I thought that was a good post by zero zero and I agree with a lot of it but the truth is one midfield signing in 5 years is unacceptable. Oh, but it was Klopps choice to invest in the forward line rather than the midfield. Klopp was placed in a position where he had to make that decision despite being in the CL the entire time he has been here and leading them to three finals.



I think there's definite truth to that and perhaps Klopp's achievements led to a complacency among the owners, but I can understand how there might have been a view that the midfield didn't need reinvestment (again, that is partly Klopp's choice). It was evidently the wrong view and those that say we should have invested from a position of strength aren't wrong.However, using that as evidence to suggest they won't invest this summer is disingenuous. We haven't been in this position under their stewardship, so saying that they won't invest because they haven't just isn't logical. They haven't (arguable, but let's accept that they've been relatively tight) because they thought they didn't need to  and they were right for a long time. We went one season too many without investing in the midfield properly and now they know that and I imagine they'll try to fix it.