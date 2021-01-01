Colwill is an interesting one, he is ideal for that left center back position Robbo is currently playing.



Considering Chelsea have to sell players by the end of June I wonder the longer they take to clear their decks the more open they might be to selling him to us.



One of the best defenders Ive seen against us this season, he sure he gave our forwards a tough tough game.



Really good player. Think us and City were tenuously linked a few weeks back.My preference for that LCB role is Inacio, as hes much better at dribbling the ball out from the back and taking the first line of the press out of the game, but Colwill would be a much better fit for us in the Van Dijk role longer term.Agree itll be hard to get him from Chelsea, but yeah they are a basket case so you couldnt predict anything too rational from their side. With Colwill on their books, made signing Badiashille (as good a young player he is) a bit weird.Would be made up if we went for Colwill though.