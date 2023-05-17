« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #960 on: Today at 05:58:36 am
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 05:41:52 am
Lets try not to get this thread locked please. 😅 any more confirmed rumours? 😆

Sometimes a post deserves the reply that they got.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #961 on: Today at 06:24:38 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:56:37 am
Arsenal were never and have  never been above us on "prestige" whatever the fuck that means.


Peoples problem is that they've been sleeping at the wheel, take away the Phil money and they've maybe done the bare minimum, you re-enforce from a position of strength but they've never done that which has left us in the situation we now find ourselves in.

And anybody who questions that on here gets labelled an FSG hater and gets that stupid fucking come back about the washers.

So yes, people are pissed & it's getting to the stage where folks just want them put up or do one.

Arsenal were top 4 regulars and occasionally challenging for titles under Wenger. We were mid-table with Roy Hodgson at the helm. Not many elite players would have picked Liverpool over Arsenal at that time.

Also we signed Gini, Salah, Mane, Bobby, Matip, Milner, Robertson, Lallana, Lovren all before Coutinho money. That is most of the squad that has won us all them trophies. Are you just angry that we signed these players for bargain prices?

Sure Ali, Virgil and Fabinho pushed us over the top and got us competing but I wouldn't say signing Salah or Mane or Bobby was "doing the bare minimum". These are some of the best players we have had since the 80s.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #962 on: Today at 06:27:25 am
This is obviously a hypothetical at this point but given the emergence of Jones and Bajcetic I'd be much more confident about blowing all our budget on Bellingham than buying the players we're rumoured to want - who are going to cost a bomb anyway. Bacjetic/Fabinho, Jones, Bellingham is SO much better than Gravenberch, MacAllister, Mount. Goes back to the sense from some of us that we don't trust the recruitment team anymore to know what we need and to bring in the right players. At least with Bellingham you know he's absolutely fantastic. On the other hand, if we're actually sane and do something like Ugarte, Thuram/Kone/ other athletic midfield runner who'll be way cheaper than Caicedo, MacAllister/ Barella/ other attacking CM then it'll be fine.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #963 on: Today at 06:29:22 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:40:25 pm
Thinks its Hedley Lamarr. Hes the resident Wurzel round these parts.

Adopted Wurzel I'll have you know.  I went to Manor Farm FC's U18'a end of season thing the weekend gone, my eldest plays for them, one of the people handing out awards was a lad called Marcus Day (who plays for the 1st team) he used to play for Bristol City youth team alongside Alex Scott and still sees him now and again.  He spoke to Scott the other night and while he didn't outline his plans, it'll take a huge charm offensive to get him.  He isn't the biggest fan of Liverpool put it that way.  Apparently he'd prefer to stay in the south as it's easier to get home (he's from Guernsey and his family are still there) although he's a huge Spurs fan, Brighton seems more likely, he spent time on the South Coast while at Bournemouth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #964 on: Today at 06:38:06 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:16:59 am
I know what they did last summer. Makes me want to Scream.
I want to Scream 2
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #965 on: Today at 06:59:39 am
The problem is if you blow your budget on one player and that player breaks his leg on the first day of training.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #966 on: Today at 07:02:28 am
I thought that was a good post by zero zero and I agree with a lot of it but the truth is one midfield signing in 5 years is unacceptable. Oh, but it was Klopps choice to invest in the forward line rather than the midfield. Klopp was placed in a position where he had to make that decision despite being in the CL the entire time he has been here and leading them to three finals.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #967 on: Today at 07:06:09 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:25:13 am
Sorry but that is total bollocks.

You wanna engage with it and outline the parts that you disagree with?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #968 on: Today at 07:11:11 am
The quality vs quantity argument

a) Bellingham

Vs

b) Mac + Mount + Gravenberch

Each to their own but Im going with b any day of week for a whole host of reasons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #969 on: Today at 07:12:55 am
Mac, Killer, could you take the beef to messages please?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #970 on: Today at 07:15:26 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:02:28 am
I thought that was a good post by zero zero and I agree with a lot of it but the truth is one midfield signing in 5 years is unacceptable. Oh, but it was Klopps choice to invest in the forward line rather than the midfield. Klopp was placed in a position where he had to make that decision despite being in the CL the entire time he has been here and leading them to three finals.

