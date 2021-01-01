Watching Rodri yesterday he always has all the play in front of him as the City front 5 did all the pressing and everytime he was pressed he just effortlessly held off players thanks to his ability on the ball but a lot of that is down to his size and frame.



I may be pushing this belief fruitlessly but Gravenberch has that same physicality and ability on the ball. I am not saying he will become as good as him but there are a number of traits there with him that makes me think he can do some of the similar things.



Fabinho for his size isnt very strong.Gini was a beast in this regard.Body strength is something you really appreciate when you attend the games in person I find.Its why Eliott wont be a starting CM for us. Too slow & weak & can dribble very well either. He can press & is creative but not enough as a starter. Decent squad player.Jones i always felt had a higher ceiling.