Its a pain in the arse to read, this thread. Picking little fights with each other all the time.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/VQDlKN7HYLk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/VQDlKN7HYLk</a>
Like the idea of Eze but dont know anything about him without the ball? I guess they would look for big money as well.
When he won Chelsea player of the year twice playing in Lampard and Tuchel's box midfield. It would be two out of Jorginho, Kante and Mateo Kovacic in the double pivot and Mount and Havertz as the two 10's playing inverted off the left and right and behind the central striker of Werner or Lukaku.

Mount has always been an attacking midfielder never a forward, positionally a 8 or a 10 and is a perfect fit in the system we look like we might be going to permanently. I think Mount also would be a great as the most offensive 8 in our 4-3-3 when and if we play that again. I could also see Mount being great in a false 9 role being so good tactically and great at setting pressing traps when the opposition are in the build up phase.

Watched a few highlights of Mount against us in the cup finals last year. He was a real pain and if his finishing was up to his normal standard we probably lose both cup finals. There is a great bit of play in the first half of the FA cup final were he sets a trap for VVD who plays it in to Thiago coming deep and Mount in the half space between Thiago and Robbo just presses and intercepts the ball off Thiago and puts Lukaku in.

There were loads of great pieces of play by Mount similar to this. Its so easy to see why Klopp and our coaches would love to get Mount. I love it that Klopp wants both Mount and McAllister who are both excellent players and also have the potential to improve another 20% under Klopp and in our system. I think both are so versatile tactically that they could play a number of diiferent roles in a box midfield.
Yeah I liked the look of Mount against us.
I got so sick of Tuchel's midfield and I can remember the two young English midfielders who gave Henderson and Milner problems (Jimmy specifically), were bl00dy Mount and Foden. They were a handful against our boys.
Hated playing against them two, cause I knew in the big games, Jimmy would figure somewhere and his legs were starting to go, while Hendo was just being negated.
Tuchel really got on my nuts! There are few managers who have a more punchable face and a more annoying attitude than that guy... and he always managed to nullify us and get a draw out of us when he was at Chelsea. Pr1ck!

I'll be over the moon if we get Mount! Next best thing to a Declan Rice and a Phil Foden!
I would replace Bobby with a winger that can operate on both sides because we're covered in his position (Gakpo, Jota and Darwin can play there). Mo has reached an age where we need to start thinking about how to prolong his career. I honestly don't see how overplaying him will help.

Being able to rest him occasionally will do him good. Also, if he's not available, there's a huge drop off there with no direct replacement. On the left, Diaz is our only natural winger and we really missed when he was out injured. I hope we will be proactive this time and not wait for it to become an issue.
Its a pain in the arse to read, this thread.

You've only gone and summoned bears Roy - that won't help the readability!

Oh yeah, it was Lijnders. All credit to the evil one for turning our form around.
Yeah Pep is technically, the heart of our system of play.
He has a nefarious reputation now, but there is a reason why the club rate him so highly- and he absolutely swears by LFC.
Made a mistake, but he luurrves this club with all his heart.
Lest we forget, the 4-3-3 and some of its technicalities were all thanks to him, and Jurgen being a great leader listened to him. I'm sure this new system has been vetted thoroughly by the 3 of them.
Yeah Pep is technically, the heart of our system of play.
He has a nefarious reputation now, but there is a reason why the club rate him so highly- and he absolutely swears by LFC.
Buvac was good #2 but felt like he had struggles taking a team to be a Level 3 type team. Pep has been able to do that, Feels like all the signing since he came in are more possession based players that can also press and mix in the heavy metal. Elliott(I know he was signed at 16), Thiago, Diaz, Gapko, Jota, Fabinho, Nunez too. The guys who are targets fit for like Mac Allister Mount etc.
This the guy we need. Turn the music off and enjoy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0s_RUJygZU

Pace, power, positioning, engine, head-up, goalscoring ability, dribbling ability, two-footedness and still awaiting his first great coach.
Jeepers! Wow!
Reminds me of Mane. A busy, powerful, tricky lil whip!
Who is Darren Anderson?
Think he means Darren Anderton?
Think he means Darren Anderton?
Darren Anderson is Darren Andertons half brother,
Tomori could be an option
Milan wont be in the cl
Only problem he maybe isnt good enough in possesion

Fuckyou



Edit: Fikayo, my bad.
Jeepers! Wow!
Reminds me of Mane. A busy, powerful, tricky lil whip!