I think there's definite truth to that and perhaps Klopp's achievements led to a complacency among the owners, but I can understand how there might have been a view that the midfield didn't need reinvestment (again, that is partly Klopp's choice). It was evidently the wrong view and those that say we should have invested from a position of strength aren't wrong.

However, using that as evidence to suggest they won't invest this summer is disingenuous. We haven't been in this position under their stewardship, so saying that they won't invest because they haven't just isn't logical. They haven't (arguable, but let's accept that they've been relatively tight) because they thought they didn't need to  and they were right for a long time. We went one season too many without investing in the midfield properly and now they know that and I imagine they'll try to fix it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #971 on: Today at 07:17:06 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:11:11 am
The quality vs quantity argument

a) Bellingham

Vs

b) Mac + Mount + Gravenberch

Each to their own but Im going with b any day of week for a whole host of reasons.

I'm confused. Have you got Mac Allister and Bellingham in the wrong spots here?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #972 on: Today at 07:20:10 am
Good job Klopp isnt basing player retention off a couple of games like some are on our transfers.

Mac Allister is statistically one of the safest players in the league I.e. he rarely loses the ball and typically chooses the right passing options.

Thats right out of the statmens playbook and a big part of what our midfield has been lacking. Jones has done this exceptionally well since coming back but we need more players of this type so we can continue to progress as Klopp ball mark 2 pushes on.

Im sure there is a Premiership tax being applied but having players with minimal adaption time is clearly something we like and have done for some time and willing to pay a little bit more for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #973 on: Today at 07:21:45 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:17:06 am
I'm confused. Have you got Mac Allister and Bellingham in the wrong spots here?

What you mean?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #974 on: Today at 07:23:31 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #975 on: Today at 07:26:54 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:23:31 am


Nice.

I think Bellingham is better than Mac but Im still going with the numbers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #976 on: Today at 07:34:46 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:12:55 am
Mac, Killer, could you take the beef to messages please?

No need for that. I have already put her on ignore. I apologize for engaging with her and the other negative posters once again, but they are really making this thread unreadable ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #977 on: Today at 07:39:26 am
Ignore has got to be the most pointless feature on a forum as you can see what the ignored party is saying when someone else quotes them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #978 on: Today at 07:43:47 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:39:26 am
Ignore has got to be the most pointless feature on a forum as you can see what the ignored party is saying when someone else quotes them.

Quoting just in case anyone missed this post.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #979 on: Today at 07:45:57 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:43:47 am
Quoting just in case anyone missed this post.

:D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #980 on: Today at 07:46:41 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:48:09 am
I mean we are the most successful non-state funded team in PL in the FSG era. We have won "insert any trophy here". You probably did get to enjoy some of them parades.

Would you swap our past 12 years of ownership and decision making with that of say United or Arsenal? Both of those teams were well ahead of us in revenue and prestige in 2011.

That is the problem with the modern day fans. They think what Man City are doing is normal. And even worse, they think what Man Utd are doing is normal. Saddle your club with a £500 million debt? No problem. Spend a season's revenue in advance? No problem at all. Borrow money against future revenues? That is not realy a risk. And then, when a big club gets into trouble (2010 rings a bell, anyone?), there is always someone else to blame.

We are spending what we earn. For my entire life, I've been trying to live by that rule, and I am certainly agreeing with that principle. A household, a company, a football club, it is the only proper way how you run it ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #981 on: Today at 07:49:02 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:39:26 am
Ignore has got to be the most pointless feature on a forum as you can see what the ignored party is saying when someone else quotes them.

I didn't use the feature, I've just decided to ignore her. Not only her posts, but also all the other negative posts ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #982 on: Today at 07:54:11 am
Just pop in and see if theres been any new developments

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #983 on: Today at 08:06:42 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:06:09 am
You wanna engage with it and outline the parts that you disagree with?

No, it's pointless because the same old shit will get spouted by the same old posters and around and around we go.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #984 on: Today at 08:10:19 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:34:46 am
No need for that. I have already put her on ignore. I apologize for engaging with her and the other negative posters once again, but they are really making this thread unreadable ...

You spend half your time having a pop at her.

as for that post.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #985 on: Today at 08:11:08 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:06:42 am
No, it's pointless because the same old shit will get spouted by the same old posters and around and around we go.


It's like RAIAIAIAIAN on your wedding day, it's a free ride when you're already late......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #986 on: Today at 08:11:15 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:54:11 am
Just pop in and see if theres been any new developments


Whos in your circle of trust?
