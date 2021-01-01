« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 18823 times)

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #600 on: Today at 07:56:10 pm »
Mac Allister, Mount and Tchouameni (loan with obligation to buy)/ Ugarte would be good wouldn't it?
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #601 on: Today at 07:57:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:29:51 pm
Citys team being massive is their trump card. Are their best midfield and attack all 6 foot? Think their entire starting 11 is each 6 foot or above.

Apart from De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden and Alvarez, yes.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #602 on: Today at 08:03:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:57:46 pm
Apart from De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden and Alvarez, yes.

Thought De Bruyne and Mahrez were that height?
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #603 on: Today at 08:10:44 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:53:20 pm
Reckon its gonna be MacAllister and one more CM, one player in another position and a keeper then us done.

Loan player(s) returning and trust put in some already at the club. This spending spree that was talked up throughout the season is gonna fade and the talk will turn to loanees and youngsters being given a look in pre season.

Reckon Ugarte is a no go but hell come to the prem and be another Caicedo being talked up in a years time, Lavia fee will be too high and well step away, Mount will either sign or well be priced out, the likes of Thuram and Kone will move elsewhere, Brighton will pick up someone like Haidara who will then be linked to big sides next summer after a good season. Fabinho is gonna be our 6 again going into the new season

Why will we be priced out for Mount? Plus they havent even put a contract to him to sign.

Chelsea have to sell players by the 30th of June and they will.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,772
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #604 on: Today at 08:21:56 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:53:20 pm
Reckon its gonna be MacAllister and one more CM, one player in another position and a keeper then us done.

Loan player(s) returning and trust put in some already at the club. This spending spree that was talked up throughout the season is gonna fade and the talk will turn to loanees and youngsters being given a look in pre season.

Reckon Ugarte is a no go but hell come to the prem and be another Caicedo being talked up in a years time, Lavia fee will be too high and well step away, Mount will either sign or well be priced out, the likes of Thuram and Kone will move elsewhere, Brighton will pick up someone like Haidara who will then be linked to big sides next summer after a good season. Fabinho is gonna be our 6 again going into the new season
I wouldn't be so quick on Ugarte... they wanted to report us to UEFA for tapping up apparently. (pure conjecture, btw ;) )
Makes sense to distance ourselves for a while, to take the heat off.... perhaps.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:24:07 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #605 on: Today at 08:28:31 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:21:56 pm
I wouldn't be so quick on Ugarte... they wanted to report us to UEFA for tapping up apparently. (pure conjecture, btw ;) )
Makes sense to distance ourselves for a while, to take the heat off.... perhaps.

Think we need him or someone like him and would be much more relaxed who we sign after that.

Jurgen and Pep might have other ideas though.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #606 on: Today at 09:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:10:44 pm
Why will we be priced out for Mount? Plus they havent even put a contract to him to sign.

Chelsea have to sell players by the 30th of June and they will.

They do have to sell players, they also do wild wild business and likely wont want to do us any favours whatsoever, they hate us. I really rate Mount and i'd like to see us sign him but I think they'll be completely unreasonable with their demanded fee for him

Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:21:56 pm
I wouldn't be so quick on Ugarte... they wanted to report us to UEFA for tapping up apparently. (pure conjecture, btw ;) )
Makes sense to distance ourselves for a while, to take the heat off.... perhaps.

Hadn't seen anything to do with that mate so cheers for posting. Ugarte is top of my list of players we've been linked to that we could likely sign so I hope we can get him in, just dont hold much hope for it. I think i've just become accustomed to a lot of talk of big summers, big signings linked only for our list of targets to shrink and us to miss out on the signings that could take us forward enough. Obviously we've made some outstanding signings but I do feel we're always talked up to spend big only for it to change when it comes down to it, Bellingham being the latest example
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #607 on: Today at 09:28:23 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:25:35 pm
They do have to sell players, they also do wild wild business and likely wont want to do us any favours whatsoever, they hate us. I really rate Mount and i'd like to see us sign him but I think they'll be completely unreasonable with their demanded fee for him

Hadn't seen anything to do with that mate so cheers for posting. Ugarte is top of my list of players we've been linked to that we could likely sign so I hope we can get him in, just dont hold much hope for it. I think i've just become accustomed to a lot of talk of big summers, big signings linked only for our list of targets to shrink and us to miss out on the signings that could take us forward enough. Obviously we've made some outstanding signings but I do feel we're always talked up to spend big only for it to change when it comes down to it, Bellingham being the latest example

They have to sell players or they will have an Everton & City investigation on their hands.

June 30th counts as this season and they have to generate some incomings.

Doesnt matter if they hate us or not.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #608 on: Today at 09:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:28:23 pm
They have to sell players or they will have an Everton & City investigation on their hands.

June 30th counts as this season and they have to generate some incomings.

Doesnt matter if they hate us or not.

So Mount has no other interested clubs?

We cant get outbid?

Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #609 on: Today at 10:04:11 pm »
Can we compete with these types of teams by making do? No chance! Or pieces and excuses are not good enough. I'd love to see us going for the big honours again.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #610 on: Today at 10:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:43:56 pm
I love his baldy head.

Thanks Hazell !
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #611 on: Today at 10:10:00 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:04:11 pm
Can we compete with these types of teams by making do? No chance! Or pieces and excuses are not good enough. I'd love to see us going for the big honours again.

Klopp can get us to compete but it would be nice if our mingebag owners gave him a helping hand and got him a few world class footballers, rather than telling him he needs to make do with a handful of cheap ones.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #612 on: Today at 10:10:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:10:00 pm
Klopp can get us to compete but it would be nice if our mingebag owners gave him a helping hand and got him a few world class footballers, rather than telling him he needs to make do with a handful of cheap ones.
Look at the level that we need to compete with.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #613 on: Today at 10:15:34 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:39:16 pm
So Mount has no other interested clubs?

We cant get outbid?



It wont be a bidding war. Near really happening with top players.

If he wants to come to us and the price is sensible then he will join us. I think its already done myself.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,087
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #614 on: Today at 10:18:48 pm »
Can the bedwetters please stop moaning about the sportswashers' spending in our transfer thread? We don't want to be owned by a country. That nonsense belongs to Twitter, not here ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #615 on: Today at 10:20:32 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:18:48 pm
Can the bedwetters please stop moaning about the sportswashers' spending in our transfer thread? We don't want to be owned by a country. That nonsense belongs to Twitter, not here ...

Im moaning about our spending, not what City spend.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #616 on: Today at 10:21:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:20:32 pm
Im moaning about our spending, not what City spend.
Yeah. Typical boring response about sportswashers when we should be focusing on what we can do to compete.
Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 559
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #617 on: Today at 10:26:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:18:48 pm
Can the bedwetters please stop moaning about the sportswashers' spending in our transfer thread? We don't want to be owned by a country. That nonsense belongs to Twitter, not here ...

Has anyone said that?
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #618 on: Today at 10:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 10:26:49 pm
Has anyone said that?

A couple of posts above you.

Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,463
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #619 on: Today at 10:32:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:20:32 pm
Im moaning about our spending, not what City spend.
Thats not like you. Are you feeling ok? ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #620 on: Today at 10:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:01:16 pm
I still think we might end up with someone in midfield who hasn't been linked at all yet.

We know we like to act on deals if a good oppurtunity arrises and maybe an oppurtunity will present itself later in the window.

It's a bit against the grain that our targets are all known so early (Mac Allister, Mount & Gravenberch).
My view is that there are a whole bunch of players we like, and we've sounded out all of them. The plan is to get 2 (or, as Peter insists, 3) new midfielders and we don't want a repeat of "Oh, Tchouameni went to Madrid, we have no idea of who else to pursue." If we have trouble negotiating with, say, Sporting over Ugarte, we go for Lavia, because we already know both players are interested in joining us.

So we might have an ideal trio of players we want, but if we can only get 1 or 2 of those we'd rather also get 1 or 2 of those slightly lower on the list rather than no one. They'll all be good players, so I'm not worried about that. In Jurgen's first summer with us, we went from Dahoud to Zielinski before settling on Wijnaldum. It could be the same again.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #621 on: Today at 10:44:49 pm »
Tons of pessimism around but Im strangely optimistic for the summer window. The last few weeks has shown we have a really strong core to build on and I think well do more business than many expect.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,087
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #622 on: Today at 10:48:18 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 10:44:31 pm
My view is that there are a whole bunch of players we like, and we've sounded out all of them. The plan is to get 2 (or, as Peter insists, 3) new midfielders and we don't want a repeat of "Oh, Tchouameni went to Madrid, we have no idea of who else to pursue." If we have trouble negotiating with, say, Sporting over Ugarte, we go for Lavia, because we already know both players are interested in joining us.

So we might have an ideal trio of players we want, but if we can only get 1 or 2 of those we'd rather also get 1 or 2 of those slightly lower on the list rather than no one. They'll all be good players, so I'm not worried about that. In Jurgen's first summer with us, we went from Dahoud to Zielinski before settling on Wijnaldum. It could be the same again.

We must get our first choice targets, and get them for the start of the pre-season. We don't have the time to play around until late August ...
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #623 on: Today at 10:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:27:22 pm
ESPN Argentina saying we're close to signing Mac now.

Excellent. I've only really paid close attention to him since we have been linked but he looks like a player who will go up a few levels with the right set up. Theres very few teams in the league who boss Brighton these days and he seems to be in the thick of it.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,080
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #624 on: Today at 10:51:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:48:18 pm
We must get our first choice targets, and get them for the start of the pre-season. We don't have the time to play around until late August ...
We're not getting Bellingham....
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,772
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #625 on: Today at 10:52:28 pm »
Meh... it will just be another great European night when we beat them again in the 2nd leg at Anfield- and knock them out.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 