These are the career numbers adjusted to p90 for two of our targets who've played 106.6 and 109.7 90's respectively (assuming the filter doesn't get lost in the link)

Can anyone explain to me why, objectively based on the numbers, one is worth 3 to 4 times what the other is as they're oddly close to each other in many areas that seem important.



PS really happy to hear about your wife Mac, cancer is a bastard.



First off, concur with the PS, fantastic to hear good newsCan't offer much of a view on those players, but I think one thing that separates a player from being a monstrous transfer fee rather than merely a big one is their physicality/athleticism. There's a lot of great footballers, and a lot of great athletes, but if a player can blend both - eg Gerrard, Van Dijk - and physically dominate their opposition (and do it for longer, in terms of endurance) it opens more doors than someone who's simply great with the ball.I think that's part of the cause of our downturn in form this season, which has still had a few games showing our ability to put in monstrous attacking performances (so long as we scored first). We have players who are great when we have the ball but, compared to recent seasons of dominance, we have fewer who are great players when we don't have the ball.