Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 10:41:29 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:23:52 am
Samie, Hazelland Bill Oddie.
Any messages from Bill Oddie?
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 10:41:38 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:21:45 am
He isn't good enough.

So who do you recommend? How much would they cost? And what position do we sacrifice for a back-up to Robbo?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 10:44:20 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:19:19 am
There'll be 17,000 fans happily parading their way to seats that they wouldn't have got if the stadium wasn't expanded.


And ?

Online Buck Pete

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 10:44:35 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:41:29 am
Any messages from Bill Oddie?

He wants his binoculars back.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 10:49:09 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 09:54:14 am
They've invested far more than £10m, but for some no matter what FSG do, it'll never be enough.
I think you've confused the point. FSG haven't invested any of their money in the stadium or transfers, that's all been paid for by LFC. They've loaned money to LFC, which they are getting back (plus interest charged to the club).

Unfortunately in the last four or five years, they stopped providing credit to the club at reasonable interest rates (for reasons never explained - perhaps the billionaires that make up FSG were feeling the cost of living squeeze) - so LFC now pays even more interest on its credit
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 10:49:45 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:44:35 am
He wants his binoculars back.
He never usually leaves a message ;)
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 10:50:46 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:32:09 am
I see the antiFSG brigade are after ruining another thread.

£500k off the weekly wage bill in Oxlade, Keita, Milner and Firmino - That goes a long way to fund 3-4 players in and around the 22-26 range.
FSG deserve all the criticism they receive for lack of transfer funds

No CL looking likely so we will see about how much funding we get.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 10:53:25 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:50:46 am
FSG deserve all the criticism they receive for lack of transfer funds

No CL looking likely so we will see about how much funding we get.

Yeah just not in every single thread.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 10:56:45 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:53:25 am
Yeah just not in every single thread.

They're the owners so the buck stops with them & this is a transfer thread on an LFC forum, so the talk is always going to come back to them & their absentee negligent ownership model.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 10:56:47 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:25:58 am
Find me one fucking post where someone said FSG invested "too much".

why the constant, pathetic excuses about not being able to match other teams when we are the second highest revenue generating club in the world? clearly its got fuck all to do with Liverpool improving our side and not worrying about everyone else

its easy and comforting for some to to finish second and then whinge and make excuses about the other teams who spend more than us unfairly isn't it? or are you worried that we're going to become the next leeds united because we might spend more than fucking Brighton, Villa or West Ham this window?

Nope, FSG spending fuck all sits perfectly with the loser mentality
 

Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 10:57:08 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:44:20 am

And ?


Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:30:19 am
Genuine questions:

do you ever go the game?

Do you think having 17k more fans every game is good? Not from a financial perspective but just do more fans can see games live?

Do you think having a modernised stadium with improved facilities is a good thing to invest in for supporters?

As a contrast to another self sustaining financial model with similar resources, would you rather we follow Uniteds model and invest in transfers rather than the stadium? Would you mind paying 50 quid for a ticket for a stadium where the roof leaks and not much has been updated in 20 years?


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 10:57:58 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:38:14 am
Ajax's final home game on Sunday, let's see if our Jurrien waves goodbye.
How do we decipher if its just a casual wave or a wave goodbye? RAWK excels in body language experts so heres hoping we have waving experts on here that can clarify
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 10:58:23 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:32:09 am
I see the antiFSG brigade are after ruining another thread.

£500k off the weekly wage bill in Oxlade, Keita, Milner and Firmino - That goes a long way to fund 3-4 players in and around the 22-26 range.
I'm not anti FSG but they haven't backed one of the best managers in the world enough. They've always said they will under promise and over deliver but there hasn't been much evidence of that over the last couple of summers.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 11:02:09 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:53:25 am
Yeah just not in every single thread.

