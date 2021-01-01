This is obviously a hypothetical at this point but given the emergence of Jones and Bajcetic I'd be much more confident about blowing all our budget on Bellingham than buying the players we're rumoured to want - who are going to cost a bomb anyway. Bacjetic/Fabinho, Jones, Bellingham is SO much better than Gravenberch, MacAllister, Mount. Goes back to the sense from some of us that we don't trust the recruitment team anymore to know what we need and to bring in the right players. At least with Bellingham you know he's absolutely fantastic. On the other hand, if we're actually sane and do something like Ugarte, Thuram/Kone/ other athletic midfield runner who'll be way cheaper than Caicedo, MacAllister/ Barella/ other attacking CM then it'll be fine.