Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 19506 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 11:10:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:55:05 pm
Mac Allister is better than Bellingham anyway ...
😂😂😂😂
Online RayPhilAlan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 11:12:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:48:18 pm
We must get our first choice targets, and get them for the start of the pre-season. We don't have the time to play around until late August ...
I agree about the timing, Peter. That's partly why I'd rather get a 2nd choice player if it's proving hard to get a deal done for the first choice. There won't be much difference in quality, and with the player being there for all of pre-season it's likely to be better than getting a first choice player later in the window.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 11:13:31 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 11:12:16 pm
I agree about the timing, Peter. That's partly why I'd rather get a 2nd choice player if it's proving hard to get a deal done for the first choice. There won't be much difference in quality, and with the player being there for all of pre-season it's likely to be better than getting a first choice player later in the window.

Think thats what the approach pretty much is, that we see who we can get and who we can get early. Clearly I dont think we want to piss around, we have a large list and we are trying to see who we can get through the door.
Offline Wingman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 11:23:53 pm »
Has anyone seen this long list? Or are you just assuming its long because youve seen so many names linked to us in what passes for journalism these days?
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 11:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:15:34 pm
It wont be a bidding war. Near really happening with top players.

If he wants to come to us and the price is sensible then he will join us. I think its already done myself.

So my entire point in the first place.

Why would you say IF the price is sensible? There's always the chance they want more than we are willing to offer, it's already been made clear we wont pay above what we deem a fair fee.

Doesn't matter that much they need to sell players, if they dont get the offer they want they will likely get offers from elsewhere. My point in the first place was about the price potentially being a sticking point hence me saying I reckon we'll be priced out.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 11:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 11:23:53 pm
Has anyone seen this long list? Or are you just assuming its long because youve seen so many names linked to us in what passes for journalism these days?

Klopp last summer said of wanting us to take a risk and I think there is a chance that he was talking about our inability to deviate from what is our top choices. Even recently he said that there are a lot of good players and there is a lot of noise from foreign journalists, some of whom are reliable, about us talking to certain players.

Us being wedded to a target ended with us passing on Bellingham. There is enough evidence that we have a pretty long list of targets and that if we cant get a deal that suits us financially and within time then we are moving on pretty quickly.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:55:05 pm
Mac Allister is better than Bellingham anyway ...
Online Skagger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 11:47:32 pm »
Right, as the Overton window has been firmly kicked so I'm less worried about the mockery for asking the following....

These are the career numbers adjusted to p90 for two of our targets who've played 106.6 and 109.7 90's respectively (assuming the filter doesn't get lost in the link)
https://fbref.com/en/stathead/player_comparison.cgi?request=1&sum=0&dom_lg=1&player_id1=b8e740fb&player_id2=57d88cf9

Can anyone explain to me why, objectively based on the numbers, one is worth 3 to 4 times what the other is as they're oddly close to each other in many areas that seem important.

PS really happy to hear about your wife Mac, cancer is a bastard.
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.
Safe to say he found that confidence, our league and European winning captain.

Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 11:50:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:01:22 pm
To be fair, most of you wanted to swap Henderson for Dempsey. Here we are, a decade later, and you still haven't learned ...
Good times...
I remember people were generally aghast at the notion of swapping Hendo for Dempsey. This was all Ayre's doing- in the shadows.
Here's one such gem- Neil missed out on his calling:


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm by the_red_pill »
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 11:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 11:47:32 pm
Right, as the Overton window has been firmly kicked so I'm less worried about the mockery for asking the following....

These are the career numbers adjusted to p90 for two of our targets who've played 106.6 and 109.7 90's respectively (assuming the filter doesn't get lost in the link)
https://fbref.com/en/stathead/player_comparison.cgi?request=1&sum=0&dom_lg=1&player_id1=b8e740fb&player_id2=57d88cf9

Can anyone explain to me why, objectively based on the numbers, one is worth 3 to 4 times what the other is as they're oddly close to each other in many areas that seem important.

PS really happy to hear about your wife Mac, cancer is a bastard.
Doing at 17/18/19 in the Bundesliga/CL/Internationally is a lot different then doing at like 18/19/20 in the Dutch league/CL(EL if Ajax didnt get out of groups)/not a main piece for the Netherlands current
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 11:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 11:47:32 pm
Right, as the Overton window has been firmly kicked so I'm less worried about the mockery for asking the following....

These are the career numbers adjusted to p90 for two of our targets who've played 106.6 and 109.7 90's respectively (assuming the filter doesn't get lost in the link)
https://fbref.com/en/stathead/player_comparison.cgi?request=1&sum=0&dom_lg=1&player_id1=b8e740fb&player_id2=57d88cf9

Can anyone explain to me why, objectively based on the numbers, one is worth 3 to 4 times what the other is as they're oddly close to each other in many areas that seem important.

PS really happy to hear about your wife Mac, cancer is a bastard.

I really like Gravenberch and I hope we get him. I am far more excited for him than a player like Mac Allister who is decent but doesnt have anywhere near the top level Gravenberch has.

But in terms of your comparison, no. You cant compare the two in terms of what they have shown.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #651 on: Today at 12:00:02 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:50:39 pm
Good times...
I remember people were generally aghast at the notion of swapping Hendo for Dempsey. This was all Ayre's doing- in the shadows.
Here's one such gem- Neil missed out on his calling:




The drama queens were very much in favor of swapping Henderson for Dempsey. The same people are now moaning about other things ...
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #652 on: Today at 12:02:57 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:00:02 am
The drama queens were very much in favor of swapping Henderson for Dempsey. The same people are now moaning about other things ...

