We do really need a CB, all of them barring Virgil have tricky injury records and we really dont want to leave ourselves light at the back like we did a few years ago and like we did with the midfield over the last year. Nice to see we learn our lessons and dont repeat mistakes. I would be happy with a young CB that we can grafually integrate in to the team ready to take over Virgil when he slows down. The lad on loan at Brighton was being talked about but thats gone quiet and I dont see Chelsea selling when they themselves need a CB