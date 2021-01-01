Adrian's popular around the place and he's one of these encouraging word types. Since our whole success is based on the team ethos, the whole being greater than the sum of the parts and so forth, and we are losing Milner whose the best motivator there is, and in the few times adrians been called on hes done pretty well considering, keeping him on in what is effectively a coaching role is not really controversial i wouldn't say. any other 3rd string goalie would make the same kind of money so its not "wasting cash", although i admit id take the gig if they offered it to me