Can you prove it? I genuinely cannot remember if I wanted him sold or not. But seeing as your certain, it would be nice to know.
Online Skagger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #653 on: Today at 12:08:51 am »
Okay Bellingham has really turned up in European competition tbf, but can we all get on board with a bit more Gravenberch propaganda please? As you can see from my signature I've got a keen eye for young midfielders with lots of potential  :P
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #654 on: Today at 12:09:18 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:00:02 am
The drama queens were very much in favor of swapping Henderson for Dempsey. The same people are now moaning about other things ...

No one wanted Henderson sold for Dempsey.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #655 on: Today at 12:10:56 am »
Quote from: Skagger on Today at 12:08:51 am
Okay Bellingham has really turned up in European competition tbf, but can we all get on board with a bit more Gravenberch propaganda please? As you can see from my signature I've got a keen eye for young midfielders with lots of potential  :P

Yeah he is good. Bit of a punt, could be a young player who is all reputation for a lot of his career, but I think he is good.
Online jonkrux

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #656 on: Today at 12:11:01 am »
Fuck me this thread is a bore these days. People take the piss with bickering and it's beyond a joke.
Any actual news?
Online slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #657 on: Today at 12:11:18 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:57:04 pm
I really like Gravenberch and I hope we get him. I am far more excited for him than a player like Mac Allister who is decent but doesnt have anywhere near the top level Gravenberch has.

But in terms of your comparison, no. You cant compare the two in terms of what they have shown.

Do you really think that ? Or are you winding Peter up  :)
McAllister is only 2 years older than Gravenberch, and he's (by all accounts) excelling in an excellent Brighton team and was a key part in a World Cup win. He's only 23.  He probably has more levels yet.
Gravenberch, what are we judging his levels on his Ajax time? I don't know anything about him but I'd love to find out more if he is a genuine target.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #658 on: Today at 12:14:59 am »
Gravenberch has so much potential but he is very raw. I think if you turned him in a 6 he would be devastating.
Online the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #659 on: Today at 12:15:06 am »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 12:11:01 am
Fuck me this thread is a bore these days. People take the piss with bickering and it's beyond a joke.
Any actual news?
Nothing concrete. No news is... well, that's not gunna work... errr
Online Skagger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #660 on: Today at 12:19:26 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:11:18 am
Do you really think that ? Or are you winding Peter up  :)
McAllister is only 2 years older than Gravenberch, and he's (by all accounts) excelling in an excellent Brighton team and was a key part in a World Cup win. He's only 23.  He probably has more levels yet.
Gravenberch, what are we judging his levels on his Ajax time? I don't know anything about him but I'd love to find out more if he is a genuine target.

When I saw him at Ajax he really stood out in a team including Timber, Martinez, Antony and Kudus, BM got him for a bargain and as a result can't take the piss if they sell him on after a season he's barely had a kick, if we get him I think we're getting a potential monster, he could be one who never realises his potential but he's got bags of it
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #661 on: Today at 12:20:20 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:11:18 am
Do you really think that ? Or are you winding Peter up  :)
McAllister is only 2 years older than Gravenberch, and he's (by all accounts) excelling in an excellent Brighton team and was a key part in a World Cup win. He's only 23.  He probably has more levels yet.
Gravenberch, what are we judging his levels on his Ajax time? I don't know anything about him but I'd love to find out more if he is a genuine target.

I am not sure he has many more levels in him. I think he is a good player but he isnt a really top one and not worth the £70m being touted. I think Gravenberch is more interesting and has more about him.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #662 on: Today at 12:20:45 am »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 11:47:32 pm
Right, as the Overton window has been firmly kicked so I'm less worried about the mockery for asking the following....

These are the career numbers adjusted to p90 for two of our targets who've played 106.6 and 109.7 90's respectively (assuming the filter doesn't get lost in the link)
https://fbref.com/en/stathead/player_comparison.cgi?request=1&sum=0&dom_lg=1&player_id1=b8e740fb&player_id2=57d88cf9

Can anyone explain to me why, objectively based on the numbers, one is worth 3 to 4 times what the other is as they're oddly close to each other in many areas that seem important.

PS really happy to hear about your wife Mac, cancer is a bastard.

First off, concur with the PS, fantastic to hear good news

Can't offer much of a view on those players, but I think one thing that separates a player from being a monstrous transfer fee rather than merely a big one is their physicality/athleticism. There's a lot of great footballers, and a lot of great athletes, but if a player can blend both - eg Gerrard, Van Dijk - and physically dominate their opposition (and do it for longer, in terms of endurance) it opens more doors than someone who's simply great with the ball.

I think that's part of the cause of our downturn in form this season, which has still had a few games showing our ability to put in monstrous attacking performances (so long as we scored first). We have players who are great when we have the ball but, compared to recent seasons of dominance, we have fewer who are great players when we don't have the ball.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #663 on: Today at 12:22:55 am »
Quote from: Skagger on Yesterday at 11:47:32 pm
PS really happy to hear about your wife Mac, cancer is a bastard.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:20:45 am
First off, concur with the PS, fantastic to hear good news

Thank you, mates ...