My attempt at a constructive suggestion for the thread would be that

a) people stop calling the club poor or mingebags etc - we're one of the richest clubs in the world and pay huge transfer fees, huge wages, huge agent fees etc compared to pretty much 99.9% of football clubs in the world. the proportion of spend on wages vs transfer fees might not be to everyones taste at the moment, but it doesn't mean money is being held back.

b) people who feel emotionally compelled to support our venture capitalist owners, as if they're part of Shanks' Holy Trinity, do so in a way that doesn't generalise all FSGs critics as being people who want the club to be sportswashed by a despotic regime

c) people who don't like talking about signing players or selling players don't post in this thread (about transfers!) complaining about people talking about the topic
Online lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 11:02:53 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on May 17, 2023, 03:29:21 pm
I dont thing we should pay 70m for Mac Allister or 100m for Caicedo.
Both not Van Dihj or Allison type signings.

cheaper options in abroad.

Name names!
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 11:03:34 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:02:09 am
My attempt at a constructive suggestion for the thread would be that

a) people stop calling the club poor or mingebags etc - we're one of the richest clubs in the world and pay huge transfer fees, huge wages, huge agent fees etc compared to pretty much 99.9% of football clubs in the world. the proportion of spend on wages vs transfer fees might not be to everyones taste at the moment, but it doesn't mean money is being held back.

b) people who feel emotionally compelled to support our venture capitalist owners, as if they're part of Shanks' Holy Trinity, do so in a way that doesn't generalise all FSGs critics as being people who want the club to be sportswashed by a despotic regime

c) people who don't like talking about signing players or selling players don't post in this thread (about transfers!) complaining about people talking about the topic

This is very sane and almost certain to be completely ignored.
Online Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 11:03:51 am »
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 11:04:18 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:58:23 am
I'm not anti FSG but they haven't backed one of the best managers in the world enough. They've always said they will under promise and over deliver but there hasn't been much evidence of that over the last couple of summers.

We've got a weird section of the fan base who when it comes to FSG think with great power, comes no responsibility
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 11:06:33 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:56:47 am
why the constant, pathetic excuses about not being able to match other teams when we are the second highest revenue generating club in the world? clearly its got fuck all to do with Liverpool improving our side and not worrying about everyone else

its easy and comforting for some to to finish second and then whinge and make excuses about the other teams who spend more than us unfairly isn't it? or are you worried that we're going to become the next leeds united because we might spend more than fucking Brighton, Villa or West Ham this window?

Nope, FSG spending fuck all sits perfectly with the loser mentality

Just because other teams are spending money they don't have which threatens the future of the clubs, doesn't mean we should.

I'll say it again, yeah we should've signed more midfielders and we fucked up not doing it. How about we give the owners a chance to back the recruitment team this upcoming summer when the problem is as clear as it is.
Online Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 11:08:24 am »
The standard players play well, linked with Liverpool....

Liverpool are still shopping in the Dutch market after the January arrival of Cody Gakpo, since a report has revealed they are eyeing two Eredivisie midfielders.

Midfield is the main area Liverpool want to strengthen this summer after confirming the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. In that regard, they are aiming for at least one high-profile addition.

But after ruling themselves out of the running for Jude Bellingham due to the costs of the deal, Liverpool are having to consider a range of good value-for-money options.

Their prime target now appears to be Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. With whatever funds are available after that potential purchase, Liverpool could look for a couple of shrewder signings too.

Now, a report from Football Transfers has revealed they are contemplating a move for Feyenoord captain, Orkun Kokcu.

Feyenoord have been crowned Eredivisie champions, with Kokcu playing a starring role. In the process, he has caught the attention of Liverpool scouts who were already active in the Netherlands when buying Gakpo from PSV in January.

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool will wait to secure a marquee signing before deciding whether or not to launch a bid for Kokcu as well.

The Turkey international is under contract until 2025 with Feyenoord, whose asking price is yet to become clear.

Interestingly, the report indicates that Man Utd have also watched Kokcu before cooling their own interest. Other sources have previously linked him with the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Even more interestingly, a Dutch pundit suggested in April that Kokcu should be looking at Liverpool as a potential next destination. Now, directly or otherwise, it seems the Reds have heeded that advice.

Liverpool could delay Orkun Kokcu bid

There is still some uncertainty as to whether they will firm up a bid for the 22-year-old, though. If they do, it might be later in the transfer window after their focus on more famous profiles.

