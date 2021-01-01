I would rather have quality over quantity. I hope we get 2 top quality players in if thats what we can afford, rather than 3-4 good ones.
I thought transfer forums were supposed to be full of hope, imagination and unrealistic transfer targets. Or at least some optimism. And the scary thing is they get worse as the summer goes on. Strap on time
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Well, you can always laugh at them
It looks like its about quantity.
You can, certainly your predictions.
Not after a bad result.
Do you mean because Sheffield Wednesday won (what a game by the way) and we won't get Barry Bannan now ?
Yeah i mean the club had nothing to do with inciting Jurgen, that was all FSG.
Really? Haven't they lost the first game 4-0?
There is always an excuse. Im sure they will find one this summer.
All the times we've needed a rebuild they've had excuses? We'd been doing pretty well before this season, we sat on our laurels one season too many, but maybe we see how it goes now that we so clearly need new players.
