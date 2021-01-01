We are going to end this season on a mid to high 60s points total.
As a minimum, given the squad we have and our potential summer additions we should be looking at getting an additional 10 points easily.
Does having Diaz, Jota, Konate for a bigger part of the season help?
What does Nunez look like 2nd season?
How do Bajcetic, Jones and Elliott progress?
Add to this team this season 3 mobile younger midfielders?
Is the leap from a 66-69 point team to a team of capable getting 80+ points that unrealistic?
I think that should be our aim next season. Get back to being cemented in the CL places.
To counter the above losing Phillips (~200), Keita (~500), AOC (~500), Milner (~1200) and Firmino (~1600) means we have about 4000 1st team mins to get from elsewhere. That should be more than do-able. In fact it should be a lot more and allow us to rotate Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho a lot more.
Popping in MacAllister, Mount and Gravenbach into this team isnt hugely exciting. Its not going to revolutionise how we play. But it doesnt need to. It just needs to be additions that allow the rest of the team to function optimally again.if we do that we have a chance of competing for trophies again next season