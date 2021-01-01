« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #760
We do really need a CB, all of them barring Virgil have tricky injury records and we really dont want to leave ourselves light at the back like we did a few years ago and like we did with the midfield over the last year. Nice to see we learn our lessons and dont repeat mistakes. I would be happy with a young CB that we can grafually integrate in to the team ready to take over Virgil when he slows down. The lad on loan at Brighton was being talked about but thats gone quiet and I dont see Chelsea selling when they themselves need a CB
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #761
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:54:36 pm
I guess that if we do sign Timber, it will mean the end of Gomez?  I don't rate him highly as a centre back but he has done a good job at fullback for us in the past.

Could be either him or Matip or both if we deem Sepp vdB ready to step up i guess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #762
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:49:52 pm
I think we're in for Uguarte because we need to replace Milner with another snide.

Hell end up at Villa or some other side, not LFC
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #763
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:49:52 pm
I think we're in for Uguarte because we need to replace Milner with another snide.

Only when that snide is used intelligently. It was Milner that gave away the totally preventable free kick that allowed Spurs to equalise and only a miracle allowed us to get the winner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #764
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:04:26 pm
Could be either him or Matip or both if we deem Sepp vdB ready to step up i guess.
He's had an injury-hit season at Schalke so didn't develop as much experience as may have been hoped, although he's done well when fit and Schalke want to extend the loan for another year. I imagine Klopp will want him back during pre-season to decide the next step.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #765
We've five senior CBs on the books so I think there needs to be some movement on outgoings before we make a play for a new one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #766
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:46:36 pm
We've five senior CBs on the books so I think there needs to be some movement on outgoings before we make a play for a new one.
It's said every season for the last few, but presumably Phillips will look to kick start his career this window
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #767
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:48:02 pm
It's said every season for the last few, but presumably Phillips will look to kick start his career this window

he has to. I feel like we almost did a disservice to him the last 2 windows - we need to understand that no one wants to pay 10m for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #768
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:53:30 pm
he has to. I feel like we almost did a disservice to him the last 2 windows - we need to understand that no one wants to pay 10m for him.
I do agree, but if playing time was really an issue for him, he shouldn't have signed the new contract we offered. Can't have it both ways.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #769
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:53:30 pm
he has to. I feel like we almost did a disservice to him the last 2 windows - we need to understand that no one wants to pay 10m for him.

It is very possible that he really likes his pay packet here, or perhaps he likes to be part of a club that wins things, and wanted to stay. Think he would have raised a bigger fuss if he really wanted to go.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #770
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 03:08:44 pm
I do agree, but if playing time was really an issue for him, he shouldn't have signed the new contract we offered. Can't have it both ways.

Yep. He also got a good bump in his earnings with that new contract offer. I think if he really, desperately wanted out then Klopp and the club would have engineered a move for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #771
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:14:17 pm
Yep. He also got a good bump in his earnings with that new contract offer. I think if he really, desperately wanted out then Klopp and the club would have engineered a move for him.
Think we'll be able to better determine by the end of the summer window - with 232 minutes for us this season and 220 last season, we'll find out if he wants to play
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #772
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:23:26 pm
Think we'll be able to better determine by the end of the summer window - with 232 minutes for us this season and 220 last season, we'll find out if he wants to play


If my maths is correct then if he sticks around for another 15 years he'll be able to play a whole season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #773
Pretty sure the club is responsible for Phillips being stuck here. We gave him that contract in summer 2021 and now he makes £60k+ a week. The teams interested in him would predominantly be lower level PL or Championship sides and those clubs aren't paying him those wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #774
Liverpool have spoken to Ryan Gravenberch's management but Bayern won't sell the midfielder this summer - @altobelli13& @cfbayern

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #775
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:29:31 pm
Pretty sure the club is responsible for Phillips being stuck here. We gave him that contract in summer 2021 and now he makes £60k+ a week.
He earns that much?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #776
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:11:59 pm
Liverpool have spoken to Ryan Gravenberch's management but Bayern won't sell the midfielder this summer - @altobelli13& @cfbayern
That's that then.

