LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Reply #720 on: Today at 09:48:39 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:01:34 am
Whos the last great DM who was converted from an 8/10 to a world class 6? I cant think of one, generally you dont just turn into a top class 6 if you havent been playing that position from a youth.
Wasn't Fabinho a right back until he went to Mónaco?
Reply #721 on: Today at 09:50:05 am
A few of you have mentioned us moving on Tsimikas.   What's the logic behind this, as I always thought he was a solid backup for Robbo?

Who would we potentially sign to improve on him?
Reply #722 on: Today at 09:52:19 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:31:06 am
Thing is we are going into a battle with City. In Haaland, Rodri and De Bruyne they have some monster world class outfield players. We have Salah and nobody else close to that level, which wasnt the case when we challenged.

They'll always have more world class players than us. Our task is to build a team that can spank the rest of the league. We're currently on a 7 game winning streak with better pressing numbers than anyone. We only need a couple to play the piano  ;) . Salah and Trent are world class.
Reply #723 on: Today at 09:52:26 am
Could see tsimikas leaving to get more game time but I doubt we would want to sell him unless that was the case
Reply #724 on: Today at 09:54:07 am
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 09:52:19 am
They'll always have more world class players than us. Our task is to build a team that can spank the rest of the league. We're currently on a 7 game winning streak with better pressing numbers than anyone. We only need a couple to play the piano  ;) . Salah and Trent are world class.

Not sure I agree with that. Alisson, Robbo, Trent, Virgil, Fabinho, Mane and Salah were legitimately one of the best if not the best in their respective positions.

I agree though with Trent, yeh he is world class. But if one of Diaz, Nunez can really up there level and if we can sign a world class midfielder then I think we can realistically challenge.
Reply #725 on: Today at 09:54:50 am
Quote from: trail182 on Today at 09:50:05 am
A few of you have mentioned us moving on Tsimikas.   What's the logic behind this, as I always thought he was a solid backup for Robbo?

Who would we potentially sign to improve on him?

The logic goes that a player comfortable as both LB and LCB would be more beneficial to the squad, Inacio at Sporting has been tentatively linked and Gvardiol has huge potential as well as being on record as a Liverpool fan but would be exorbitantly expensive
Reply #726 on: Today at 09:55:58 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:50:07 am
Watching Rodri yesterday he always has all the play in front of him as the City front 5 did all the pressing and everytime he was pressed he just effortlessly held off players thanks to his ability on the ball but a lot of that is down to his size and frame.

I may be pushing this belief fruitlessly but Gravenberch has that same physicality and ability on the ball. I am not saying he will become as good as him but there are a number of traits there with him that makes me think he can do some of the similar things.
Fabinho for his size isnt very strong.
Gini was a beast in this regard.

Body strength is something you really appreciate when you attend the games in person I find.
Its why Eliott wont be a starting CM for us. Too slow & weak & can dribble very well either. He can press & is creative but not enough as a starter. Decent squad player.
Jones i always felt had a higher ceiling.
Reply #727 on: Today at 10:02:12 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 09:48:39 am
Wasn't Fabinho a right back until he went to Mónaco?

Yeah I think hes got 10+ starts for Brazil there
Reply #728 on: Today at 10:12:42 am
Quote from: trail182 on Today at 09:50:05 am
A few of you have mentioned us moving on Tsimikas.   What's the logic behind this, as I always thought he was a solid backup for Robbo?

Who would we potentially sign to improve on him?

I think the idea is you bring in a left sided centre back and Robertson moves to the bench and Kostas becomes surplus to requirements.
Reply #729 on: Today at 10:14:31 am
I think the only way we sell Tsimikas is if we feel that one of Luke Chambers or Owen Beck is ready to make the step up. Which given how their loan spells at Kilmarnock, Familicao and Bolton went, feels extremely unlikely.
Reply #730 on: Today at 10:16:42 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:25:54 am
Cant see a window Mount Macallister and Gravenberch  spending 150 million and not addressing our biggest need seems unlikely

Whats that?

Remember, at the moment the spend is just that. No really talk of major outgoings as yet.

So, is if we sell some players then more money will be in the pot to buy some more.
Reply #731 on: Today at 10:19:45 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:16:42 am
Whats that?

Remember, at the moment the spend is just that. No really talk of major outgoings as yet.

So, is if we sell some players then more money will be in the pot to buy some more.

Fabinho out of the first 11 as soon as possible.
Reply #732 on: Today at 10:22:32 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:25:07 pm
So my entire point in the first place.

Why would you say IF the price is sensible? There's always the chance they want more than we are willing to offer, it's already been made clear we wont pay above what we deem a fair fee.

Doesn't matter that much they need to sell players, if they dont get the offer they want they will likely get offers from elsewhere. My point in the first place was about the price potentially being a sticking point hence me saying I reckon we'll be priced out.

Well reports this morning say Chelsea looking to sell at 65m. It was 70m a few weeks ago.

Normally, top players know who they want to sign for. Bellingham is different he had 2 years on his contract and BVD were never dropping from 100m plus transfer. We offered 80m and then decided we wanted more players leaving Bellingham with the decision of stay at BVD for another season to lower BVD expectations on fee or join another club.
Reply #733 on: Today at 10:24:38 am
Quote from: Skagger on Today at 09:45:31 am
I've got a feeling it'll be 2 of the 3 names we're being consistently linked with and they'll come in early and that the coaching staff think Fab, Hendo, Thiago and Baj is sufficient for the 6 next season leading to hundreds of pages of angst in here over the summer
We were trying to get Tchouaméni even before this season happened though. Surely we will be targeting a similar player.
Reply #734 on: Today at 10:24:39 am
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 12:11:01 am
Fuck me this thread is a bore these days. People take the piss with bickering and it's beyond a joke.
Any actual news?

Yes, we are signing Harvey Owen.

If you want actual news come back on the 1st of July onwards when players have officially signed.
Reply #735 on: Today at 10:45:18 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:31:06 am
Thing is we are going into a battle with City. In Haaland, Rodri and De Bruyne they have some monster world class outfield players. We have Salah and nobody else close to that level, which wasnt the case when we challenged.

You totally forgotten Trent and Ali somehow, but yes, we could definitely do with some more genuine stand out quality.
Reply #736 on: Today at 10:46:58 am
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 10:45:18 am
You totally forgotten Trent somehow, but yes, we could definitely do with some more genuine stand out quality.

Yep forgot Trent somehow and yes he is world class. Still think we could do with a bit more or someone like Diaz or Nunez really rocketing up a few levels.
Reply #737 on: Today at 10:55:22 am
Basically club and players are waiting to see if LFC get CL or not. So, nothing will be done until the season finishes.
Reply #738 on: Today at 10:57:12 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:46:58 am
Yep forgot Trent somehow and yes he is world class. Still think we could do with a bit more or someone like Diaz or Nunez really rocketing up a few levels.
Well there definitely is the expectation both will be able to contribute a lot more next sesson and have scary potential.  I'm very excited to see Gakpo have a full season too.
