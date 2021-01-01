Dont see us as title contenders next year. Nor do I think its something we should expect. Next year will be a transitional season at best. We should be able to get Champions League. Being in Europa will help our home form, less minutes for our top players in european games until we reach later stages. So two midfielders, central defender and possibly a fullback should really be enough.



We can challenge, the form we've shown in the last 10 games is proof of that, the season we finished 4th the very next season we were back again challenging. We still have one of the top 3 forwards in the league, two of the best cbs in Konate and VVD, the best goalkeeper and the best right back centre midfield hybrid in Trent one could ask for.There is still the nucleus of a great side, Jota, Diaz Nunez Gakpo is firepower that can go toe to toe with any in the league and we have a number of young players who have proven they can play a part and are on the ascension, if we get the signings right we will be back up there again.