Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 10:58:13 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 10:52:28 pm
I would rather have quality over quantity.  I hope we get 2 top quality players in if thats what we can afford, rather than 3-4 good ones.

It looks like its about quantity.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 10:59:53 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:23:59 pm
I thought transfer forums were supposed to be full of hope, imagination and unrealistic transfer targets. Or at least some optimism. And the scary thing is they get worse as the summer goes on. Strap on time

Well, you can always laugh at them ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 11:00:10 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 10:52:28 pm
I would rather have quality over quantity.  I hope we get 2 top quality players in if thats what we can afford, rather than 3-4 good ones.
Me too mate, but we'll have to go for quantity, unfortunately.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 11:00:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:59:53 pm
Well, you can always laugh at them ;)

You can, certainly your predictions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 11:01:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:58:13 pm
It looks like its about quantity.

Tbf mount would come under quality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 11:01:40 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:23:59 pm
I thought transfer forums were supposed to be full of hope, imagination and unrealistic transfer targets. Or at least some optimism. And the scary thing is they get worse as the summer goes on. Strap on time
Not after a bad result.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 11:03:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:00:46 pm
You can, certainly your predictions.

Well, at least I am not miserable all the time. I love my life, and Liverpool Football Club is an important part of it ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 11:06:19 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:01:40 pm
Not after a bad result.

Do you mean because Sheffield Wednesday won (what a game by the way) and we won't get Barry Bannan now ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 11:09:25 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:06:19 pm
Do you mean because Sheffield Wednesday won (what a game by the way) and we won't get Barry Bannan now ?

Really? Haven't they lost the first game 4-0?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 11:10:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm
Yeah i mean the club had nothing to do with inciting Jurgen, that was all FSG.
I didn't say that.

But FSG had no idea that they were buying this storied, romantic, very popular club that hadn't won the league title in decades. Got lucky there as well did they?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 11:10:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:09:25 pm
Really? Haven't they lost the first game 4-0?
You've missed the game of the night Peter!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 11:12:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:09:25 pm
Really? Haven't they lost the first game 4-0?

Aw mate you missed out. 3 up, last minute of injury time they made it 4-0.
Extra time Peterborough took the lead in the first half, Wednesday came back to level then took it on pens. Brilliant.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 11:12:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:09:02 pm
There is always an excuse. Im sure they will find one this summer.

All the times we've needed a rebuild they've had excuses? We'd been doing pretty well before this season, we sat on our laurels one season too many, but maybe we see how it goes now that we so clearly need new players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 11:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:12:57 pm
All the times we've needed a rebuild they've had excuses? We'd been doing pretty well before this season, we sat on our laurels one season too many, but maybe we see how it goes now that we so clearly need new players.

Has Klopp ever been so vocal about transfers or the need for them as he has been recently?  I wonder if that's him applying some kind of pressure or is it confidence that he will get backed. I hope its the latter
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 11:16:59 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:12:04 pm
Aw mate you missed out. 3 up, last minute of injury time they made it 4-0.
Extra time Peterborough took the lead in the first half, Wednesday came back to level then took it on pens. Brilliant.

Shit, I was watching the Europa League semi-finals. Sounds like it was really crazy ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 11:19:12 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 10:26:31 pm
I love this. I don't think you've posted it enough. :)

A certain section of our fan base sound exactly like their Norwich-scarf-wearing equivalents at Man United. No matter what the Glazers spend it's never enough.

£65m on Nunez - Mingebags
Salah's record contract extension - Mingebags
Gakpo in the January window - Mingebags

Part of how sport washing succeeds is that it makes fans of non-nation state clubs feel that the only way to compete is to be owned by a despotic state. You can see it with the Man fan's desperation to be opened by Qatar, but equally with TNB throwing in the towel for next season before this one is even done.

£70m will be "a good old fair chunk" for every club on the planet. Even for one spending £300m in a window. And how many will do that? We won't and we can't. Which doesn't make FSG "mingebags".

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 11:19:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:27:26 pm
There will be non sportswashers that spend more.

Who cares what other clubs spend????
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 11:20:36 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:14:37 pm
Has Klopp ever been so vocal about transfers or the need for them as he has been recently?  I wonder if that's him applying some kind of pressure or is it confidence that he will get backed. I hope its the latter

I don't think he would need to apply pressure through the media. He can communicate directly with the owners if he needs to. I think it's the latter. That doesn't mean we'll necessarily spend billions of pounds but I think he thinks he'll be backed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 11:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 11:19:38 pm
Who cares what other clubs spend????

