We are going to end this season on a mid to high 60s points total.



As a minimum, given the squad we have and our potential summer additions we should be looking at getting an additional 10 points easily.



Does having Diaz, Jota, Konate for a bigger part of the season help?



What does Nunez look like 2nd season?



How do Bajcetic, Jones and Elliott progress?



Add to this team this season 3 mobile younger midfielders?



Is the leap from a 66-69 point team to a team of capable getting 80+ points that unrealistic?



I think that should be our aim next season. Get back to being cemented in the CL places.



To counter the above losing Phillips (~200), Keita (~500), AOC (~500), Milner (~1200) and Firmino (~1600) means we have about 4000 1st team mins to get from elsewhere. That should be more than do-able. In fact it should be a lot more and allow us to rotate Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho a lot more.



Popping in MacAllister, Mount and Gravenbach into this team isnt hugely exciting. Its not going to revolutionise how we play. But it doesnt need to. It just needs to be additions that allow the rest of the team to function optimally again.if we do that we have a chance of competing for trophies again next season