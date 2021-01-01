« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 44518 times)

Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 09:41:00 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:04:44 am
The Mount links have gone quiet. I have think Potch is going to try to sell the Chelsea project to him. Mount seems like a Potch player.

I think Mac Allister and one other will be our window with maybe a centre back if Matip leaves. I did think the other midfielder would be Mount but think it's more likely he stays at Chelsea now. I don't think a summer window of just Mount and Mac Allister is enough anyway. We need at least 4 players.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 09:43:00 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:31:07 am
If this formation is to stay then I can see us bringing in a left center half to rotate with Robbo and his minutes will go down further.

Don't know, I don't think we're looking to mirror what we do on the right, on the left side. The right side is unique, just because of Trent.
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 09:53:55 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:43:00 am
Don't know, I don't think we're looking to mirror what we do on the right, on the left side. The right side is unique, just because of Trent.

Its not replicating what is on the right its having a back line better equipped in a three when Trent moves into midfield.
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 11:07:47 am »
We are going to end this season on a mid to high 60s points total.

As a minimum, given the squad we have and our potential summer additions we should be looking at getting an additional 10 points easily.

Does having Diaz, Jota, Konate for a bigger part of the season help?

What does Nunez look like 2nd season?

How do Bajcetic, Jones and Elliott progress?

Add to this team this season 3 mobile younger midfielders?

Is the leap from a 66-69 point team to a team of capable getting 80+ points that unrealistic?

I think that should be our aim next season. Get back to being cemented in the CL places.

To counter the above losing Phillips (~200), Keita (~500), AOC (~500), Milner (~1200) and Firmino (~1600) means we have about 4000 1st team mins to get from elsewhere. That should be more than do-able. In fact it should be a lot more and allow us to rotate Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho a lot more.

Popping in MacAllister, Mount and Gravenbach into this team isnt hugely exciting. Its not going to revolutionise how we play. But it doesnt need to. It just needs to be additions that allow the rest of the team to function optimally again.if we do that we have a chance of competing for trophies again next season
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 11:10:27 am »
Nunez is the biggest factor in all this. I dont think he is ever going to be a player that contributes much outside the box. But if we are adding attacking midfielders and playing effectively four in midfield then why on earth do we need a false 9? If he can consistently bag goals then that will help massively.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 11:12:25 am »
Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Matheus Nunes prominent contenders to be signed to bolster the midfield, according to Dom King.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 11:16:01 am »
The persistent link to Nunes is making me uneasy.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 11:17:27 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:16:01 am
The persistent link to Nunes is making me uneasy.

I dont think we are that stupid as to sign that trio. Think Dom King is regurgitating some rumours, albeit a lot of them may indeed be right.
Offline buttersstotch

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 11:20:13 am »
Now we're in the Europa League I'm more inclinded to believe if we do sign a 3rd midfielder, it will be more of a project player. I'd say MacAllister looks all about done from here, but I'm sure we've been in this position before many times only for something else to crop up.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 11:25:11 am »
Pretty sure Mount will happen.  Weve lost two home trained players this summer already
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 11:26:09 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:25:11 am
Pretty sure Mount will happen.  Weve lost two home trained players this summer already

Feels like it, which is a change because usually the press are not that aware of our targets. This time around they could be spot on.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 11:28:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:26:09 am
Feels like it, which is a change because usually the press are not that aware of our targets. This time around they could be spot on.
Which also makes me go hmmmmmm

Maybe theres something else

Weve not heard much about centre backs, and replacing Bobby?
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 11:29:34 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:28:07 am

Weve not heard much about centre backs, and replacing Bobby?

I know you don't rate him but we signed Gakpo.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 11:30:09 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:28:07 am
Which also makes me go hmmmmmm

Maybe theres something else

Weve not heard much about centre backs, and replacing Bobby?

Doubt we sign another attacker, reports were that we signed Gakpo in Jan rather than the summer because we felt his price would grow and that would rule out the biggest club in England with the second biggest revenue in the world competing for him.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 11:33:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:30:09 am
Doubt we sign another attacker, reports were that we signed Gakpo in Jan rather than the summer because we felt his price would grow and that would rule out the biggest club in England with the second biggest revenue in the world competing for him.
Klopp was counting on Bobby staying until March, so I wouldnt be surprised if we dipped our toe in the market again up front.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 11:34:54 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:33:58 am
Klopp was counting on Bobby staying until March, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we dipped our toe in the market again up front.

I hope so. It’s all still a bit disjointed in that attack. Just makes us appreciate how amazing Bobby, Mo and Mane were.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 11:35:25 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:25:11 am
Pretty sure Mount will happen.  Weve lost two home trained players this summer already

I wonder if the reasons Kelleher is staying is because weve moved on from Mount? Jones, Trent, Gomez and Kelleher is right?

