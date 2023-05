Mac Allister has obviously been done for a while so hopefully the next one through the door is great physically and in/near their prime, could really do with another one, Jones is good in that area and many others, Trent in there is great too but with Hendo's legs going there's not much left after that. City are always strong physically and Real will basically have a midfield and attack of super athletes once Mbappe or Haaland is added.