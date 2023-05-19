« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 50315 times)

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 09:49:23 pm »
Damn, that dribble! Got a bit of a nosebleed near the oppo's area though  ;D
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,477
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 09:49:41 pm »
Dutch and Turkish press linking us with Feyenoord's Turkish international Orkun Kokcu.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,313
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 09:52:56 pm »
Mac Allister vs Southampton
7 chances created
8/9 duels won
4/5 successful dribbles

Great signing if true.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 09:53:41 pm »
Ugarte putting in a clinic, Mac Allister did the same earlier.

Get them both in.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,180
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 09:54:00 pm »
As for the price, £61 million (add-ons included) is a great price for Mac Allister, in a market where his international team-mate Enzo Fernandez costs £106 million ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,180
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 09:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:53:41 pm
Ugarte putting in a clinic, Mac Allister did the same earlier.

Get them both in.

Ugarte has been absolutely immense tonight ...
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,858
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 09:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:53:41 pm
Ugarte putting in a clinic
Would Sporting being apparently unhappy with us stop us going for him?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,506
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 09:57:11 pm »
This story is utter shite. (Sorry Samie well nit sorry ;D)

https://twitter.com/LANACION/status/1660362435159523330?s=20

Actually read it.


Read the line

Quote
According to reliable journalistic information from Europe and Argentina

So, its not their news, its just a cut and paste job from the internet trying to generate clicks.

And it worked.


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 09:59:14 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:56:36 pm
Would Sporting being apparently unhappy with us stop us going for him?

Think if Mendes wants it to happen itll happen. Think he had dual representation from his previous club and it was that camp making all noise.

Sure it could be sorted. Chelsea heavily linked.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,780
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 09:59:45 pm »
Motherfucker, TyC Sports and ESPN Argentina have said similar things over the past two days.  :wave
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,858
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 10:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:59:14 pm
Think if Mendes wants it to happen itll happen. Think he had dual representation from his previous club and it was that camp making all noise.

Sure it could be sorted. Chelsea heavily linked.
Saw the Chelsea links and Villa. Hopefully they aren't true.

What were that other camp complaining about?
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,115
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1651 on: Today at 10:01:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:57:11 pm
This story is utter shite. (Sorry Samie well nit sorry ;D)

https://twitter.com/LANACION/status/1660362435159523330?s=20

Actually read it.


Read the line

So, its not their news, its just a cut and paste job from the internet trying to generate clicks.

And it worked.

Gullible motherfuckers
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 10:04:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:00:34 pm
Saw the Chelsea links and Villa. Hopefully they aren't true.

What were that other camp complaining about?

Supposedly it was his former club/agent (who still have some of his player rights) briefing all press, which pissed Sporting off.

Not sure how true that is but not too difficult to believe. He really does look perfect for us, instant game changer.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,180
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 10:07:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:57:11 pm
This story is utter shite. (Sorry Samie well nit sorry ;D)

https://twitter.com/LANACION/status/1660362435159523330?s=20

Actually read it.


Read the line

So, its not their news, its just a cut and paste job from the internet trying to generate clicks.

And it worked.

Other reliable sources in Argentina have reported the same. La Nacion are only confirming what they have said. La Nacion are a serious newspaper, something like The Times in England ...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,958
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1654 on: Today at 10:07:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:54:00 pm
As for the price, £61 million (add-ons included) is a great price for Mac Allister, in a market where his international team-mate Enzo Fernandez costs £106 million ...

To be fair, Fernandez has been sensational for Chelsea.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,858
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 10:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:04:31 pm
Supposedly it was his former club/agent (who still have some of his player rights) briefing all press, which pissed Sporting off.

Not sure how true that is but not too difficult to believe. He really does look perfect for us, instant game changer.
Does look good from what I've seen.

Sporting's issue should be with that other party then and not us?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,180
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 10:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:07:45 pm
To be fair, Fernandez has been sensational for Chelsea.

Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 10:10:57 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:08:58 pm
Does look good from what I've seen.

Sporting's issue should be with that other party then and not us?

Youd hope so, unless their briefings/leaks made them aware how much we were (allegedly) talking to him/his people.

Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,506
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1658 on: Today at 10:11:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:07:14 pm
Other reliable sources in Argentina have reported the same. La Nacion are only confirming what they have said. La Nacion are a serious newspaper, something like The Times in England ...
Yes, but this story isnt serious.  Its just repeating story from elsewhere

(Not saying we arent going to sign him, but this isnt a story!)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,780
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1659 on: Today at 10:13:34 pm »
Fuck off Teps! Shouldn't you be planning on terrorising kids for another day?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,180
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1660 on: Today at 10:17:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:11:14 pm
Yes, but this story isnt serious.  Its just repeating story from elsewhere

(Not saying we arent going to sign him, but this isnt a story!)

