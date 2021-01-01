« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 12685 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,450
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #440 on: Today at 07:06:25 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 03:46:59 am
There was the stuff in the Dutch press from before mentioning Timbers partner looking for a house in Liverpool and now you have someone whos mates with Timber and has him featuring on his YouTube channel now and then saying he thinks hell end up at Liverpool 🤔
Timber and his partner seen outside Smithdown road Asda yesterday
Spoiler
[close]
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #441 on: Today at 07:43:16 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:07:02 am
Bajcetic is a decent number 6. If Fab needs a rest he can play there and we'll be fine. The reality is we need atleast two midfielders if not 3. I dont think we specifically need a 6 or an 8 or a 10. Personally feel that Klopp likes midfielders who are more versatile than specialized at one role so as long as we get 2/3  quality midfielders I would not really care if one of them isnt an out and out playbreaker. The objective is to get a couple of young midfielders who have played enough at a high enough level to show that they can start contributing in this team if not start immediately in the first XI. If we do a 3rd, it is more likely that we get someone more experienced because the midfield is lacking some of that. This is why I like the warde prowse shouts because if he's available under 30 million, he might be a clever purchase to bridge the gap between the pre-peak and post-peak situation we have there.

got to agree with peter. we have enough experience in fab, thiago and hendo when fit. the 30million would be better invested in a gravenberg or lavia or my forever pipe dream Tchoo Tchoo or a player of his ilk. I do worry if we end up with only mount and macallister. We still havent address the elephant in the room regarding the physicality needed in the middle as a 6,8 or 10.

We do have some rather physical u-21 in mabaya and quansah. maybe they could be a klopp DM project for the future
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #442 on: Today at 07:47:03 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:33:25 pm
Gakpo is his replacement.

Id be surprised if we bought a player primarily for the front 3 this summer. Think 1 of the midfielders we buy may offer back up to the main 5 forwards plus Elliott.
We're a player short on the wing. I said the same thing last summer and it ended up biting us in the bum with Diaz's layoff. Harvey doesn't suit what we need there.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #443 on: Today at 07:47:27 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:06:25 am
Timber and his partner seen outside Smithdown road Asda yesterday
Spoiler
[close]
:D
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,058
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #444 on: Today at 07:48:59 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 07:43:16 am
got to agree with peter. we have enough experience in fab, thiago and hendo when fit. the 30million would be better invested in a gravenberg or lavia or my forever pipe dream Tchoo Tchoo or a player of his ilk. I do worry if we end up with only mount and macallister. We still havent address the elephant in the room regarding the physicality needed in the middle as a 6,8 or 10.

We do have some rather physical u-21 in mabaya and quansah. maybe they could be a klopp DM project for the future

Perhaps the coaching staff believe they have addressed the issue with the lack of physicality by changing the system and adding an extra body into midfield?

There was a few posters who suggested we're now looking for more technical players in midfield who can offer more in wide area and tight spaces, so for this profile Mount is a decent shout

If we were to revert to the 3 in midfield then the immediate need would be for a more mobile 6-

Personally even with the system change I dont see the benefit in having a player who is almost a passenger off the ball
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #445 on: Today at 08:01:38 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 07:43:16 am
got to agree with peter. we have enough experience in fab, thiago and hendo when fit. the 30million would be better invested in a gravenberg or lavia or my forever pipe dream Tchoo Tchoo or a player of his ilk. I do worry if we end up with only mount and macallister. We still havent address the elephant in the room regarding the physicality needed in the middle as a 6,8 or 10.

We do have some rather physical u-21 in mabaya and quansah. maybe they could be a klopp DM project for the future
Bajcetic Is the plan for Future 6 currently
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #446 on: Today at 08:07:22 am »
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,058
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #447 on: Today at 08:17:15 am »
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #448 on: Today at 08:29:21 am »
if we get Timber is a very intelligent players & can multiple positions we should announce Ljinders as our new DoF

He has 2 years left on his deal hopefully if we are interested Ajax wont look for crazy money like what they got for Martinez

Timber should not cost more than Gakpo
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,543
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #449 on: Today at 09:03:51 am »
The dream signings for me is Monaco lad and Barella. Sign them two and put them in midfield with Trent and Jones and you have the perfect blend of height, pressing, quality on the ball and scouse arrogance.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,912
  • The first five yards........
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #450 on: Today at 09:11:05 am »
Barella spent more time on his arse than on his feet last night. Too slow to escape a challenge he decided his best policy was to hit the ground. No thanks.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 