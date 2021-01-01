Why will we be priced out for Mount? Plus they havent even put a contract to him to sign.



Chelsea have to sell players by the 30th of June and they will.



I wouldn't be so quick on Ugarte... they wanted to report us to UEFA for tapping up apparently. (pure conjecture, btw )

Makes sense to distance ourselves for a while, to take the heat off.... perhaps.



They do have to sell players, they also do wild wild business and likely wont want to do us any favours whatsoever, they hate us. I really rate Mount and i'd like to see us sign him but I think they'll be completely unreasonable with their demanded fee for himHadn't seen anything to do with that mate so cheers for posting. Ugarte is top of my list of players we've been linked to that we could likely sign so I hope we can get him in, just dont hold much hope for it. I think i've just become accustomed to a lot of talk of big summers, big signings linked only for our list of targets to shrink and us to miss out on the signings that could take us forward enough. Obviously we've made some outstanding signings but I do feel we're always talked up to spend big only for it to change when it comes down to it, Bellingham being the latest example