I love this. I don't think you've posted it enough.
A certain section of our fan base sound exactly like their Norwich-scarf-wearing equivalents at Man United. No matter what the Glazers spend it's never enough.
£65m on Nunez - Mingebags
Salah's record contract extension - Mingebags
Gakpo in the January window - Mingebags
Part of how sport washing succeeds is that it makes fans of non-nation state clubs feel that the only way to compete is to be owned by a despotic state. You can see it with the Man fan's desperation to be opened by Qatar, but equally with TNB throwing in the towel for next season before this one is even done.
£70m will be "a good old fair chunk" for every club on the planet. Even for one spending £300m in a window. And how many will do that? We won't and we can't. Which doesn't make FSG "mingebags".
It is actually the Twitter foodball "culture". Either being owned by a state and spending like lunatics, breaking every rule in the process, or saddling the club with a massive debt, in order to keep up with these state owned clubs.
Upgrading the stadium with 17,000 new seats, building a new training complex, getting the club to the 2nd highest revenue in World football (yes, ahead of Barcelona and Man Utd) is no longer good enough ...