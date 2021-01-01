got to agree with peter. we have enough experience in fab, thiago and hendo when fit. the 30million would be better invested in a gravenberg or lavia or my forever pipe dream Tchoo Tchoo or a player of his ilk. I do worry if we end up with only mount and macallister. We still havent address the elephant in the room regarding the physicality needed in the middle as a 6,8 or 10.



We do have some rather physical u-21 in mabaya and quansah. maybe they could be a klopp DM project for the future



Perhaps the coaching staff believe they have addressed the issue with the lack of physicality by changing the system and adding an extra body into midfield?There was a few posters who suggested we're now looking for more technical players in midfield who can offer more in wide area and tight spaces, so for this profile Mount is a decent shoutIf we were to revert to the 3 in midfield then the immediate need would be for a more mobile 6-Personally even with the system change I dont see the benefit in having a player who is almost a passenger off the ball