Id love the rumours of Thuram to be true despite the sources, hed be a huge upgrade on the right of our midfield.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 11:40:56 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:35:25 am
I wonder if the reasons Kelleher is staying is because weve moved on from Mount? Jones, Trent, Gomez and Kelleher is right?

Id love the rumours of Thuram to be true despite the sources, hed be a huge upgrade on the right of our midfield.
thats a fair enough point time will tell but Im not sure why wed have moved on from Mount.

He should be relatively affordable due to his contract situation and Chelsea beinginsane

And hes a player thats got double figures goals and assists in the same season.  Thats an incredibly rare thing, for instance, its something Mane never achieved
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1498 on: Today at 11:43:05 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:40:56 am
thats a fair enough point time will tell but Im not sure why wed have moved on from Mount.

He should be relatively affordable due to his contract situation and Chelsea beinginsane

And hes a player thats got double figures goals and assists in the same season.  Thats an incredibly rare thing, for instance, its something Mane never achieved

Its good he can do that but we are still struggling against powerful footballers. We are signing Mac Allister who isnt very strong and is a bit slow. We cant have too many players who are easily bullied off the ball. We need to add more pace and power to our signings.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1499 on: Today at 11:46:07 am »
Thuram looks an incredible athlete. Hope the rumours are true
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1500 on: Today at 11:46:31 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:43:05 am
Its good he can do that but we are still struggling against powerful footballers. We are signing Mac Allister who isnt very strong and is a bit slow. We cant have too many players who are easily bullied off the ball. We need to add more pace and power to our signings.

City and Arsenal are hardly giants, you just needs technique, energy and the ability to keep the ball, thats what our midfield has lost completely. (And us to stop punting long balls up to our midget front line..)
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1501 on: Today at 11:49:14 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:46:31 am
City and Arsenal are hardly giants, you just needs technique, energy and the ability to keep the ball, that’s what our midfield has lost completely. (And us to stop punting long balls up to our midget front line..)

They are a big side. I said that they had a team full of 6 footers which was wrong but even the likes of De Bruyne, Gundogan are just short of that height. Then you factor in the likes of Haaland and Rodri who are absolutely massive.

Silva is their only short footballer. You can get away with one or two but we saw yesterday that once Ramsey started motoring, we couldn’t stop him. We need more physicality in this side.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1502 on: Today at 11:50:38 am »
Yeah City are a massive team now, really powerful.  It's why they're so good defensively.

Arsenal aren't.
Online B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1503 on: Today at 11:51:56 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:41:00 am
I think Mac Allister and one other will be our window with maybe a centre back if Matip leaves. I did think the other midfielder would be Mount but think it's more likely he stays at Chelsea now. I don't think a summer window of just Mount and Mac Allister is enough anyway. We need at least 4 players.
We will be signing more than 3. We signed more than that last summer. Klopp has talked about it being a big summer and every position but GK potential signing.

Milner was RB cover along with Gomez who is also CB cover. We will definitely be signing a defender.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1504 on: Today at 11:55:02 am »
We signed 5 in each one of Klopp’s first three summers. We can’t even use the excuse that this is more a complete team when we have ended up in 5th and in the Europa league, which is Klopp’s second worst finish.

If we only sign three then what really is this football club about? Especially when you consider we are not signing any supposedly stellar players. Could have understood if you get Bellingham.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1505 on: Today at 11:59:44 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:16:01 am
The persistent link to Nunes is making me uneasy.

It appears to be literally just Dom King mentioning Nunes. I sincerely hope he is wrong like
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1506 on: Today at 12:01:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:49:14 am
They are a big side. I said that they had a team full of 6 footers which was wrong but even the likes of De Bruyne, Gundogan are just short of that height. Then you factor in the likes of Haaland and Rodri who are absolutely massive.

Silva is their only short footballer. You can get away with one or two but we saw yesterday that once Ramsey started motoring, we couldnt stop him. We need more physicality in this side.

Silva, Foden, Mahrez, Walker, Phillips, Grealish, De Bruyne, Gundogan are all under 6 foot so bar their central defenders, Rodri and Haaland they are not giants.

They are just physically fit and solid, like Milner.
Online The North Bank

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 12:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:01:53 pm
Silva, Foden, Mahrez, Walker, Phillips, Grealish, De Bruyne, Gundogan are all under 6 foot so bar their central defenders, Rodri and Haaland they are not giants.

They are just physically fit and solid, like Milner.

Haaland is huge, must be near 6ft 4. This is the biggest team theyve had size wise, even grealish is very tall for a winger. Theyve added muscle and height to their abilities, allows them to go long as well as short. Fair to say the Abu dhabi state has created an ultimate team with its unlimited wealth, and everyone is welcome to support them, you just have to leave your morals at the door.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1508 on: Today at 12:09:18 pm »
Which Thuram rumours?
