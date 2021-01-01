He's pretty annoying. Has like three bits of news at any one time but just tweets it worded slightly differently every few hours.
Klopp's Embargoed presser.https://youtu.be/iGHHMSAahPY'We are looking at ALL departments, apart from goalkeeper
at the moment.'
Klopp on Jörg Schmadtke: If this does happen, its not because we are both German & know each other. Ive known him for a long long time. Hes a good guy, a smart guy & very good in what he did in Germany. Good personality, great humour but thats it for now really. [@BeanymanSports]
We look in all departments apart from goalkeeper at the moment, said Klopp. Yes, if there is a good one (defender) out there, I would not deny it. That's all. We look at all areas of the pitch, definitely."
Michael Edwards will be proud of his padawan.
signing another Forward would be a shocker too. MF/Defense makes sense
signing another Forward would be a shocker too.
Our French scout has watched the young forward Elye Wahi a few times now. He's just recently scored 4 goals against Lyon.
I'm more excited to see which if any of the young'uns manage to break into the first team squad.
Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.
Our French scout has watched the young forward Elye Wahi a few times now. He's just recently scored 4 goals against Lyon.
If there's a Doak fan club I'd like to join it, determined doesn't do him justice, as the kids say "he's got that dawg in him"
Interesting - implies we could be in for an attacker then? Midfield speaks for itself, defender always seemed likely, but I didn't think we'd go for an attacker this window. Wonder what sort of profile we'd be looking at.. there's not really been any links at all has there?
Hasn't Scott Carsin been Man City's number 3 for the last 4 years. Doesn't strike me as a massive problem personally. The opposite in fact.
James Pearce mentioning tough tackling Norwegian defender Erik Shun is high on the list. Only 18 so plenty of growth to come.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
James Pearce mentioning tough tackling Norwegian defender Erik Shun is high on the list. Only 18 so plenty of growth to come.
Crosby Nick never fails.
He's a towering presence apparently
Ha.Someone last week posted some disturbing stuff about him, he's a bad un.Let Arsenal have free reign at him, they'll like his character.
Another winger to to be able to rest Mo and Luis from time to time.
Page created in 0.041 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.32]