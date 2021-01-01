The weird thing is, even though foreign sources keep linking us with different players every day (today it was a Belgian journo linking us with Lavia), the local sources briefed by the club keep pushing three names: Mac Allister, Mount and Gravenberch. No real links to other midfielders, no talk of a possible central defender signing, no talk of Kelleher leaving and who will be replacing him, no other links at all. Everything just seems very controlled by the club at the moment, so we are very likely arguing for no real reason ...