It matters when we dont spend enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 11:22:15 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 10:26:31 pm
I love this. I don't think you've posted it enough. :)

A certain section of our fan base sound exactly like their Norwich-scarf-wearing equivalents at Man United. No matter what the Glazers spend it's never enough.

£65m on Nunez - Mingebags
Salah's record contract extension - Mingebags
Gakpo in the January window - Mingebags

Part of how sport washing succeeds is that it makes fans of non-nation state clubs feel that the only way to compete is to be owned by a despotic state. You can see it with the Man fan's desperation to be opened by Qatar, but equally with TNB throwing in the towel for next season before this one is even done.

£70m will be "a good old fair chunk" for every club on the planet. Even for one spending £300m in a window. And how many will do that? We won't and we can't. Which doesn't make FSG "mingebags".

Great post. Not to mention, constantly repeating mingebags is one of the least funny ongoing jokes I've seen on here. And this is a forum with Hysterical Fool posting regularly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 11:22:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:20:36 pm
It matters when we dont spend enough.

We'll never spend enough according to most in here
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 11:30:06 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 10:26:31 pm
I love this. I don't think you've posted it enough. :)

A certain section of our fan base sound exactly like their Norwich-scarf-wearing equivalents at Man United. No matter what the Glazers spend it's never enough.

£65m on Nunez - Mingebags
Salah's record contract extension - Mingebags
Gakpo in the January window - Mingebags

Part of how sport washing succeeds is that it makes fans of non-nation state clubs feel that the only way to compete is to be owned by a despotic state. You can see it with the Man fan's desperation to be opened by Qatar, but equally with TNB throwing in the towel for next season before this one is even done.

£70m will be "a good old fair chunk" for every club on the planet. Even for one spending £300m in a window. And how many will do that? We won't and we can't. Which doesn't make FSG "mingebags".

It is actually the Twitter foodball "culture". Either being owned by a state and spending like lunatics, breaking every rule in the process, or saddling the club with a massive debt, in order to keep up with these state owned clubs.

Upgrading the stadium with 17,000 new seats, building a new training complex, getting the club to the 2nd highest revenue in World football (yes, ahead of Barcelona and Man Utd) is no longer good enough ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #942 on: Yesterday at 11:39:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:30:06 pm
It is actually the Twitter foodball "culture". Either being owned by a state and spending like lunatics, breaking every rule in the process, or saddling the club with a massive debt, in order to keep up with these state owned clubs.

Upgrading the stadium with 17,000 new seats, building a new training complex, getting the club to the 2nd highest revenue in World football (yes, ahead of Barcelona and Man Utd) is no longer good enough ...



Its not going to be the second highest revenue next season. Oh and also there is only one person who has been pining for players like Bellingham and Mbappe, players you know are the property of sportswashers, thats you.

Do we get to parade a revenue trophy by the way?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #943 on: Yesterday at 11:46:23 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 10:26:31 pm
I love this. I don't think you've posted it enough. :)

A certain section of our fan base sound exactly like their Norwich-scarf-wearing equivalents at Man United. No matter what the Glazers spend it's never enough.

£65m on Nunez - Mingebags
Salah's record contract extension - Mingebags
Gakpo in the January window - Mingebags

Part of how sport washing succeeds is that it makes fans of non-nation state clubs feel that the only way to compete is to be owned by a despotic state. You can see it with the Man fan's desperation to be opened by Qatar, but equally with TNB throwing in the towel for next season before this one is even done.

£70m will be "a good old fair chunk" for every club on the planet. Even for one spending £300m in a window. And how many will do that? We won't and we can't. Which doesn't make FSG "mingebags".

and a certain section of our fan base keep bringing sport washers like we are asking FSG to spend hundreds of millions. It's not black or white , whats wrong with wanting the manager to be backed once in a while like when we are in an injury crisis or need a mini rebuild? 

They bought the club for less than 400m and now worth billions and have the best manager in the world who can over achieve with a smaller budget compared to others yet refuse to invest even 10m. Mingebags.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #944 on: Yesterday at 11:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 11:19:38 pm
Who cares what other clubs spend????

If its a response to people saying we want to be owned by sportswashers if they believe we should have spent more then its a suitable reply.

