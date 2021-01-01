« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #520 on: Today at 03:29:21 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:24:07 pm
Caicedo for £100 million is as stupid as Fernandez for £106 million. If Caicedo is available at the same price as Mac Allister, I might agree with you ...
I dont thing we should pay 70m for Mac Allister or 100m for Caicedo.
Both not Van Dihj or Allison type signings.

cheaper options in abroad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #521 on: Today at 03:31:35 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:29:21 pm
I dont thing we should pay 70m for Mac Allister or 100m for Caicedo.
Both not Van Dihj or Allison type signings.

cheaper options in abroad.

Well, I think that Mac Allister is worth £70 million, with add-ons included. He is already the finished article, and ready to prove himself at the very top level ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #522 on: Today at 03:35:09 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:29:21 pm
I dont thing we should pay 70m for Mac Allister or 100m for Caicedo.
Both not Van Dihj or Allison type signings.

cheaper options in abroad.

Right? I see why people like these players. They are obviously good and would start games for us. But I simply do not see them as the transformative players that Van Dijk or (because he was mentioned) Ngolo Kante were. I think both would work in our system but paying 100m seems like a gamble... But if you pay 100m for a player I think he should be a gamechanger...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #523 on: Today at 03:36:36 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:31:35 pm
Well, I think that Mac Allister is worth £70 million, with add-ons included. He is already the finished article, and ready to prove himself at the very top level ...
I would have no issue with us paying that if it didnt affect the rest of the window.
IF that deal happens it is 2 midfield players in only which might be ok if we get in an athlete as well for the rcm role.

Doesnt seem like we are getting a #6
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #524 on: Today at 03:38:44 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:24:07 pm
Caicedo for £100 million is as stupid as Fernandez for £106 million. If Caicedo is available at the same price as Mac Allister, I might agree with you ...

he will end up with the saudis

after a newly signed 5trillion per year official toilet paper sponsorship of course. nothing shady at all to be honest

anyone happy if we ended up with mount, mcallister, lavia and gravenberg? there might not be a need for a physical no 6 if we can keep ball and press better as a unit.

if any of those four can be available 95% of games then definitely we can rotate and keep the likes of fab,hendo,thiago aka the seniors healthier and play more minutes hopefully
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #525 on: Today at 03:45:16 pm
Anyone who pays £100m for Caicedo needs their head examined.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #526 on: Today at 03:49:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:45:16 pm
Anyone who pays £100m for Caicedo needs their head examined.

What do you think is a fair price for him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #527 on: Today at 03:53:54 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:48:40 pm
I'd say Vialli, Ravanelli and Di Matteo were all a success too, but the original point stands, it's such a small percentage of Italian players that leave Italy and do well, not just England.

Its been explained above as to why this maybe the case, besides, we cant say Barella couldn't make an impact due to previous flops. I doubt managers even give that too much thought, especially if a class player became available
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #528 on: Today at 04:02:16 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:38:44 pm
he will end up with the saudis

after a newly signed 5trillion per year official toilet paper sponsorship of course. nothing shady at all to be honest

anyone happy if we ended up with mount, mcallister, lavia and gravenberg? there might not be a need for a physical no 6 if we can keep ball and press better as a unit.

if any of those four can be available 95% of games then definitely we can rotate and keep the likes of fab,hendo,thiago aka the seniors healthier and play more minutes hopefully

If we do sign Mac Allister, I think that he will be a starter, since he is already the finished article. The idea of signing both Gravenberch and Lavia instead of a single more established defensive midfielder could actually be tempting. I would love to see them competing for playing time with Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic. Of course, in that case Mount is pointless ...

Thiago - Fabinho - Mac Allister
Jones - Gravenberch -  Bajcetic - Lavia - Henderson - Elliott
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #529 on: Today at 04:05:59 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:53:54 pm
Its been explained above as to why this maybe the case, besides, we cant say Barella couldn't make an impact due to previous flops. I doubt managers even give that too much thought, especially if a class player became available

True, every player is different. How many egyptian players were successful in the premier league before Salah.

Using their nationality as a reason it might not work, is the type of analysis that I  would expect to hear on a saint and greavsie out-take, the 80's is over let's move on
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #530 on: Today at 04:11:23 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:49:34 pm
What do you think is a fair price for him?

£50m with £60m absolute maximum.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #531 on: Today at 04:14:11 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:02:16 pm
If we do sign Mac Allister, I think that he will be a starter, since he is already the finished article. The idea of signing both Gravenberch and Lavia instead of a single more established defensive midfielder could actually be tempting. I would love to see them competing for playing time with Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic. Of course, in that case Mount is pointless ...

