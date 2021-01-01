« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 21109 times)

Offline Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #680 on: Today at 08:21:54 am »
Personally think return of the Mac is a done deal and will be announced once the league ends.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #681 on: Today at 08:29:08 am »
https://www.footballinsider247.com/sources-major-update-on-liverpool-potentially-signing-manuel-ugarte/

Not going for Ugarte and again saying targets are Mac Allister, Mount and Gravenberch.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #682 on: Today at 08:31:11 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:37:18 am
Is Gravenberch for sale?

Bayern signed Laimer on a free transfer and are being linked to more players like Alvarez

Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #683 on: Today at 08:31:17 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:29:08 am
https://www.footballinsider247.com/sources-major-update-on-liverpool-potentially-signing-manuel-ugarte/

Not going for Ugarte and again saying targets are Mac Allister, Mount and Gravenberch.

Mac Allister at least makes some sense, even if I dont think hes good enough at the prices. Mount and Gravenberch is just horrible, a return to numbers over quality. Im not sure either would even be first choice in this current midfield and its horrible.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #684 on: Today at 08:32:53 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:29:08 am
https://www.footballinsider247.com/sources-major-update-on-liverpool-potentially-signing-manuel-ugarte/

Not going for Ugarte and again saying targets are Mac Allister, Mount and Gravenberch.

Sign all the number 10s!
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #685 on: Today at 08:33:05 am »
Personally think Mac and Mount are both nailed on. The rest is up in the air for me - I don't think Gravenberch is a cert, and links to defenders have been thin on the ground. I also think a lot of what we do will be contingent on selling some additional players, but hard to gauge who that could be. Matip feels an obvious one and I think Tsimikas could go too.

I reckon we'll see a flurry of activity from the end of May as we bring in our two big midfield targets, and then a few more across the summer. Lots of talk about Klopp wanting everyone in by pre-season, but I doubt that will happen.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #686 on: Today at 08:33:58 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:31:17 am
Mac Allister at least makes some sense, even if I dont think hes good enough at the prices. Mount and Gravenberch is just horrible, a return to numbers over quality. Im not sure either would even be first choice in this current midfield and its horrible.

Mount and Gravenberch are more exciting players to me than MacAllister
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #687 on: Today at 08:35:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:13:06 am
Yeah I have watched him for Ajax, not for Bayern. He has Goretzka and Kimmich to get past.

His last season at Ajax was average. A reason he left for £16m plus add-ons. I know he only had a year left but part the reason was he wasn't great either.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #688 on: Today at 08:35:27 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:31:17 am
Mac Allister at least makes some sense, even if I dont think hes good enough at the prices. Mount and Gravenberch is just horrible, a return to numbers over quality. Im not sure either would even be first choice in this current midfield and its horrible.

I dont see how people cant see Mount playing a really good role in the position Henderson is playing these days.

Gravenberch was really highly rated at Ajax hence a big move to Bayern - maybe a season too early and hasnt been given as much as a chance at Bayern but hes still a really good young prospect who could flourish under Klopp.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #689 on: Today at 08:36:38 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:33:05 am
Personally think Mac and Mount are both nailed on. The rest is up in the air for me - I don't think Gravenberch is a cert, and links to defenders have been thin on the ground. I also think a lot of what we do will be contingent on selling some additional players, but hard to gauge who that could be. Matip feels an obvious one and I think Tsimikas could go too.

I reckon we'll see a flurry of activity from the end of May as we bring in our two big midfield targets, and then a few more across the summer. Lots of talk about Klopp wanting everyone in by pre-season, but I doubt that will happen.

Sounds about right. I think we may want a 6 but I think the discussions around Ugarte, Lavia and even Gravenberch makes me think that may be an opportunistic one.

I still think we need to be more ambitious than them two.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #690 on: Today at 08:37:42 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:35:21 am
His last season at Ajax was average. A reason he left for £16m plus add-ons. I know he only had a year left but part the reason was he wasn't great either.

He left because he didnt have much left on his contract. His wages show that Bayern did rate him when they took him on, he hasnt come in on a young punts wages.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #691 on: Today at 08:38:58 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:35:27 am
I dont see how people cant see Mount playing a really good role in the position Henderson is playing these days.