Its obviously unreasonable to expect us to compete in the transfer market with clubs like Man City but theres an argument to be had that we could, and probably should, have spent more than we have the last few years. Everyone keeps talking about the need for an overhaul this Summer but that surely wouldnt be the case if we were buying enough in previous years. The chat on here is about us needing 2/3 players in one area of the team therefore its quite clear that area was previously neglected.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #945 on: Yesterday at 11:52:04 pm »
Dont think Ive ever posted in the transfer thread before, if I have I cant remember so I think Im losing the plot, but anyway I want Bellingham, Ugarte and either one of Mount or Mac Allister.  Oh and a top class centre half or two.  Is that how this place works.   😀
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #946 on: Yesterday at 11:53:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:39:07 pm
Its not going to be the second highest revenue next season. Oh and also there is only one person who has been pining for players like Bellingham and Mbappe, players you know are the property of sportswashers, thats you.

Do we get to parade a revenue trophy by the way?
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:46:23 pm
and a certain section of our fan base keep bringing sport washers like we are asking FSG to spend hundreds of millions. It's not black or white , whats wrong with wanting the manager to be backed once in a while like when we are in an injury crisis or need a mini rebuild? 

They bought the club for less than 400m and now worth billions and have the best manager in the world who can over achieve with a smaller budget compared to others yet refuse to invest even 10m. Mingebags.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #947 on: Yesterday at 11:55:45 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #948 on: Today at 12:15:17 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 10:26:31 pm
I love this. I don't think you've posted it enough. :)

A certain section of our fan base sound exactly like their Norwich-scarf-wearing equivalents at Man United. No matter what the Glazers spend it's never enough.

£65m on Nunez - Mingebags
Salah's record contract extension - Mingebags
Gakpo in the January window - Mingebags

Part of how sport washing succeeds is that it makes fans of non-nation state clubs feel that the only way to compete is to be owned by a despotic state. You can see it with the Man fan's desperation to be opened by Qatar, but equally with TNB throwing in the towel for next season before this one is even done.

£70m will be "a good old fair chunk" for every club on the planet. Even for one spending £300m in a window. And how many will do that? We won't and we can't. Which doesn't make FSG "mingebags".
They're mingebags as they've not adequately financed reinforcement to the squad when we've had our most financially profitable seasons, not to mention the huge revenue generated, we're an enormous football club, but we're routinely out spent by mid table teams, and blown away by other big clubs, they allocate Klopp with the bare minimum required.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #949 on: Today at 12:42:42 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:53:39 pm
https://twitter.com

I don't think wanting Klopp to be backed more makes anyone like some stupid Twitter fans. Repeating that we are signing Mbappe does tho.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #950 on: Today at 01:22:46 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:42:42 am
I don't think wanting Klopp to be backed more makes anyone like some stupid Twitter fans. Repeating that we are signing Mbappe does tho.

And Bellingham. Until we're not, and then, he wasn't all that good anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #951 on: Today at 01:31:38 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:30:06 pm
Upgrading the stadium with 17,000 new seats, building a new training complex, getting the club to the 2nd highest revenue in World football (yes, ahead of Barcelona and Man Utd) is no longer good enough ...

When's the parade for these achievements?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #952 on: Today at 04:07:37 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:45:56 pm
Lots of talk of FFP issues at Wolves and them needing to sell players - cue us rekindling our interest in Nunes!

Grim.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #953 on: Today at 04:57:35 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 10:26:31 pm
I love this. I don't think you've posted it enough. :)

A certain section of our fan base sound exactly like their Norwich-scarf-wearing equivalents at Man United. No matter what the Glazers spend it's never enough.

£65m on Nunez - Mingebags
Salah's record contract extension - Mingebags
Gakpo in the January window - Mingebags

Part of how sport washing succeeds is that it makes fans of non-nation state clubs feel that the only way to compete is to be owned by a despotic state. You can see it with the Man fan's desperation to be opened by Qatar, but equally with TNB throwing in the towel for next season before this one is even done.

£70m will be "a good old fair chunk" for every club on the planet. Even for one spending £300m in a window. And how many will do that? We won't and we can't. Which doesn't make FSG "mingebags".
Thanks zero zero. That echoes a lot of how I feel. The sports washers have normalised bizarre spending to the point that it seems wrong not to join in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #954 on: Today at 05:16:59 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:44:37 pm
Lets see what they do this summer. Klopp has said he wants to sign a number of players.

I know what they did last summer. Makes me want to Scream.