When it comes to Argentina, when something is published in La Nacional or Clarin (not sports' newspapers, by the way), it is usually because the original sources are reliable. As Samie mentioned, the original sources are TyC Sports and ESPN Argentina. As for the European sources, La Nacional are very likely referring to Joyce and Pearce, who have both confirmed our strong interest in the player ...
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,791
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1661 on: Today at 10:19:30 pm »
There is the anticipation that Liverpool will sign at least four players this summer  three midfielders and a defender. - @_ChrisBascombe
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,620
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1662 on: Today at 10:19:58 pm »
Think Newcastle have been heavily linked to ugarte as well. If we let him go there, cant wait to see stories 6 months down the line about how we liked him similar to Guimaraes after he went there.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,382
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1663 on: Today at 10:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:19:30 pm
There is the anticipation that Liverpool will sign at least four players this summer  three midfielders and a defender. - @_ChrisBascombe
Isn't Bascombe a banned source on here?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,780
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1664 on: Today at 10:23:23 pm »
90% of the source are I post on here are on some kind of watch list for fucks sakes.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,382
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1665 on: Today at 10:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:23:23 pm
90% of the source are I post on here are on some kind of watch list for fucks sakes.
Yeah but Bascombe was in the employment of the Shitrag
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1666 on: Today at 10:26:22 pm »
Fuck the Bascombe off.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,780
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1667 on: Today at 10:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:24:13 pm
Yeah but Bascombe was in the employment of the Shitrag

Works for The Telegraph now mate. Not sure if RAWK has him on the banned list anymore or not.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,958
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1668 on: Today at 10:31:35 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1669 on: Today at 10:31:43 pm »
I'd say three midfielders and a defender are the minimum - I actually think we'll do more than that.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,780
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1670 on: Today at 10:32:58 pm »
Mac
Mount
Lavia
Timber/Inacio

That's my guess
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,180
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1671 on: Today at 10:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:31:43 pm
I'd say three midfielders and a defender are the minimum - I actually think we'll do more than that.

I'd say it will be two midfielders, one left sided central defender, and one attacking midfielder/forward ...
Logged

Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 878
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1672 on: Today at 10:44:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:41:40 pm
I'd say it will be two midfielders, one left sided central defender, and one attacking midfielder/forward ...

Ugarte
Mac Allister
Inacio
Mount

Fits your description and personally if it was those 4, I'd be delighted.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1673 on: Today at 10:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 09:24:29 pm
3 new midfielders makes sense if someone is leaving. Otherwise 2 is plenty I'd think.


This fool keeps on posting quotes with no sources. Fuck him up Roy.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,766
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1674 on: Today at 10:46:27 pm »
Macs only mentioned an attacking midfielder/forward because there is strong rumours we are getting Mount and he needs to backtrack after calling him shite.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,180
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1675 on: Today at 10:47:15 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:44:33 pm
Ugarte
Mac Allister
Inacio
Mount

Fits your description and personally if it was those 4, I'd be delighted.

Yes, that is probably close to our real list of targets, at least according to the reports ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,180
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1676 on: Today at 10:49:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:46:27 pm
Macs only mentioned an attacking midfielder/forward because there is strong rumours we are getting Mount and he needs to backtrack after calling him shite.
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on May 19, 2023, 10:33:40 pm
Klopp's Embargoed presser.

https://youtu.be/iGHHMSAahPY

'We are looking at ALL departments, apart from goalkeeperat the moment.'
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:08:47 am
Well, things are starting to make sense ...

CD - Colwill
DM - Ugarte
MF - Mac Allister
FW - Mount

We keep mentioning Mount as a midfielder, but if you look at his actual playing position, he is more of a forward ...
« Last Edit: Today at 10:51:26 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,492
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1677 on: Today at 10:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:32:58 pm
Mac
Mount
Lavia
Timber/Inacio

That's my guess

That's a lot of money and I can't see FSG doing it. Will they really spend 200 million ish?
Logged
@paulair

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,623
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1678 on: Today at 10:50:45 pm »
Mac
Mount
Grav
Timber

Would be my guess.. If that was our business this summer how would you feel?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 878
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1679 on: Today at 10:51:04 pm »
Though getting 2 players from Sporting in one window is highly unlikely........but I'd prefer getting Inacio to Ugarte. We need a LCB to rotate with VVD and eventually replace him. I'd like Ugarte but lots of available DMs we can buy.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 