Mac Allister links seemed to heat up around the time after Bayern initially briefed that he wasn't for sale, so I wonder if we moved on at that point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #777
Was this tweet missed?

Pedro Almeida
@pedrogva6
✅ DONE DEAL #Liverpool: Alexis #MacAllister is set to join Liverpool from Brighton on a permanent deal. All concluded between clubs and with player. 🔴🇦🇷 #LFC
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #778
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:21:43 pm
Was this tweet missed?

Pedro Almeida
@pedrogva6
✅ DONE DEAL #Liverpool: Alexis #MacAllister is set to join Liverpool from Brighton on a permanent deal. All concluded between clubs and with player. 🔴🇦🇷 #LFC

Not reliable and doubt we've agreed anything with Brighton yet before the season ends.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #779
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:16:35 pm
He earns that much?
According to several links from google, yes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #780
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:16:35 pm
He earns that much?

Paying a premium to keep a damn solid, committed lad in the squad as 5th choice cb. Tell me a better band-aid centre back in the PL. Great for a run of a few games. Defo want to keep Nat around for his entire career to be honest
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #781
Mac Allister playing his second game for LFC tonight. He was pretty good on his debut ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #782
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:32:08 pm
Paying a premium to keep a damn solid, committed lad in the squad as 5th choice cb. Tell me a better band-aid centre back in the PL. Great for a run of a few games. Defo want to keep Nat around for his entire career to be honest
Nat and Rhys deserve a lot of credit for what they accomplished two years ago, but paying a 5th choice CB who doesn't fit our playstyle over £3m a year for maybe 2-3 league appearances isn't a good use of funds.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #783
Quote from: Skagger on Today at 01:56:59 pm
I can't remember the name of the poster but there's someone here who watches him regularly and said he's top notch, I'm living just outside of Bristol at the moment and on the back of their reviews got myself a ticket, he's raw but he's going to be playing in the PL very soon, hope the links pick up again because he looked class

Thinks its Hedley Lamarr. Hes the resident Wurzel round these parts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #784
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:37:54 pm
Nat and Rhys deserve a lot of credit for what they accomplished two years ago, but paying a 5th choice CB who doesn't fit our playstyle over £3m a year for maybe 2-3 league appearances isn't a good use of funds.

Jurgen seems to think it is though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #785
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 04:55:11 pm
Jurgen seems to think it is though.
That doesn't mean he is right. Unless we find a loan for him, he will most likely stay on our books until his contract runs out. It's hard to see a lower level PL side paying a fee for him and those wages when he's played 66 minutes in the league the last two seasons.

For context on this, he's making a similar amount to Diaz and Konate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #786
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 04:55:11 pm
Jurgen seems to think it is though.

We didnt sign any midfielders since Clement Attlee was Prime Minister, thats not a good decision either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #787
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:01:29 pm
That doesn't mean he is right. Unless we find a loan for him, he will most likely stay on our books until his contract runs out. It's hard to see a lower level PL side paying a fee for him and those wages when he's played 66 minutes in the league the last two seasons.

For context on this, he's making a similar amount to Diaz and Konate.

Maybe Jurgen wanted to keep him on as he's reliable and didn't want another centre back disaster as our current ones all have had injury issues in the past?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #788
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:05:43 pm
We didnt sign any midfielders since Clement Attlee was Prime Minister, thats not a good decision either.

Thiago is a midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #789
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 05:06:54 pm
Thiago is a midfielder.


Atlee has been out of power for 3 years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #790
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:05:43 pm
We didnt sign any midfielders since Clement Attlee was Prime Minister, thats not a good decision either.

Just had flashbacks to that Norwegian commentator. Hows Lord Beaverbrook these days.
