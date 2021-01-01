When he won Chelsea player of the year twice playing in Lampard and Tuchel's box midfield. It would be two out of Jorginho, Kante and Mateo Kovacic in the double pivot and Mount and Havertz as the two 10's playing inverted off the left and right and behind the central striker of Werner or Lukaku.



Mount has always been an attacking midfielder never a forward, positionally a 8 or a 10 and is a perfect fit in the system we look like we might be going to permanently. I think Mount also would be a great as the most offensive 8 in our 4-3-3 when and if we play that again. I could also see Mount being great in a false 9 role being so good tactically and great at setting pressing traps when the opposition are in the build up phase.



Watched a few highlights of Mount against us in the cup finals last year. He was a real pain and if his finishing was up to his normal standard we probably lose both cup finals. There is a great bit of play in the first half of the FA cup final were he sets a trap for VVD who plays it in to Thiago coming deep and Mount in the half space between Thiago and Robbo just presses and intercepts the ball off Thiago and puts Lukaku in.



There were loads of great pieces of play by Mount similar to this. Its so easy to see why Klopp and our coaches would love to get Mount. I love it that Klopp wants both Mount and McAllister who are both excellent players and also have the potential to improve another 20% under Klopp and in our system. I think both are so versatile tactically that they could play a number of diiferent roles in a box midfield.



Yeah I liked the look of Mount against us.I got so sick of Tuchel's midfield and I can remember the two young English midfielders who gave Henderson and Milner problems (Jimmy specifically), were bl00dy Mount and Foden. They were a handful against our boys.Hated playing against them two, cause I knew in the big games, Jimmy would figure somewhere and his legs were starting to go, while Hendo was just being negated.Tuchel really got on my nuts! There are few managers who have a more punchable face and a more annoying attitude than that guy... and he always managed to nullify us and get a draw out of us when he was at Chelsea. Pr1ck!I'll be over the moon if we get Mount! Next best thing to a Declan Rice and a Phil Foden!