I've always thought he'd made a good Salah replacement.
Leif and Timber sounds like a duo I'd be on board with, throw in Neuhaus and I'm sure everyone will be happy with those tree.
Those 3 will be getting on like a house on fire!
Buvac was good #2 but felt like he had struggles taking a team to be a Level 3 type team. Pep has been able to do that, Feels like all the signing since he came in are more possession based players that can also press and mix in the heavy metal. Elliott(I know he was signed at 16), Thiago, Diaz, Gapko, Jota, Fabinho, Nunez too. The guys who are targets fit for like Mac Allister Mount etc.
Yep- they're all highly technical, Pep's been trhough all levels of the Academy, ended up running it and are now assistant coach. He's part of the furniture and LFC at all levels, are basically his vision- technically.
The man's "greater" than the introverted, bumbling, poindexter of a bookworm we've come to know... ;)
Yep- they're all highly technical, Pep's been trhough all levels of the Academy, ended up running it and are now assistant coach. He's part of the furniture and LFC at all levels, are basically his vision- technically.
The man's "greater" than the introverted, bumbling, poindexter of a bookworm we've come to know... ;)
Yea he had a big impact and is highly rated. It also good for him go be a manager and fail imo. He learned from that too.
Yea he had a big impact and is highly rated. It also good for him go be a manager and fail imo. He learned from that too.
Reminds me of Carlos Queiroz at United, mind.
Reminds me of Carlos Queiroz at United, mind.
Queiroz hasnt really got a club job since Madrid(which was pretty set up to fail with selling makelele that summer he came) but he been a good international coach.
It wont shock me if Pep replaced Klopp, but no idea what going happen at that point
Are we dismissing a couple of our local journos saying Ugarte isnt a target for us? Seemed pretty ideal for us as a long term Fabinho replacement.
Right, unless we're moving Gomez then I'd say it's actually the LB spot that is more suspect. Currently they're in fact the 3rd CB which Robbo is doing fine enough but if you're going to spend money on a CB then I'd probably focus on a more specialized hybrid, at least as a back up, and then look to move on from Tsimikas. On the days you don't play Trent you can still just play Gomez or Matip at RB and just let Robbo fly forward like he used to so you again have the 3-2 build up with the spacing still working.
I would replace Bobby with a winger

Gakpo is his replacement.

Id be surprised if we bought a player primarily for the front 3 this summer. Think 1 of the midfielders we buy may offer back up to the main 5 forwards plus Elliott.
Are we dismissing a couple of our local journos saying Ugarte isnt a target for us? Seemed pretty ideal for us as a long term Fabinho replacement.

It is interesting that all the English journos keep reporting the same three names:

Quote
With James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain moving on following the end of their contracts, and Arthur Melo returning to Juventus after his loan spell, Liverpool will sign at least two midfielders. Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch are among their top targets, with senior club sources dismissing recent speculation about a move for Sportings Manuel Ugarte.

https://theathletic.com/4522873/2023/05/16/curtis-jones-leicester-squad-player/

It is almost like these three names are being fed to the press by the club. This would be the first transfer window since I remember with so few confirmed targets by the local press ...
Who is Jorg Schmadtke? Liverpool to appoint special director of football championed by Jurgen Klopp
Schmadtke, who retired at the start of the year, will replace sporting director Julian Ward

By Mark Douglas
Northern Football Correspondent

May 16, 2023 6:41 pm

When Wolfsburg sporting director Jorg Schmadtke retired at the start of the year, his local newspaper decided to ask the great and good of German football for their memories.

The accounts  published in Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung in January  make for fascinating reading.

Oliver Bierhoff, the former director of the German football federation, recalled the time they were both on military service and playing for the army football team and Schmadtke stood up to a particularly intransigent sergeant who threatened him.

He is a special person and someone who says things clearly and doesnt shy away from the consequences, he wrote.

A few themes emerge. Time and again his former colleagues speak of his sharp mind, willingness to innovate, his eye for a player, directness, honesty, thirst for debate and inclination to address difficult issues head on.

His former assistant Dieter Hecking recalled a 30-minute argument that got so loud that their secretary knocked on the door with a couple of chamomile teas to try and douse the tension. We argued like crazy but three minutes later, we were friends again, he says.

At the top of the page there was a testimonial from Jurgen Klopp, recalling how  as a 19-year-old who was all thin bones and long hair  he had a trial that he flunked with a bang at Schmadtkes former club Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Jörg has probably remembered that to this day. He never offered me the chance to become a trainer at any of his clubs, he wrote.

He probably thought If Klopp cant play soccer, he cant be a good coach. I would have loved to work with him at some point. Im sure it would have been a very good fit because for me, hes a great personality.

In a few days, all that will change and with it a new era at Liverpool will be ushered in.

i understands that Schmadtke has agreed to replace Julian Ward as the clubs sporting director and will begin work at Anfield on 1 June, a shock appointment but one that those who have witnessed his work believe could end up being an inspired one.

He said he wanted to spend more time with his grandchildren and travelling but few of us thought a guy like him who is so obsessed with football would stay retired, Andreas Pahlmann, a reporter at Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung, tells i.