Gravenberch was really highly rated at Ajax hence a big move to Bayern - maybe a season too early and hasnt been given as much as a chance at Bayern but hes still a really good young prospect who could flourish under Klopp.

I think there was a belief we would go for a better quality of player. Stick Mount and Mac Allister in our side and I dont think the whole of the 11 screams title winning.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #692 on: Today at 08:41:06 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:35:21 am
His last season at Ajax was average. A reason he left for £16m plus add-ons. I know he only had a year left but part the reason was he wasn't great either.

These numbers suggest his last season at Ajax was far from average. https://fbref.com/en/players/b8e740fb/scout/11250/Ryan-Gravenberch-Scouting-Report
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #693 on: Today at 08:44:32 am »
The people dismissing Gravenberch cant possibly have seen him at his best. He has had a mare at Munich but at Ajax he was one of the best young midfielders in Europe. The way he guides up the pitch taking several players out of the game was devastating. The caveat is the Dutch league is considered weak but look how Gakpo has taken to English football.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #694 on: Today at 08:50:07 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:44:32 am
The people dismissing Gravenberch cant possibly have seen him at his best. He has had a mare at Munich but at Ajax he was one of the best young midfielders in Europe. The way he guides up the pitch taking several players out of the game was devastating. The caveat is the Dutch league is considered weak but look how Gakpo has taken to English football.

Watching Rodri yesterday he always has all the play in front of him as the City front 5 did all the pressing and everytime he was pressed he just effortlessly held off players thanks to his ability on the ball but a lot of that is down to his size and frame.

I may be pushing this belief fruitlessly but Gravenberch has that same physicality and ability on the ball. I am not saying he will become as good as him but there are a number of traits there with him that makes me think he can do some of the similar things.

Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #695 on: Today at 08:56:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:50:07 am
Watching Rodri yesterday he always has all the play in front of him as the City front 5 did all the pressing and everytime he was pressed he just effortlessly held off players thanks to his ability on the ball but a lot of that is down to his size and frame.

I may be pushing this belief fruitlessly but Gravenberch has that same physicality and ability on the ball. I am not saying he will become as good as him but there are a number of traits there with him that makes me think he can do some of the similar things.
He'd need time to adapt to English football.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #696 on: Today at 08:56:16 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:50:07 am
Watching Rodri yesterday he always has all the play in front of him as the City front 5 did all the pressing and everytime he was pressed he just effortlessly held off players thanks to his ability on the ball but a lot of that is down to his size and frame.

I may be pushing this belief fruitlessly but Gravenberch has that same physicality and ability on the ball. I am not saying he will become as good as him but there are a number of traits there with him that makes me think he can do some of the similar things.



Ive thought for a while our plan would be to turn Gravenberch into a 6. He has the build, the stamina and the technical ability to far outstrip a player like Fabinho who is a brilliant 6 but isnt going to progress the ball up the pitch with a dribble.

Id prefer we went for someone with more experience but I think the next couple seasons is going to be about phasing out Fabinho and Henderson and phasing in the new players.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #697 on: Today at 08:59:18 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:31:17 am
Mac Allister at least makes some sense, even if I dont think hes good enough at the prices. Mount and Gravenberch is just horrible, a return to numbers over quality. Im not sure either would even be first choice in this current midfield and its horrible.

:lmao I think "horrible" is an overstatement even if you're not enthused. There are players I'd rather sign but Mount and Gravenberch plainly have quality.

We have a finite budget too. I'd love Barrella, Caicedo and Mac Allister but obviously it's not going to happen.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #698 on: Today at 08:59:40 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:56:16 am
Ive thought for a while our plan would be to turn Gravenberch into a 6. He has the build, the stamina and the technical ability to far outstrip a player like Fabinho who is a brilliant 6 but isnt going to progress the ball up the pitch with a dribble.

