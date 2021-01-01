I still think we might end up with someone in midfield who hasn't been linked at all yet.
We know we like to act on deals if a good oppurtunity arrises and maybe an oppurtunity will present itself later in the window.
It's a bit against the grain that our targets are all known so early (Mac Allister, Mount & Gravenberch).
My view is that there are a whole bunch of players we like, and we've sounded out all of them. The plan is to get 2 (or, as Peter insists, 3) new midfielders and we don't want a repeat of "Oh, Tchouameni went to Madrid, we have no idea of who else to pursue." If we have trouble negotiating with, say, Sporting over Ugarte, we go for Lavia, because we already know both players are interested in joining us.
So we might have an ideal trio of players we want, but if we can only get 1 or 2 of those we'd rather also get 1 or 2 of those slightly lower on the list rather than no one. They'll all be good players, so I'm not worried about that. In Jurgen's first summer with us, we went from Dahoud to Zielinski before settling on Wijnaldum. It could be the same again.