« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 9006 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,875
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #320 on: Today at 06:11:53 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,769
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #321 on: Today at 06:13:36 pm »
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,639
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #322 on: Today at 06:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:59:10 pm
Liverpool are poised to sign 14-year-old Wolves wonderkid Harvey Owen, a player who Yaya Toure rates highly.

The Reds will finalise an £800,000 deal with their Premier League rivals, according to reports, to continue their streak of snapping up some of Britain's finest young talent. Last summer, Liverpool signed Celtic hotshot Ben Doak for £600,000 when he was just 16.

Thats the midfield sorted then. Shame on you who doubted FSG to deliver.

Mind you, we better get him a birthday cake when he is 15.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,760
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #323 on: Today at 06:17:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:49:48 pm
And you are feeling the need to join the argument, but you are being ignored. How sad ...

Haaaaahahaha...
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #324 on: Today at 06:20:37 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:30:13 pm
Jones is not better than Mount. We've had some good result but let's not get carried away.

He is.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,446
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #325 on: Today at 06:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:17:31 pm
Jurrien Timber "will probably go to Liverpool" according to Andy van der Meije and Wesley Sneijder. - via @Sport_Witness
Well lets look at this

This is basically the equivalent of Darren Anderson telling us who Liverpool are going or sign.

He has literally no idea and is just reading stuff in the press.


Btw original story is form voetball.nl
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,237
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #326 on: Today at 06:37:08 pm »
I'm assuming Timber would be brought in as positional Jack-of-all-Trades that could be plugged into defence and midfield as needed
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,459
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #327 on: Today at 06:38:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:28:57 pm
Well lets look at this

This is basically the equivalent of Darren Anderson telling us who Liverpool are going or sign.

He has literally no idea and is just reading stuff in the press.


Btw original story is form voetball.nl
Has it even been reported in the press though

I think he has probably said or means Timber will go to somewhere like Liverpoool. Not out of any knowledge just the type of club who'll buy him. In the context of the full quote that makes more sense, very strange otherwise
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,327
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #328 on: Today at 06:39:07 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:37:08 pm
I'm assuming Timber would be brought in as positional Jack-of-all-Trades that could be plugged into defence and midfield as needed
He could be a bit of a fixer upper for the squad.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,875
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #329 on: Today at 06:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 04:15:32 pm
No one wins anything at Spurs

It's the law

Except when the season ends in '1' right? Did they win anything in 2021?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,910
  • The first five yards........
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #330 on: Today at 06:47:06 pm »
This the guy we need. Turn the music off and enjoy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0s_RUJygZU

Pace, power, positioning, engine, head-up, goalscoring ability, dribbling ability, two-footedness and still awaiting his first great coach.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,077
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #331 on: Today at 06:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:47:06 pm
This the guy we need. Turn the music off and enjoy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0s_RUJygZU

Pace, power, positioning, engine, head-up, goalscoring ability, dribbling ability, two-footedness and still awaiting his first great coach.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #332 on: Today at 06:51:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:47:06 pm
This the guy we need. Turn the music off and enjoy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0s_RUJygZU

Pace, power, positioning, engine, head-up, goalscoring ability, dribbling ability, two-footedness and still awaiting his first great coach.

You're an Eze lover?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,055
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #333 on: Today at 06:53:03 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:51:07 pm
You're an Eze lover?

Hes a real talent, we can find a role for him
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,327
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #334 on: Today at 06:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:53:03 pm
Hes a real talent, we can find a role for him
He could definitely Phil a role in the front 3.
Logged

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,587
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #335 on: Today at 06:55:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:28:57 pm
Well lets look at this

This is basically the equivalent of Darren Anderson telling us who Liverpool are going or sign.

He has literally no idea and is just reading stuff in the press.


Btw original story is form voetball.nl

Who is Darren Anderson?
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #336 on: Today at 06:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:54:03 pm
He could definitely Phil a role in the front 3.

He's collin out for a transfer to Liverpool.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,821
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #337 on: Today at 06:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 06:55:53 pm
Who is Darren Anderson?

Think he's the character from The Matrix.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #338 on: Today at 06:57:43 pm »
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #339 on: Today at 06:58:23 pm »
I'm guessing it will broadly look like this although there might be a surprise exit or two, especially if there is no CL bonuses on offer next season. That squad looks pretty good especially if we won't be taking the Europa League seriously until March.