Id prefer we went for someone with more experience but I think the next couple seasons is going to be about phasing out Fabinho and Henderson and phasing in the new players.
I'm in the same boat because the likes of Virg and Mo are at an age where we should be aiming to win now. When project players eventually come good, they'd be past their peak and need replacing which will be expensive anyway and a waste of time.
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #699 on: Today at 09:01:34 am »
Whos the last great DM who was converted from an 8/10 to a world class 6? I cant think of one, generally you dont just turn into a top class 6 if you havent been playing that position from a youth.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #700 on: Today at 09:01:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:50:07 am
Watching Rodri yesterday he always has all the play in front of him as the City front 5 did all the pressing and everytime he was pressed he just effortlessly held off players thanks to his ability on the ball but a lot of that is down to his size and frame.

I may be pushing this belief fruitlessly but Gravenberch has that same physicality and ability on the ball. I am not saying he will become as good as him but there are a number of traits there with him that makes me think he can do some of the similar things.
Bajcetic is the future 6
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #701 on: Today at 09:03:30 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:44:32 am
The people dismissing Gravenberch cant possibly have seen him at his best. He has had a mare at Munich but at Ajax he was one of the best young midfielders in Europe. The way he guides up the pitch taking several players out of the game was devastating. The caveat is the Dutch league is considered weak but look how Gakpo has taken to English football.

Hes a good player I dont think hes what we need though, similar to Jones would want someone a bit different.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #702 on: Today at 09:04:10 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:01:34 am
Whos the last great DM who was converted from an 8/10 to a world class 6? I cant think of one, generally you dont just turn into a top class 6 if you havent been playing that position from a youth.

Gravenberch has played as the 6 for Ajax. Its not a project wed be starting from scratch.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #703 on: Today at 09:04:11 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:59:18 am
:lmao I think "horrible" is an overstatement even if you're not enthused. There are players I'd rather sign but Mount and Gravenberch plainly have quality.

We have a finite budget too. I'd love Barrella, Caicedo and Mac Allister but obviously it's not going to happen.

A finite budget so were going to sign an entire new midfield that I dont believe is much better than what were currently fielding, if at all. They can run around and thats helpful but so far short of the quality we need. Its a bit depressing were choosing to spend so much on so little. Id rather have blown the lot on Bellingham and keep our fingers crossed we can drag games out of Thiago, Henderson, Bajcetic and Jones if were so skint that we have to spread it thin.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #704 on: Today at 09:05:46 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:03:30 am
Hes a good player I dont think hes what we need though, similar to Jones would want someone a bit different.

You could definitely play Gravenberch and Jones in the same team.
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #705 on: Today at 09:06:52 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:04:10 am
Gravenberch has played as the 6 for Ajax. Its not a project wed be starting from scratch.

It was not his favoured position, and we dont need a project in there we need a player whos been playing there for years, not an 8 who can maybe play a 6 even though he has never done so consistently to a top level.

Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #706 on: Today at 09:11:18 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:59:40 am
I'm in the same boat because the likes of Virg and Mo are at an age where we should be aiming to win now. When project players eventually come good, they'd be past their peak and need replacing which will be expensive anyway and a waste of time.

But unfortunately we dont have the money as we put off signing midfielders to the point we now need 3 this summer.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #707 on: Today at 09:14:37 am »
We have no idea what our budget is. Maybe Gravenberch is a relatively cheap punt because we cant afford to go big on three established players. If thats the case Ill take it.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #708 on: Today at 09:15:30 am »
I think whatever happens this transfer window there will be some people who won't be happy. Naturally anyone linked will feel like a huge downgrade from getting what was our number one target for the past two years.

I think had we got Bellingham, the feeling around any others would have still had a positive outlook. Mac Allister, Mount and Gravenberch doesn't seem the most adventurous list of players in the world but they'll hopefully be able to fulfil an important function in the overall performance of the team.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #709 on: Today at 09:17:20 am »
Look at the form table from the second half of the season. Were 3rd, on a 7 game winning streak and likely to finish with 9 in a row.

Then if we get our way were going to add Mac Allister, Mount and Gravenberch to this squad which is a major upgrade on some options we have. Maybe its not as flashy as some people want and we were sold a dream on Bellingham, but I find it hard to not be quite optimistic about next season.
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #710 on: Today at 09:18:20 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:17:20 am
Look at the form table from the second half of the season. Were 3rd, on a 7 game winning streak and likely to finish with 9 in a row.