Even though Klopp spoke so highly of him, no-one saw Liverpool coming so it will be interesting to see how he does. He is certainly smart enough, hes a special character. He looks further ahead than other people  some people are thinking about the first or second step, hes already onto the fifth or sixth.

The appeal to the Reds, then, is obvious.

While Liverpools current winning run illustrates the team is in more robust health than many imagine it shouldnt cloud the bigger picture. Substantial change is required if they are to return to English footballs summit.

That goes for more than just the anticipated overhaul of the squad, which is likely to arrive 12 months too late to save this season. It applies to conversations behind-the-scenes, where there is a feeling among some in the Premier League that Liverpools tendency to promote from within has allowed complacency to creep into some decision making.

In Schmadtke they appear to have opted for creative tension and probably a shorter term fix than some of the other candidates spoken to.

i has learned that advanced talks were held with Romas Tiago Pinto, a self-styled club builder who is big on creating a culture and development environment.

He proposed to replicate what he had done in Rome but Liverpool decided to go with a quick fix to their project which is okay, one source with knowledge of the discussions told i.

Instead they have turned to Schmadtke, whose most recent posting as manager at Wolfsburg  the term means something more akin to a sporting director in Germany  saw him transform the culture at the club.

Wolfsburg has always been over ambitious, they overpaid players who didnt perform and the club was in trouble when he changed the whole idea there, local journalist Pahlmann tells i.

The idea instead was to buy players who they can re-sell if they need to. So they didnt pay more than £50million for players and it worked. They got back into Europe and were competitive again through good recruitment.

Liverpool will have more than that to spend, but the decision to walk away from the Jude Bellingham pursuit is evidence of a club aware that difficult calls sit somewhere on the horizon. If they are edged out of the top four by Newcastle and Manchester United, the margin for error diminishes further.

Schmadtke arrives with recruitment decisions already made for this summer. Moves for Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have long been worked on but it will be the charismatic Germans job to freshen things up and move the club back to the hungry culture that saw them rule the world not that long ago.

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/jorg-schmadtke-liverpool-director-of-football-jurgen-klopp-2344422
Like the idea of Eze but dont know anything about him without the ball? I guess they would look for big money as well.

Like the idea of him on early sunday kick offs.

Eze on a Sunday morning
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:54:52 pm
Yep- they're all highly technical, Pep's been trhough all levels of the Academy, ended up running it and are now assistant coach. He's part of the furniture and LFC at all levels, are basically his vision- technically.
The man's "greater" than the introverted, bumbling, poindexter of a bookworm we've come to know... ;)
Introverted?! ;D maybe by dutch standards.. And if his communication in his second language is bumbling, I'm fucked
Right, unless we're moving Gomez then I'd say it's actually the LB spot that is more suspect. Currently they're in fact the 3rd CB which Robbo is doing fine enough but if you're going to spend money on a CB then I'd probably focus on a more specialized hybrid, at least as a back up, and then look to move on from Tsimikas. On the days you don't play Trent you can still just play Gomez or Matip at RB and just let Robbo fly forward like he used to so you again have the 3-2 build up with the spacing still working.
I would like to see Tsimikas stay.. but in a different role. He's not a bad squad player at all.
He's got a sweet, sweet left, he's got pace and technically, he's very good. Would excel as a traditional winger in a 4-4-2, but perhaps we can use him somewhere. He's also got heart. This is a lad who will chase every ball.. too bad he's a bit lightweight.
Jorge Mendes is taking care of Manuel Ugartes future. Talks will continue with Premier League clubs ahead of summer move, very concrete possibility.

Theres interest from 3 PL clubs but no agreement with any team yet. The race is open.

Release clause: 60m.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1658461849598275584
https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1658461849598275584
Hmm.. that release clause has suddenly gone up? Wasn't it 42m a few days ago? It's been a minute.
Eze is good but he's not long back from a ruptured Achilles. Now modern sports science is great and this is a personal thing, but players are rarely the same after an injury like that, no matter how young.


 
Hmm.. that release clause has suddenly gone up? Wasn't it 42m a few days ago? It's been a minute.

I think it might be a currency conversion thing there mate. I've always read the 60m Euro figure as the mooted release clause.
Hmm.. that release clause has suddenly gone up? Wasn't it 42m a few days ago? It's been a minute.
It has always been 60m. Portuguese papers reported the same amount a few weeks ago.
Call me a pessimist but I dont think were in for Ugarte. I think the club is going to give Fabinho another season to turn his form around.
Call me a pessimist but I dont think were in for Ugarte. I think the club is going to give Fabinho another season to turn his form around.

and then he will be 30+ which will be....profit?

(I'd like to not be so reactive - when an opportunity to get a Ugarte at a reasonable fee comes along - we should really succession plan)
Leif and Timber sounds like a duo I'd be on board with, throw in Neuhaus and I'm sure everyone will be happy with those tree.

Here they are combined.