Another alternative they have identified in the Eredivisie is Tijjani Reijnders of AZ. However, the 24-year-olds contract with his current club has longer to run on it than Kokcus with Feyenoord. Indeed, the Alkmaar outfit have Reijnders tied down until 2027 after agreeing a new deal with him in January.

Whether that is the reason or not, Reijnders is said to be beneath Kokcu on Liverpools list of potential midfield targets.

For now, though, the main focus will be on bringing in Mac Allister. According to the report, the Argentina international  who was a key member of his countrys World Cup-winning squad  would prefer to join Liverpool, regardless of whether they manage to break into the top four or not.

Mac Allister might turn out to be the marquee signing in question. Liverpool will need more useful reinforcements to follow, though, so players like Kokcu could be worth keeping an eye on.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 11:09:17 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:58:23 am
I'm not anti FSG but they haven't backed one of the best managers in the world enough. They've always said they will under promise and over deliver but there hasn't been much evidence of that over the last couple of summers.

Honest question. How much extra would you have expected an owner to spend on transfers and wages per season?
Online Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 11:09:29 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:04:18 am
We've got a weird section of the fan base who when it comes to FSG think with great power, comes no responsibility

And there is another weird section who think that what FSG have done for the club will never be good enough.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 11:12:37 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:57:08 am


And the point is that the cost of the Stadium should not have crippled our side.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 11:13:08 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:02:09 am
My attempt at a constructive suggestion for the thread would be that

a) people stop calling the club poor or mingebags etc - we're one of the richest clubs in the world and pay huge transfer fees, huge wages, huge agent fees etc compared to pretty much 99.9% of football clubs in the world. the proportion of spend on wages vs transfer fees might not be to everyones taste at the moment, but it doesn't mean money is being held back.

b) people who feel emotionally compelled to support our venture capitalist owners, as if they're part of Shanks' Holy Trinity, do so in a way that doesn't generalise all FSGs critics as being people who want the club to be sportswashed by a despotic regime

c) people who don't like talking about signing players or selling players don't post in this thread (about transfers!) complaining about people talking about the topic

100% and there is an FSG specific thread where either side can put forward their thoughts.

Personally I'm looking forward to next season and think we'll do some good business this window.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 11:13:23 am »
Maaaaaaaaaaaaaaaybe we have just cleared Bellingham's wages with the outgoing and we already saved the money for him a year ago.

So we get Beeingham and a couple of others, we don't break the club. Cool, sorted, glad i could help
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 11:13:53 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:02:09 am
My attempt at a constructive suggestion for the thread would be that

a) people stop calling the club poor or mingebags etc - we're one of the richest clubs in the world and pay huge transfer fees, huge wages, huge agent fees etc compared to pretty much 99.9% of football clubs in the world. the proportion of spend on wages vs transfer fees might not be to everyones taste at the moment, but it doesn't mean money is being held back.

b) people who feel emotionally compelled to support our venture capitalist owners, as if they're part of Shanks' Holy Trinity, do so in a way that doesn't generalise all FSGs critics as being people who want the club to be sportswashed by a despotic regime

c) people who don't like talking about signing players or selling players don't post in this thread (about transfers!) complaining about people talking about the topic

Yeah good post. I just think criticism of the owners doesn't really have a place in here when this should be chat about who we might sign in the upcoming window. It hasn't opened yet, we're yet to see how much we spend and yet people are in here calling them mingebags because they're not spending... in a window that hasn't opened yet.

If they don't back Klopp and the recruitment team this summer, when the problems are as abundantly clear as they are now, I'll join in with the criticism. At this point though, all of their management of the club has led to the best 5 years or so I can remember as a Liverpool fan. Whether that's because of them or despite them isn't the point, the point is that they haven't needed to be more proactive in player investment than they have been, because whatever they were doing was working.

