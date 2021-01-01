The standard players play well, linked with Liverpool....



Liverpool are still shopping in the Dutch market after the January arrival of Cody Gakpo, since a report has revealed they are eyeing two Eredivisie midfielders.



Midfield is the main area Liverpool want to strengthen this summer after confirming the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. In that regard, they are aiming for at least one high-profile addition.



But after ruling themselves out of the running for Jude Bellingham due to the costs of the deal, Liverpool are having to consider a range of good value-for-money options.



Their prime target now appears to be Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. With whatever funds are available after that potential purchase, Liverpool could look for a couple of shrewder signings too.



Now, a report from Football Transfers has revealed they are contemplating a move for Feyenoord captain, Orkun Kokcu.



Feyenoord have been crowned Eredivisie champions, with Kokcu playing a starring role. In the process, he has caught the attention of Liverpool scouts who were already active in the Netherlands when buying Gakpo from PSV in January.



According to Football Transfers, Liverpool will wait to secure a marquee signing before deciding whether or not to launch a bid for Kokcu as well.



The Turkey international is under contract until 2025 with Feyenoord, whose asking price is yet to become clear.



Interestingly, the report indicates that Man Utd have also watched Kokcu before cooling their own interest. Other sources have previously linked him with the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa.



Even more interestingly, a Dutch pundit suggested in April that Kokcu should be looking at Liverpool as a potential next destination. Now, directly or otherwise, it seems the Reds have heeded that advice.



Liverpool could delay Orkun Kokcu bid



There is still some uncertainty as to whether they will firm up a bid for the 22-year-old, though. If they do, it might be later in the transfer window after their focus on more famous profiles.



Another alternative they have identified in the Eredivisie is Tijjani Reijnders of AZ. However, the 24-year-olds contract with his current club has longer to run on it than Kokcus with Feyenoord. Indeed, the Alkmaar outfit have Reijnders tied down until 2027 after agreeing a new deal with him in January.



Whether that is the reason or not, Reijnders is said to be beneath Kokcu on Liverpools list of potential midfield targets.



For now, though, the main focus will be on bringing in Mac Allister. According to the report, the Argentina international  who was a key member of his countrys World Cup-winning squad  would prefer to join Liverpool, regardless of whether they manage to break into the top four or not.



Mac Allister might turn out to be the marquee signing in question. Liverpool will need more useful reinforcements to follow, though, so players like Kokcu could be worth keeping an eye on.