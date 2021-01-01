« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:16:19 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:37:52 pm
Dont see us as title contenders next year. Nor do I think its something we should expect. Next year will be a transitional season at best. We should be able to get Champions League. Being in Europa will help our home form, less minutes for our top players in european games until we reach later stages. So two midfielders, central defender and possibly a fullback should really be enough.

We can challenge, the form we've shown in the last 10 games is proof of that, the season we finished 4th the very next season we were back again challenging. We still have one of the top 3 forwards in the league, two of the best cbs in Konate and VVD, the best goalkeeper and the best right back centre midfield hybrid in Trent one could ask for.

There is still the nucleus of a great side, Jota, Diaz Nunez Gakpo is firepower that can go toe to toe with any in the league and we have a number of young players who have proven they can play a part and are on the ascension, if we get the signings right we will be back up there again.

clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:16:28 pm
Really wish we took players from south America. Caicedo, Max Allister, Alvarez all quality
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:24:35 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 04:04:51 pm
Quotes from Klopp last month in response to question about Darwin playing on the left:


Klopp continued: (Darwin) a centre-forward but we need a specific set-up to play and defend from the centre but we have to understand as a team [to defend from the centre].

Weve had to adapt to different defending [this season] and with a striker up front, thats how it is.

Its about fine tuning and that is what were doing. After this season there is another and that is already on my mind now. Maybe we can learn some things to use now, thats how I see it. He can play both."
Yep. The only question is, what happens if Nunez does crack it?

Same age as Gakpo, completely different 9's. Neither particularly suited to the wing. Also doesn't seem realistic that we'll rotate them because it means re-jigging the system every time and that's not sensible.

I suspect he'll be playing on the left for the majority of next season. He might play in the middle in the Europa League.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:34:48 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:24:35 pm
Yep. The only question is, what happens if Nunez does crack it?

Same age as Gakpo, completely different 9's. Neither particularly suited to the wing. Also doesn't seem realistic that we'll rotate them because it means re-jigging the system every time and that's not sensible.

I suspect he'll be playing on the left for the majority of next season. He might play in the middle in the Europa League.

If he cracks it then quite frankly Gakpo doesnt come back into the centreforward role quite readily. If Nunez starts bagging 20 goals a season in the league then he starts and you build around that.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:41:55 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:16:28 pm
Really wish we took players from south America. Caicedo, Max Allister, Alvarez all quality

too risky for FSG
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 04:45:51 pm
Does anyone know what Szoboszlai is like defensively? Just wondering if he's good enough there to be seen as the next option if we fail to secure Mount, or some scenario like that.

