Lets try not to get this thread locked please. 😅 any more confirmed rumours? 😆

Sometimes a post deserves the reply that they got.
Arsenal were never and have  never been above us on "prestige" whatever the fuck that means.


Peoples problem is that they've been sleeping at the wheel, take away the Phil money and they've maybe done the bare minimum, you re-enforce from a position of strength but they've never done that which has left us in the situation we now find ourselves in.

And anybody who questions that on here gets labelled an FSG hater and gets that stupid fucking come back about the washers.

So yes, people are pissed & it's getting to the stage where folks just want them put up or do one.

Arsenal were top 4 regulars and occasionally challenging for titles under Wenger. We were mid-table with Roy Hodgson at the helm. Not many elite players would have picked Liverpool over Arsenal at that time.

Also we signed Gini, Salah, Mane, Bobby, Matip, Milner, Robertson, Lallana, Lovren all before Coutinho money. That is most of the squad that has won us all them trophies. Are you just angry that we signed these players for bargain prices?

Sure Ali, Virgil and Fabinho pushed us over the top and got us competing but I wouldn't say signing Salah or Mane or Bobby was "doing the bare minimum". These are some of the best players we have had since the 80s.

This is obviously a hypothetical at this point but given the emergence of Jones and Bajcetic I'd be much more confident about blowing all our budget on Bellingham than buying the players we're rumoured to want - who are going to cost a bomb anyway. Bacjetic/Fabinho, Jones, Bellingham is SO much better than Gravenberch, MacAllister, Mount. Goes back to the sense from some of us that we don't trust the recruitment team anymore to know what we need and to bring in the right players. At least with Bellingham you know he's absolutely fantastic. On the other hand, if we're actually sane and do something like Ugarte, Thuram/Kone/ other athletic midfield runner who'll be way cheaper than Caicedo, MacAllister/ Barella/ other attacking CM then it'll be fine.
Thinks its Hedley Lamarr. Hes the resident Wurzel round these parts.

Adopted Wurzel I'll have you know.  I went to Manor Farm FC's U18'a end of season thing the weekend gone, my eldest plays for them, one of the people handing out awards was a lad called Marcus Day (who plays for the 1st team) he used to play for Bristol City youth team alongside Alex Scott and still sees him now and again.  He spoke to Scott the other night and while he didn't outline his plans, it'll take a huge charm offensive to get him.  He isn't the biggest fan of Liverpool put it that way.  Apparently he'd prefer to stay in the south as it's easier to get home (he's from Guernsey and his family are still there) although he's a huge Spurs fan, Brighton seems more likely, he spent time on the South Coast while at Bournemouth.
I know what they did last summer. Makes me want to Scream.
I want to Scream 2
