LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1280 on: Today at 08:03:13 am
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 10:33:40 pm
Klopp's Embargoed presser.

https://youtu.be/iGHHMSAahPY

'We are looking at ALL departments, apart from goalkeeperat the moment.'

Ta!
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1281 on: Today at 08:12:28 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:59:11 am
Any other club Id agree but those guys are batshit crazy.

Chelsea aren't likely to sell us two highly prized young English players like Mount and Colwill. You might get one of them and you'll be paying well over the odds to get them.

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1282 on: Today at 08:17:11 am
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:37:29 pm
The bloke is a massive fraud he covers all bases and nicks others tweets.

He must have a laptop bot set up to pitch others work

Prick

He was a fraud, but he's managed to build up such a following/reputation now that I do think he gets info. Clubs and agents now use him to get info out.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1283 on: Today at 08:18:56 am
I wouldn't want to sign Mount as a forward but I appreciate he could play there if required. If we get him, that right side of midfield ahead of Trent is his I imagine.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1284 on: Today at 08:29:29 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:12:28 am
Chelsea aren't likely to sell us two highly prized young English players like Mount and Colwill. You might get one of them and you'll be paying well over the odds to get them.

Yep, Id much rather Colwill over Mount. Jones and Elliot will be as good as Mount is in a year or so.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1285 on: Today at 08:52:29 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:42:18 am
Colwill is an interesting one, he is ideal for that left center back position Robbo is currently playing.

Considering Chelsea have to sell players by the end of June I wonder the longer they take to clear their decks the more open they might be to selling him to us.

One of the best defenders Ive seen against us this season, he sure he gave our forwards a tough tough game.

Really good player. Think us and City were tenuously linked a few weeks back.

My preference for that LCB role is Inacio, as hes much better at dribbling the ball out from the back and taking the first line of the press out of the game, but Colwill would be a much better fit for us in the Van Dijk role longer term.

Agree itll be hard to get him from Chelsea, but yeah they are a basket case so you couldnt predict anything too rational from their side. With Colwill on their books, made signing Badiashille (as good a young player he is) a bit weird.

Would be made up if we went for Colwill though.
plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1286 on: Today at 08:57:55 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:18:56 am
I wouldn't want to sign Mount as a forward but I appreciate he could play there if required. If we get him, that right side of midfield ahead of Trent is his I imagine.

Yeah. If we want to sign a forward then sign a forward, of course there are different types and Mount fill some purposes playing more advanced but come on. We are probably keen to get someone like Salah in at some point, preferably before he leaves. Or I do.
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1287 on: Today at 09:11:32 am
If we arent looking at a goalkeeper, does that suggest that we have a keeper locked down already.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1288 on: Today at 09:20:00 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:11:32 am
If we arent looking at a goalkeeper, does that suggest that we have a keeper locked down already.

It means Adrian is signing an extension and Kelleher isnt being sold.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1289 on: Today at 09:20:39 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:18:56 am
I wouldn't want to sign Mount as a forward but I appreciate he could play there if required. If we get him, that right side of midfield ahead of Trent is his I imagine.

With Firmino leaving and Carvalho very likely going out on loan, having another forward option would be a positive. Elliott and Doak would certainly get some minutes in attack, especially in the domestic cups, but having Mount as utility forward/midfielder would certainly be a plus. The way I see him, if we do sign him, would be a pre-injury Ox ...
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1290 on: Today at 09:21:18 am
I want us to sign a forward but I wouldnt be sure his comments mean we are definitely getting one. The attacking set up is still a tiny bit off so he may just be scaring his current forwards to ensure that they continue to improve. Nunez being an example.

If Mount signs for by the way he plays in the midfield where Henderson plays.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1291 on: Today at 09:56:44 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:20:39 am
With Firmino leaving and Carvalho very likely going out on loan, having another forward option would be a positive. Elliott and Doak would certainly get some minutes in attack, especially in the domestic cups, but having Mount as utility forward/midfielder would certainly be a plus. The way I see him, if we do sign him, would be a pre-injury Ox ...
I see it the same.

I guess the development of Doak has some say. If he's as good as we think, he should be appearing in the squad much more next season. He'll be 18 in November, and the special players start making an impression around then (Trent, Bajcetic).
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1292 on: Today at 09:57:54 am
If Klopp gets a forward then I can see Nunez being sold.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #1293 on: Today at 10:12:01 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:21:18 am
I want us to sign a forward but I wouldnt be sure his comments mean we are definitely getting one. The attacking set up is still a tiny bit off so he may just be scaring his current forwards to ensure that they continue to improve. Nunez being an example.

If Mount signs for by the way he plays in the midfield where Henderson plays.
But we do need a forward though. The balance is off on the wings with huge drop offs if Mo and/or Luis aren't playing. They are quick, hold it up well (I know Mo gets overcrowded at times) with their skill, have good outputs... Darwin can play on the left but his holdup play isn't great. Diogo can as well but he isn't the quickest.
