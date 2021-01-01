« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 35406 times)

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 10:34:38 pm »
We look in all departments apart from goalkeeper at the moment, said Klopp. Yes, if there is a good one (defender) out there, I would not deny it. That's all. We look at all areas of the pitch, definitely."
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 10:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:34:37 pm
He's pretty annoying. Has like three bits of news at any one time but just tweets it worded slightly differently every few hours.

The bloke is a massive fraud he covers all bases and nicks others tweets.

He must have a laptop bot set up to pitch others work

Prick
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 10:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 10:33:40 pm
Klopp's Embargoed presser.

https://youtu.be/iGHHMSAahPY

'We are looking at ALL departments, apart from goalkeeperat the moment.'

Interesting - implies we could be in for an attacker then? Midfield speaks for itself, defender always seemed likely, but I didn't think we'd go for an attacker this window. Wonder what sort of profile we'd be looking at.. there's not really been any links at all has there?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,684
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 10:41:58 pm »
Kloppo on his best mate.  ;D

Quote
Klopp on Jörg Schmadtke:

If this does happen, its not because we are both German & know each other. Ive known him for a long long time. Hes a good guy, a smart guy & very good in what he did in Germany. Good personality, great humour but thats it for now really.

[@BeanymanSports]
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 10:42:14 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:34:38 pm
We look in all departments apart from goalkeeper at the moment, said Klopp. Yes, if there is a good one (defender) out there, I would not deny it. That's all. We look at all areas of the pitch, definitely."
signing another Forward would be a shocker too. MF/Defense makes sense
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,088
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 10:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:34:37 pm
He's pretty annoying. Has like three bits of news at any one time but just tweets it worded slightly differently every few hours.

unbearable
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 10:47:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:42:40 pm
Michael Edwards will be proud of his padawan.
Good news.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,088
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1247 on: Yesterday at 10:48:50 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:42:14 pm
signing another Forward would be a shocker too. MF/Defense makes sense

Midfield and defence is the priority, if there is budget available then signing a forward who can provide cover/rotation option for salah makes a lot of sense
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,684
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1248 on: Yesterday at 10:52:47 pm »
Our French scout has watched the young forward Elye Wahi a few times now. He's just recently scored 4 goals against Lyon.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,128
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 10:53:05 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:42:14 pm
signing another Forward would be a shocker too.

Not if we are seeing Mount as an attacker, who can also play in midfield, if needed ...
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 10:53:11 pm »
I'm more excited to see which if any of the young'uns manage to break into the first team squad.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1251 on: Yesterday at 11:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:52:47 pm
Our French scout has watched the young forward Elye Wahi a few times now. He's just recently scored 4 goals against Lyon.

Not sure we go for him got a few issues shall we say.
Logged

Offline Skagger

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1252 on: Yesterday at 11:03:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:53:11 pm
I'm more excited to see which if any of the young'uns manage to break into the first team squad.

If there's a Doak fan club I'd like to join it, determined doesn't do him justice, as the kids say "he's got that dawg in him"
Logged
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.
Safe to say he found that confidence, our league and European winning captain.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,480
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1253 on: Yesterday at 11:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:52:47 pm
Our French scout has watched the young forward Elye Wahi a few times now. He's just recently scored 4 goals against Lyon.
I swear you make some of these names up..

Every time I have to check if its a joke name like I P Freely or Rickie Van Wolfs Winkle
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1254 on: Yesterday at 11:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 11:03:57 pm
If there's a Doak fan club I'd like to join it, determined doesn't do him justice, as the kids say "he's got that dawg in him"

He like a bull when he gets shifting.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1255 on: Yesterday at 11:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:41:28 pm
Interesting - implies we could be in for an attacker then? Midfield speaks for itself, defender always seemed likely, but I didn't think we'd go for an attacker this window. Wonder what sort of profile we'd be looking at.. there's not really been any links at all has there?
A forward IF we signed one probably a RW to offer more width
I would be very surprised if we signed one though
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,368
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1256 on: Yesterday at 11:19:26 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 09:10:46 pm
Hasn't Scott Carsin been Man City's number 3 for the last 4 years. Doesn't strike me as a massive problem personally. The opposite in fact.
Frightening when you realise Scott Carson played in a Champions league quarter final for the Reds 18 years ago, fucking hell, seems like yesterday.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,045
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1257 on: Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:34:38 pm
We look in all departments apart from goalkeeper at the moment, said Klopp. Yes, if there is a good one (defender) out there, I would not deny it. That's all. We look at all areas of the pitch, definitely."

James Pearce mentioning tough tackling Norwegian defender Erik Shun is high on the list. Only 18 so plenty of growth to come.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,815
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1258 on: Yesterday at 11:28:29 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm
James Pearce mentioning tough tackling Norwegian defender Erik Shun is high on the list. Only 18 so plenty of growth to come.
Hard to see that one coming off.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,368
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1259 on: Yesterday at 11:29:22 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm
James Pearce mentioning tough tackling Norwegian defender Erik Shun is high on the list. Only 18 so plenty of growth to come.
He's a towering presence apparently
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,008
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1260 on: Yesterday at 11:30:08 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm
James Pearce mentioning tough tackling Norwegian defender Erik Shun is high on the list. Only 18 so plenty of growth to come.

I hear youve scouted him quite extensively. Isnt he too short for our set up?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,698
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1261 on: Yesterday at 11:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:29:22 pm
He's a towering presence apparently
Great with his head too.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1262 on: Yesterday at 11:35:54 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm
James Pearce mentioning tough tackling Norwegian defender Erik Shun is high on the list. Only 18 so plenty of growth to come.

Can you pass a medical if you only have one eye?
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1263 on: Yesterday at 11:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:52:47 pm
Our French scout has watched the young forward Elye Wahi a few times now. He's just recently scored 4 goals against Lyon.
Ha.

Someone last week posted some disturbing stuff about him, he's a bad un.

Let Arsenal have free reign at him, they'll like his character.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1264 on: Yesterday at 11:47:04 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:37:29 pm
Ha.

Someone last week posted some disturbing stuff about him, he's a bad un.

Let Arsenal have free reign at him, they'll like his character.

Probably throw a Partey if they signed him
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,128
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 12:08:47 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 10:33:40 pm
Klopp's Embargoed presser.

https://youtu.be/iGHHMSAahPY

'We are looking at ALL departments, apart from goalkeeperat the moment.'

Well, things are starting to make sense ...

CD - Colwill
DM - Ugarte
MF - Mac Allister
FW - Mount

We keep mentioning Mount as a midfielder, but if you look at his actual playing position, he is more of a forward ...
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 12:51:55 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 10:33:40 pm
Klopp's Embargoed presser.

https://youtu.be/iGHHMSAahPY

'We are looking at ALL departments, apart from goalkeeperat the moment.'
Another winger to to be able to rest Mo and Luis from time to time.
Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 01:03:55 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:51:55 am
Another winger to to be able to rest Mo and Luis from time to time.

Or perhaps we'll be looking to offload Darwin whilst his stock is still high? A tremendous talent who I have no doubts will flourish in the right system, but I'm really starting to doubt whether that system will be here, particularly when you look at how he has been used the last couple of months (and looking at the continued niggling injuries)...If we are going to have to sell players to bring the right players in and 'rebuild', then I would not be surprised if he's included in the 'sell' list.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 