Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 42905 times)

Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm »
Cant believe Lijnders overruled Klopps desire to keep Milner another year.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 11:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 10:15:26 pm
There is far too much pessimism in this thread.

Well, you can choose to ignore them, and then we can discuss transfers ...
Offline Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 11:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:10:57 pm
McAllister is not worth 70 million full stop. Or if he is, then hendo at 25 was worth 150. 

Still like the link to the championship 19 yo best. Gravenbach maybe if he comes cheap. We have a manager whose a wizard at developing hungry young players and getting the best out of team play and team players, so why do we want to spunk massive money on "established" names probably looking for a big pay day?

I like McAllister's engine and hustle and hes pretty skilled also but 70 million. naw man

I don't think he will cost this much. Seems there is an agreement between him and Brighton or a release clause for less which explains why he signed a contract extension.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1443 on: Yesterday at 11:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm
Cant believe Lijnders overruled Klopps desire to keep Milner another year.

Great move by Pep, if true ...
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1444 on: Yesterday at 11:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm
Cant believe Lijnders overruled Klopps desire to keep Milner another year.

Milner confirmed that the club overruled his decision. Its good though that its the club doing this because it shows there is enough of a structure to do that.

The only concerning thing was that him and Bobby were both when they came on.
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1445 on: Yesterday at 11:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:16:24 pm
I don't think he will cost this much. Seems there is an agreement between him and Brighton or a release clause for less which explains why he signed a contract extension.

To be blunt, what we should be doing is looking at the overall cost of the rebuild;

Henderson cost £20M
Gini.                £25M
Fabinho.           £44M

At the time all of those transfers seemed expensive, the average worked out to be £30M for the best midfield in europe for a few seasons, so great value

if MacAllister is £65M for arguments sake but the other two players are less so we have an average of £50M the price will be relatively in line with inflation, what really matters is how good is the combination? do they help us achieve our objectives? so we will only know the value/roi after a few seasons of them playing together

Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 12:26:22 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:50:27 pm
To be blunt, what we should be doing is looking at the overall cost of the rebuild;

Henderson cost £20M
Gini.                £25M
Fabinho.           £44M

At the time all of those transfers seemed expensive, the average worked out to be £30M for the best midfield in europe for a few seasons, so great value

if MacAllister is £65M for arguments sake but the other two players are less so we have an average of £50M the price will be relatively in line with inflation, what really matters is how good is the combination? do they help us achieve our objectives? so we will only know the value/roi after a few seasons of them playing together
Add in Keita and Ox price too.
But New rebuilding MF looking like Fabinho, Bajcetic(less then a Mil), Elliott(3 mil max), Jones(academy), Mac Allister(sounds ike up to 70 mil with add ons lets go 55-60 Mil till more info), Mount(guess of like 50-60, maybe somebody else). Henderson, Thiago as depth vets for a year or 2.
Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 12:46:54 am »
I really dont see us paying 70mil for Mac Allister with or without addons.
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 01:01:59 am »
Whatever the fee is Brighton will report it on the high side and well say its on the lower end.

Wont be a bargain by any stretch but as long as its not prohibitive to cinching our other main targets it is what it is.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 01:55:47 am »
We're talking to Lavia's reps again according to rumours. This was first revealed by the Belgian journo last week.  Seems like we're putting actual figures into the talk's now.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 02:12:29 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:55:47 am
We're talking to Lavia's reps again according to rumours. This was first revealed by the Belgian journo last week.  Seems like we're putting actual figures into the talk's now.

Four years left on his contract and Southampton only paid £12m for him. They'd be looking to at least double their investment. I haven't seen much of him play but £20-25m for a PL experienced, homegrown, Belgian international (1 match) could be some shrewd business.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 06:44:41 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 02:38:16 pm
Is rice, Hazell.

Fair play, he did manage to keep his identity secret for a long time
Offline Raaphael

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 06:54:38 am »
Any views on Khephren Thuram?
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 07:17:42 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:12:10 pm
I just love how we spent almost £80m on a project but were skint. The shit people come up with. Carry on though.

Up to £80 million. I don't think the right takeaway from that signing, assuming your description of 'project' is accurate, is, 'we're got lots of money'. I think the right takeaway is, 'do we know what we're doing?'
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 07:31:20 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:55:47 am
We're talking to Lavia's reps again according to rumours. This was first revealed by the Belgian journo last week.  Seems like we're putting actual figures into the talk's now.

Some strong rumours with him. Good chance he is the dm option. Will add a home grown player to the mix and is probably cheaper than Ugarte.

On the negative side, thats my hope for Monaco lad dead.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 07:33:36 am »
I can see why were after Gravenberch. Having someone able to dribble out of tight spaces and aggressively drive up the pitch with the ball would be devastating against a low block.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 07:33:42 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:17:42 am
Up to £80 million. I don't think the right takeaway from that signing, assuming your description of 'project' is accurate, is, 'we're got lots of money'. I think the right takeaway is, 'do we know what we're doing?'

Also I dont think its a case that he was signed as a project. I think we realised after we got him that he is a project.
