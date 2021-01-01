« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #400 on: Today at 09:34:13 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:16:25 pm
Its a pain in the arse to read, this thread. Picking little fights with each other all the time.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #401 on: Today at 09:43:05 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #402 on: Today at 09:44:05 pm
Like the idea of Eze but dont know anything about him without the ball? I guess they would look for big money as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #403 on: Today at 09:55:37 pm
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 05:54:32 pm
When he won Chelsea player of the year twice playing in Lampard and Tuchel's box midfield. It would be two out of Jorginho, Kante and Mateo Kovacic in the double pivot and Mount and Havertz as the two 10's playing inverted off the left and right and behind the central striker of Werner or Lukaku.

Mount has always been an attacking midfielder never a forward, positionally a 8 or a 10 and is a perfect fit in the system we look like we might be going to permanently. I think Mount also would be a great as the most offensive 8 in our 4-3-3 when and if we play that again. I could also see Mount being great in a false 9 role being so good tactically and great at setting pressing traps when the opposition are in the build up phase.

Watched a few highlights of Mount against us in the cup finals last year. He was a real pain and if his finishing was up to his normal standard we probably lose both cup finals. There is a great bit of play in the first half of the FA cup final were he sets a trap for VVD who plays it in to Thiago coming deep and Mount in the half space between Thiago and Robbo just presses and intercepts the ball off Thiago and puts Lukaku in.

There were loads of great pieces of play by Mount similar to this. Its so easy to see why Klopp and our coaches would love to get Mount. I love it that Klopp wants both Mount and McAllister who are both excellent players and also have the potential to improve another 20% under Klopp and in our system. I think both are so versatile tactically that they could play a number of diiferent roles in a box midfield.
Yeah I liked the look of Mount against us.
I got so sick of Tuchel's midfield and I can remember the two young English midfielders who gave Henderson and Milner problems (Jimmy specifically), were bl00dy Mount and Foden. They were a handful against our boys.
Hated playing against them two, cause I knew in the big games, Jimmy would figure somewhere and his legs were starting to go, while Hendo was just being negated.
Tuchel really got on my nuts! There are few managers who have a more punchable face and a more annoying attitude than that guy... and he always managed to nullify us and get a draw out of us when he was at Chelsea. Pr1ck!

I'll be over the moon if we get Mount! Next best thing to a Declan Rice and a Phil Foden!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #404 on: Today at 09:57:44 pm
I would replace Bobby with a winger that can operate on both sides because we're covered in his position (Gakpo, Jota and Darwin can play there). Mo has reached an age where we need to start thinking about how to prolong his career. I honestly don't see how overplaying him will help.

Being able to rest him occasionally will do him good. Also, if he's not available, there's a huge drop off there with no direct replacement. On the left, Diaz is our only natural winger and we really missed when he was out injured. I hope we will be proactive this time and not wait for it to become an issue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #405 on: Today at 10:01:45 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:16:25 pm
Its a pain in the arse to read, this thread.

You've only gone and summoned bears Roy - that won't help the readability!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #406 on: Today at 10:06:16 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:01:33 pm
Oh yeah, it was Lijnders. All credit to the evil one for turning our form around.
Yeah Pep is technically, the heart of our system of play.
He has a nefarious reputation now, but there is a reason why the club rate him so highly- and he absolutely swears by LFC.
Made a mistake, but he luurrves this club with all his heart.
Lest we forget, the 4-3-3 and some of its technicalities were all thanks to him, and Jurgen being a great leader listened to him. I'm sure this new system has been vetted thoroughly by the 3 of them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #407 on: Today at 10:11:43 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:06:16 pm
Yeah Pep is technically, the heart of our system of play.
He has a nefarious reputation now, but there is a reason why the club rate him so highly- and he absolutely swears by LFC.
Buvac was good #2 but felt like he had struggles taking a team to be a Level 3 type team. Pep has been able to do that, Feels like all the signing since he came in are more possession based players that can also press and mix in the heavy metal. Elliott(I know he was signed at 16), Thiago, Diaz, Gapko, Jota, Fabinho, Nunez too. The guys who are targets fit for like Mac Allister Mount etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #408 on: Today at 10:16:18 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:47:06 pm
This the guy we need. Turn the music off and enjoy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0s_RUJygZU

Pace, power, positioning, engine, head-up, goalscoring ability, dribbling ability, two-footedness and still awaiting his first great coach.
Jeepers! Wow!
Reminds me of Mane. A busy, powerful, tricky lil whip!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #409 on: Today at 10:19:41 pm
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 06:55:53 pm
Who is Darren Anderson?
Think he means Darren Anderton?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #410 on: Today at 10:20:42 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:19:41 pm
Think he means Darren Anderton?
Darren Anderson is Darren Andertons half brother,
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #411 on: Today at 10:21:44 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:31:37 pm
Tomori could be an option
Milan wont be in the cl
Only problem he maybe isnt good enough in possesion

Fuckyou



Edit: Fikayo, my bad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #412 on: Today at 10:27:06 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:16:18 pm
Jeepers! Wow!
Reminds me of Mane. A busy, powerful, tricky lil whip!

I've always thought he'd made a good Salah replacement.
