shite. (Sorry Samie
well
nit sorry )https://twitter.com/LANACION/status/1660362435159523330?s=20Actually read it.Read the line So, its not their news, its just a cut and paste job from the internet trying to generate clicks.And it worked.
Saw the Chelsea links and Villa. Hopefully they aren't true.What were that other camp complaining about?
As for the price, £61 million (add-ons included) is a great price for Mac Allister, in a market where his international team-mate Enzo Fernandez costs £106 million ...
Supposedly it was his former club/agent (who still have some of his player rights) briefing all press, which pissed Sporting off. Not sure how true that is but not too difficult to believe. He really does look perfect for us, instant game changer.
To be fair, Fernandez has been sensational for Chelsea.
Does look good from what I've seen.Sporting's issue should be with that other party then and not us?
Other reliable sources in Argentina have reported the same. La Nacion are only confirming what they have said. La Nacion are a serious newspaper, something like The Times in England ...
Yes, but this story isnt serious. Its just repeating story from elsewhere (Not saying we arent going to sign him, but this isnt a story!)
There is the anticipation that Liverpool will sign at least four players this summer three midfielders and a defender. - @_ChrisBascombe
90% of the source are I post on here are on some kind of watch list for fucks sakes.
Yeah but Bascombe was in the employment of the Shitrag
I'd say three midfielders and a defender are the minimum - I actually think we'll do more than that.
I'd say it will be two midfielders, one left sided central defender, and one attacking midfielder/forward ...
3 new midfielders makes sense if someone is leaving. Otherwise 2 is plenty I'd think.
UgarteMac AllisterInacioMountFits your description and personally if it was those 4, I'd be delighted.
Macs only mentioned an attacking midfielder/forward because there is strong rumours we are getting Mount and he needs to backtrack after calling him shite.
Klopp's Embargoed presser.https://youtu.be/iGHHMSAahPY'We are looking at ALL departments, apart from goalkeeper
at the moment.'
Well, things are starting to make sense ...CD - ColwillDM - UgarteMF - Mac AllisterFW - MountWe keep mentioning Mount as a midfielder, but if you look at his actual playing position, he is more of a forward ...
MacMountLaviaTimber/InacioThat's my guess
