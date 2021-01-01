Thatll be PSG then
Klopp all but confirms that Adrian stays next season as third choice keeper. Hopefully means decent loans for Harvey Davis and Pitaluga.
Strange decision. I guess we're planning on a lot of business and don't want much turnover.
Experienced, knows the squad, highly unlikely to play as 3rd choice, doesnt kick up a fuss about his role. Seems like the obvious decision to me
If there isn't much turnover then there isn't a reason to do a lot of business. Where's Schmadtke?
Four midfielders leaving seems like plenty of turnover to me.
just not very adept at stopping the round thing going into the net when the opposition kick it
[@kerry_hau]- Liverpool are 'determined' to sign Bayern midfielder Ryan Gravenberch: "Liverpool are interested in him. They really want to have him.
Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.
A lot of third choice keepers struggle with that. That's often why they're third choice.
First I've heard of ol' Kezza but I'm giving her the benefit of the doubt that she's 100% reliable until proven otherwise, welcome Ryan!
Must be unreal being a third choice keeper getting paid £20-30k a week to sit on your arse the full season doing nothing.
Premier League clubs are interested in Romeo Lavia and Southampton are willing to sell should suitable offers be forthcoming. [@JWTelegraph]
Hasn't Scott Carsin been Man City's number 3 for the last 4 years. Doesn't strike me as a massive problem personally. The opposite in fact.
We're already talking to his agents according to that Belgian journo from a few days ago.
Isnt a big reason they have Carson in that role that shes Homegrown? Means they dont have to fulfill that criteria with a player who features more prominently.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Nahhhhhh.
I saw some reports saying that it will be around £60-£65 million for Alexis Mac Allister, but I am told that it will be less than this. [@FabrizioRomano-via @ChampsHouseCBS]
Stick to talking to chairs old man.