Leave: Kelleher, Adrian, Matip, Nat Phillips, Milner, Arthur, Ox, Keita, Firmino
Loan: Conor Bradley, Rhy Williams, van den Berg, Morton, Carvalho
Squad on 1 September:

                             Alisson
                              ?????
                       Pitaluga/Davies



Trent          Konate          van Djik         Robertson
Ramsay      Gomez            ?????             Tsimikas



          Mount          Fabinho         Jones
        Henderson     Bajcetic       Mac Allister
                                                 Thiago


             Salah         Gakpo          Diaz
             Elliott         Nunez          Jota
Logged

Offline K-Lo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #340 on: Today at 06:59:04 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:51:07 pm
You're an Eze lover?
he can perform on a cold Tuesday night in Stoke but does Eze like a Sunday morning?
Logged

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,587
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #341 on: Today at 07:00:11 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:57:39 pm
Think he's the character from The Matrix.

I can only remember Neo and Morpheus I'm afraid.   :(
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,533
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #342 on: Today at 07:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:03:34 pm
Talks with Schmadtke ongoing. Wouldnt expect any certainty on signings before the end of the season. Lots of plates being spun currently.





What does that mean? Surely we dont bring this guy in to sort out transfers for this summer?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,642
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #343 on: Today at 07:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 04:49:40 pm
And there it is ;D

Atta Girl ;D

I'VE MADE IT MA!  :'(
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #344 on: Today at 07:04:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:47:06 pm
This the guy we need. Turn the music off and enjoy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0s_RUJygZU

Pace, power, positioning, engine, head-up, goalscoring ability, dribbling ability, two-footedness and still awaiting his first great coach.

Great player.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,039
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #345 on: Today at 07:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:47:06 pm
This the guy we need. Turn the music off and enjoy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0s_RUJygZU

Pace, power, positioning, engine, head-up, goalscoring ability, dribbling ability, two-footedness and still awaiting his first great coach.
Totally agree, I can see Klopp helping make him a bit more defensive like we did with Gini and now with Curtis
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,533
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #346 on: Today at 07:11:33 pm »
Eze is great but the thing Jones has over him and pretty much most players we have been linked with is his ability to not only press but win the ball.

He is the sort of player I am hoping we go for however. I want us to sign players like Monaco lad and Barella but if not then its players like Gravenberch and Eze, players who feel they have tonnes more ability stored up and be developed. Way more exciting than the likes of Mount and Mac Allister.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:18:54 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #347 on: Today at 07:17:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:11:33 pm
Eze is great but the thing Jones has over him and pretty much most players we have been linked with is his ability to not only press but win the ball.

He is the sort of player I am hoping we go for. I want us to sign players like Monaco lad and Barella but if not then its players like Gravenberch and Eze, players who feel they have tonnes more ability stored up and be developed. Way more exciting than the likes of Mount and Mac Allister.
Who :o

I want you to write his name LOL
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,533
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #348 on: Today at 07:18:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:17:50 pm
Who :o

I want you to write his name LOL

Mbappe.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,642
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #349 on: Today at 07:18:42 pm »
Killer, you will not survive RAWK if we sign Dominic Szobosszlai.   ;D
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,039
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #350 on: Today at 07:20:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:11:33 pm
Eze is great but the thing Jones has over him and pretty much most players we have been linked with is his ability to not only press but win the ball.

He is the sort of player I am hoping we go for. I want us to sign players like Monaco lad and Barella but if not then its players like Gravenberch and Eze, players who feel they have tonnes more ability stored up and be developed. Way more exciting than the likes of Mount and Mac Allister.
Have you watched him play a lot? I have to admit I have seen mostly highlights and know that he is very involved in most good things that Palace does. How do you know that he is able to win the ball more than others we have been linked with? Not saying you don't but I'm genuinely curious.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #351 on: Today at 07:24:52 pm »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,533
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #352 on: Today at 07:25:27 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 07:20:09 pm
Have you watched him play a lot? I have to admit I have seen mostly highlights and know that he is very involved in most good things that Palace does. How do you know that he is able to win the ball more than others we have been linked with? Not saying you don't but I'm genuinely curious.

What I meant was Jones is the one that presses and wins the ball loads and Eze doesnt really do much of that. Of course he plays for Palace who do sit back but its not a particular strength of his, but it is very important for us.

On the ball though he is fantastic.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 