Thiago - Fabinho - Mac Allister
Jones - Gravenberch -  Bajcetic - Lavia - Henderson - Elliott

 ;D That's some tune change, you have hammered people who wanted 3 midfielders. And that would be a disappointing 3, 2 players who have a way to go is pointless, we already have plenty of that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #532 on: Today at 04:14:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:11:23 pm
£50m with £60m absolute maximum.

Fair enough. I'd be inclined to agree, but I wouldn't be against paying a touch extra simply because we really need a player like him, and we know he knows the league (cliché I know). Plus his age is a bonus.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #533 on: Today at 04:24:33 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 04:14:30 pm
Fair enough. I'd be inclined to agree, but I wouldn't be against paying a touch extra simply because we really need a player like him, and we know he knows the league (cliché I know). Plus his age is a bonus.



Why not just buy Tchouaméni then at 80m? Or a cheaper alternative. We didn't, or couldn't buy Bellingham due to.costs, why would be blow 100m on Caicedo? If that price is genuine and Brighton are insistent on that, then let's move on (assuming we are interested)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #534 on: Today at 04:28:18 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 04:14:30 pm
Fair enough. I'd be inclined to agree, but I wouldn't be against paying a touch extra simply because we really need a player like him, and we know he knows the league (cliché I know). Plus his age is a bonus.



In terms of transfer fee if he is £100m then Bellingham is practically underpriced at £130m and should be costing £180-200m. I think Caicedo is a good player but since when did ball winning ability (which is his single most outstanding attribute) become worth £100m?

I think people are getting a bit desperate around him. Someone like Rice does a lot more and even £100m for him makes you squirm. I know prices have gone up but we got a young attacker like Gakpo for £40m just last January, there is noway decent/good midfielders have £100m as their market price.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #535 on: Today at 04:32:49 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:46:39 pm
NEW:

Liverpool are the most advanced club to convince Lavia to join their project. - @sachatavolieri via @TheRedmenTV

https://twitter.com/theredmentv/status/1658797007970893824?s=46

Just like old times.

Gary MacAllister

Lucas Lavia

We just need the kid from Wolves to complete the set

Djimi Traore.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #536 on: Today at 04:34:25 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:24:33 pm
Why not just buy Tchouaméni then at 80m? Or a cheaper alternative. We didn't, or couldn't buy Bellingham due to.costs, why would be blow 100m on Caicedo?

I don't think we're buying Caicedo, but wages matter here - probably much more than any transfer fee. Tchouameni would have got a very good salary when he got that huge move to Madrid. Caicedo was on sub 10k a week at Brighton before they renewed his contract, but even then I don't imagine he'll be on a huge sum comparatively speaking.

We've seen before that we're happy to put big fees down on players because their salaries tend to be reasonable when they join with room for growth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #537 on: Today at 04:39:21 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:34:25 pm
I don't think we're buying Caicedo, but wages matter here - probably much more than any transfer fee. Tchouameni would have got a very good salary when he got that huge move to Madrid. Caicedo was on sub 10k a week at Brighton before they renewed his contract, but even then I don't imagine he'll be on a huge sum comparatively speaking.

We've seen before that we're happy to put big fees down on players because their salaries tend to be reasonable when they join with room for growth.

If we pay £100m for a midfielder then a club we are buying for ups their demand for their players. I get what you are saying, but it affects everything.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #538 on: Today at 04:41:23 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:24:33 pm
Why not just buy Tchouaméni then at 80m? Or a cheaper alternative. We didn't, or couldn't buy Bellingham due to.costs, why would be blow 100m on Caicedo? If that price is genuine and Brighton are insistent on that, then let's move on (assuming we are interested)

Tchouameni chose Real, we didn't get a say in the matter. Bellingham will have huge wage/agent costs in addition to his transfer fee.

The only players we've really seen links to for under £50 million are young, less proven players, with the exception of Ugarte who has a release clause. Unfortunately this just seems to be the way midfielder fees are now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #539 on: Today at 04:47:10 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:49:34 pm
What do you think is a fair price for him?

It depends on what you've already got. For Rotherham United he probably would be worth £100 mill. For Liverpool, he's worth much less. For Man City, who stand outside ordinary capitalist economics he is worth nothing, but they would happily pay £200 mill for him.

Such is the problem of trying to make sense of the financial aspect of this transfer lark.