Now we're at a point when they absolutely have to back Klopp more than they have. We can judge them then.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 11:14:19 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:02:53 am
Name names!
Szoboszlai 60m release clause
Ugarte 40-52m
Kone 30m
Fofana 30m
Bennacur 20m
Kovacic 30m
Online zero zero

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1067 on: Today at 11:16:51 am »
So you didn't find a single post where anyone said FSG spent too much?
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:56:47 am
its easy and comforting for some to to finish second and then whinge and make excuses about the other teams who spend more than us unfairly isn't it?
It's a cast iron fact. Over 100 breaches of the PL rules. Which is why the only club more successful than us in the time that FSG have owned us are going to be sanctioned for cheating.

Quote
Nope, FSG spending fuck all sits perfectly with the loser mentality
You'll have to admit we've won quite a bit with this "loser mentality".
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1068 on: Today at 11:20:12 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:06:33 am
Just because other teams are spending money they don't have which threatens the future of the clubs, doesn't mean we should.

I'll say it again, yeah we should've signed more midfielders and we fucked up not doing it. How about we give the owners a chance to back the recruitment team this upcoming summer when the problem is as clear as it is.


We are the second highest revenue generating club in the world, so why should the spending constraints which apply to clubs half our size apply to us?

Its not good enough to say we fucked up by not signing midfielders, its been a deliberate policy by the vulture capitalists to let the club run on fumes?

it will take much more than a single decent transfer window for them to win my trust, obviously those who are of the FSG brigade, in your eyes they should probably spend less than £50M Nett to protect the future of the club right?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 11:20:58 am »
So it is Citys fault that they've not backed the manager.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1070 on: Today at 11:21:01 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:16:51 am
It's a cast iron fact. Over 100 breaches of the PL rules. Which is why the only club more successful than us in the time that FSG have owned us are going to be sanctioned for cheating.
This doesn't negate your point, given who it is, but I'd imagine the second most successful since 2010 is actually chelsea. not cast iron fact, cos i haven't looked it up, but they definitely have more leagues and have one CL
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1071 on: Today at 11:22:48 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:16:51 am
So you didn't find a single post where anyone said FSG spent too much?
It's a cast iron fact. Over 100 breaches of the PL rules. Which is why the only club more successful than us in the time that FSG have owned us are going to be sanctioned for cheating.

WTF has that got with us not being able to spend as much as teams like Arsenal, Villa, Brighton etc?

You'll have to admit we've won quite a bit with this "loser mentality".

You'll have to admit it could and should have been much, much more, another 2 league titles and european cups with half decent investment

Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 11:23:33 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:09:17 am
Honest question. How much extra would you have expected an owner to spend on transfers and wages per season?
Online zero zero

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 11:23:53 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:21:01 am
This doesn't negate your point, given who it is, but I'd imagine the second most successful since 2010 is actually chelsea. not cast iron fact, cos i haven't looked it up, but they definitely have more leagues and have one CL
Did they win the CWC? And the European Super cup? I can't remember.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 11:26:16 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:20:12 am

We are the second highest revenue generating club in the world, so why should the spending constraints which apply to clubs half our size apply to us?

Its not good enough to say we fucked up by not signing midfielders, its been a deliberate policy by the vulture capitalists to let the club run on fumes?

it will take much more than a single decent transfer window for them to win my trust, obviously those who are of the FSG brigade, in your eyes they should probably spend less than £50M Nett to protect the future of the club right?

So while we built arguably the best team the club has ever seen and certainly the best team we've had in over 30 years, they should've been running us more like West Ham and Aston Villa?

The constraints do apply to those clubs and as soon as they have a tough season, or financial irregularities turn up to bite them in the arse, they'll be in an absolute shit storm.

And no, I don't think they should spend 50m, as I think I've been pretty clear about. This is a summer where we clearly need to spend a bit more, unlike other summers where it was not as clear. As a result of us being run properly, I imagine we can afford to spend a bit more than we would've if we'd been splashing the cash for the sake of it in previous years.

If that doesn't happen, I'll be concerned about what's happening with the ownership. Until then, I'll say their ownership has been a pretty fucking successful period for us.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #1075 on: Today at 11:27:00 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:23:53 am
Did they win the CWC? And the European Super cup? I can't remember.
They won these two trophies last season.
