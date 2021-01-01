« previous next »
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 04:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:34:55 pm
Thatll be PSG then
Depends how the three teams are competing. If it's a fight, I'd back Klopp or Buvac over anyone.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 04:47:12 pm »
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 05:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 02:00:37 pm
Klopp all but confirms that Adrian stays next season as third choice keeper. Hopefully means decent loans for Harvey Davis and Pitaluga.

Strange decision.

I guess we're planning on a lot of business and don't want much turnover.
Offline sminp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 05:22:24 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:10:39 pm
Strange decision.

I guess we're planning on a lot of business and don't want much turnover.

Experienced, knows the squad, highly unlikely to play as 3rd choice, doesnt kick up a fuss about his role. Seems like the obvious decision to me
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 05:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:10:39 pm
Strange decision.

I guess we're planning on a lot of business and don't want much turnover.

If there isn't much turnover then there isn't a reason to do a lot of business.

Where's Schmadtke?
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 05:31:57 pm »
Four midfielders leaving seems like plenty of turnover to me.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 05:32:22 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 05:22:24 pm
Experienced, knows the squad, highly unlikely to play as 3rd choice, doesnt kick up a fuss about his role. Seems like the obvious decision to me

You'd think we'd want to fill that option with a homegrown player (ex., Zieler). 

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:26:15 pm
If there isn't much turnover then there isn't a reason to do a lot of business.

Where's Schmadtke?

Too much turnover* in positions that don't need immediate addressing. We're probably prioritizing immediate needs and a third choice goalie isn't one of them.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 05:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:31:57 pm
Four midfielders leaving seems like plenty of turnover to me.

We usually do 3-4 deals every summer window regardless. Now they all may not be first team players but it still happens. I'm just skeptical but will be happy to be proven wrong.
Offline Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 05:58:23 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 05:22:24 pm
Experienced, knows the squad, highly unlikely to play as 3rd choice, doesnt kick up a fuss about his role. Seems like the obvious decision to me

FSG's fault, wasting money again.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 06:03:33 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 05:22:24 pm
Experienced, knows the squad, highly unlikely to play as 3rd choice, doesnt kick up a fuss about his role. Seems like the obvious decision to me

just not very adept at stopping the round thing going into the net when the opposition kick it
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 06:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:23:52 am
Samie, Hazelland Bill Oddie.

Nice. Just updated my CV, thanks!
Offline mickeydocs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 06:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:03:33 pm
just not very adept at stopping the round thing going into the net when the opposition kick it

How many games did he play this season?
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 06:29:28 pm »
Great if Adrian stays, really experienced, hasn't complained at all, well liked. For all we know could be an amazing goalkeeping coach too
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 06:32:35 pm »
Quote
[@kerry_hau]- Liverpool are 'determined' to sign Bayern midfielder Ryan Gravenberch: "Liverpool are interested in him. They really want to have him.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 06:32:37 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 05:22:24 pm
Experienced, knows the squad, highly unlikely to play as 3rd choice, doesnt kick up a fuss about his role. Seems like the obvious decision to me

If Adrian kicked up a fuss about not playing while weve got Alisson I think Id die laughing. Goes for pretty much any goalkeeper in the world. Why do you think Kelleher is happy even though hes better than Adrian? Because he knows the score. So, I dont think using it as a reason to renew him is valid, but clearly we cant see past him in that role.
Online Skagger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 08:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:32:35 pm


First I've heard of ol' Kezza but I'm giving her the benefit of the doubt that she's 100% reliable until proven otherwise, welcome Ryan!
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1216 on: Today at 08:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:03:33 pm
just not very adept at stopping the round thing going into the net when the opposition kick it

A lot of third choice keepers struggle with that. That's often why they're third choice.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 08:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 08:03:41 pm
A lot of third choice keepers struggle with that. That's often why they're third choice.

Must be unreal being a third choice keeper getting paid £20-30k a week to sit on your arse the full season doing nothing.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 08:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Today at 08:03:38 pm
First I've heard of ol' Kezza but I'm giving her the benefit of the doubt that she's 100% reliable until proven otherwise, welcome Ryan!

German based journo. usually gets news on Bayern.

Also it's a guy mate. ;D
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1219 on: Today at 08:08:09 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:05:11 pm
Must be unreal being a third choice keeper getting paid £20-30k a week to sit on your arse the full season doing nothing.

Honestly might be the best job in sports.

Up there with third string QB's for NFL teams, who just hold a clipboard and have a headset on and pretend like they're talking to someone every now and then. That's the good stuff.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 08:26:22 pm »
We're already talking to his agents according to that Belgian journo from a few days ago.

Quote
Premier League clubs are interested in Romeo Lavia and Southampton are willing to sell should suitable offers be forthcoming. [@JWTelegraph]
Offline Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 08:28:21 pm »
Adrian's popular around the place and he's one of these encouraging word types. Since our whole success is based on the team ethos, the whole being greater than the sum of the parts and so forth, and we are losing Milner whose the best motivator there is, and in the few times adrians been called on hes done pretty well considering, keeping him on in what is effectively a coaching role is not really controversial i wouldn't say. any other 3rd string goalie would make the same kind of money so its not "wasting cash", although i admit id take the gig if they offered it to me :)
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 09:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:10:39 pm
Strange decision.

I guess we're planning on a lot of business and don't want much turnover.

Not really.

Considering we will be in the EL. kelleher will be number for EL and Adrian number 2 and Davis number with Allison at home.
Offline B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1223 on: Today at 09:10:46 pm »
Hasn't Scott Carsin been Man City's number 3 for the last 4 years. Doesn't strike me as a massive problem personally. The opposite in fact.
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1224 on: Today at 09:16:42 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 09:10:46 pm
Hasn't Scott Carsin been Man City's number 3 for the last 4 years. Doesn't strike me as a massive problem personally. The opposite in fact.

Yeah,who cares really who the 3rd keeper is as long he's a positive influence on the team spirit and Alisson likes to train with him.
Online frag

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1225 on: Today at 09:28:19 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 09:10:46 pm
Hasn't Scott Carsin been Man City's number 3 for the last 4 years. Doesn't strike me as a massive problem personally. The opposite in fact.

Isnt a big reason they have Carson in that role that shes Homegrown? Means they dont have to fulfill that criteria with a player who features more prominently.

Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1226 on: Today at 09:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:26:22 pm
We're already talking to his agents according to that Belgian journo from a few days ago.
Nahhhhhh.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1227 on: Today at 09:39:31 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 09:28:19 pm
Isnt a big reason they have Carson in that role that shes Homegrown? Means they dont have to fulfill that criteria with a player who features more prominently.



That and wanting some Champions League winning experience in the squad.

Just milking that line while I still can.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1228 on: Today at 09:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:39:17 pm
Nahhhhhh.

Stick to talking to chairs old man.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1229 on: Today at 09:42:40 pm »
Michael Edwards will be proud of his padawan.

Quote
I saw some reports saying that it will be around £60-£65 million for Alexis Mac Allister, but I am told that it will be less than this.

[@FabrizioRomano-via @ChampsHouseCBS]
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1230 on: Today at 09:44:58 pm »
Good to hear. Mac Allister is a good player but we cant be overpaying for him.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1231 on: Today at 09:45:54 pm »
Tell them Liverpool FC sign Macallisters free of charge.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1232 on: Today at 10:06:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:40:28 pm
Stick to talking to chairs old man.

Welcome back Samie, place went to the dogs today without your impeccably sourced transfer stories.