Then if we get our way were going to add Mac Allister, Mount and Gravenberch to this squad which is a major upgrade on some options we have. Maybe its not as flashy as some people want and we were sold a dream on Bellingham, but I find it hard to not be quite optimistic about next season.

There is not a single DM in that list of players.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #711 on: Today at 09:20:28 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:15:30 am
I think whatever happens this transfer window there will be some people who won't be happy. Naturally anyone linked will feel like a huge downgrade from getting what was our number one target for the past two years.

I think had we got Bellingham, the feeling around any others would have still had a positive outlook. Mac Allister, Mount and Gravenberch doesn't seem the most adventurous list of players in the world but they'll hopefully be able to fulfil an important function in the overall performance of the team.


Klopp pretty much said a few weeks ago that fans may not like the players we are linked with but will when they watch them play.

I said previously I like Mac Allister and I would have signed him but thats in the context of getting players like Bellingham, Barella etc. I have doubts about his quality when he is supposedly your premier signing.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #712 on: Today at 09:23:59 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:18:20 am
There is not a single DM in that list of players.

Ive said I think another 6 is critical but maybe Klopp and co have a plan. Its not like were doing terribly at the moment is it!
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #713 on: Today at 09:24:07 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:04:11 am
A finite budget so were going to sign an entire new midfield that I dont believe is much better than what were currently fielding, if at all. They can run around and thats helpful but so far short of the quality we need. Its a bit depressing were choosing to spend so much on so little. Id rather have blown the lot on Bellingham and keep our fingers crossed we can drag games out of Thiago, Henderson, Bajcetic and Jones if were so skint that we have to spread it thin.

We are not getting Bellingham but the emergence of Trent getting into midfield positions and of Jones who is putting up fantastic progressive passing and pressing numbers means that there is a case where we go back to looking at maybe one amazing signing rather than 3 decent ones.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #714 on: Today at 09:25:54 am »
Cant see a window Mount Macallister and Gravenberch  spending 150 million and not addressing our biggest need seems unlikely
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #715 on: Today at 09:26:01 am »
Feel the oddest thing with Mount and Mac is that we decided Bellingham was too expensive and we need to spent across more players, which is fine, but then we decide the way to get value is to spend big in the most expensive market in football on 2 players?
Online paddysour

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #716 on: Today at 09:26:37 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:17:20 am
Look at the form table from the second half of the season. Were 3rd, on a 7 game winning streak and likely to finish with 9 in a row.

Then if we get our way were going to add Mac Allister, Mount and Gravenberch to this squad which is a major upgrade on some options we have. Maybe its not as flashy as some people want and we were sold a dream on Bellingham, but I find it hard to not be quite optimistic about next season.

I said this a while back, we're not as far away as people would have you believe. People wanted a complete rebuild, but with Jones coming into the midfield and adding his energy suddenly Fabinho looks better. A whole new shiny midfield would be awesome, but one good player who can stay fit would make us comfortably top four again. Mac Allister, Mount and Gravenberch wouldn't be my picks, but they would definitely improve us. I fully expect a title challenge again.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #717 on: Today at 09:29:48 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:20:28 am
Klopp pretty much said a few weeks ago that fans may not like the players we are linked with but will when they watch them play.

I said previously I like Mac Allister and I would have signed him but thats in the context of getting players like Bellingham, Barella etc. I have doubts about his quality when he is supposedly your premier signing.

Yeah I think Klopp knew that missing out on Bellingham would leave some fans unimpressed with our second/third choices now becoming our first.

Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #718 on: Today at 09:31:06 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 09:26:37 am
I said this a while back, we're not as far away as people would have you believe. People wanted a complete rebuild, but with Jones coming into the midfield and adding his energy suddenly Fabinho looks better. A whole new shiny midfield would be awesome, but one good player who can stay fit would make us comfortably top four again. Mac Allister, Mount and Gravenberch wouldn't be my picks, but they would definitely improve us. I fully expect a title challenge again.

Thing is we are going into a battle with City. In Haaland, Rodri and De Bruyne they have some monster world class outfield players. We have Salah and nobody else close to that level, which wasnt the case when we challenged.
