LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,338
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #280 on: Today at 05:15:58 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:54:10 pm
You do realise that whatever is said in here will have no influence on who Klopp and the team decide to buy?
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:04:07 pm
You following me around on here?
;D
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,870
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #281 on: Today at 05:16:52 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:19:56 pm
I am from former Yugoslavia. Even today quite often I go to the Hajduk - Dinamo derby, although mostly in Split ...

Any players from those we should be signing?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #282 on: Today at 05:17:31 pm
Jurrien Timber "will probably go to Liverpool" according to Andy van der Meije and Wesley Sneijder. - via @Sport_Witness
Logged

Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,076
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #283 on: Today at 05:18:59 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:17:07 pm
Yeah, he seemed quite pointed that it was the plan to change the way we play at some point anyway and the way the season has panned out has meant he's done it earlier than originally anticipated. I was really surprised at that.
Hmm this doesn't make sense to me. Why didn't we start the season with the new system or change to it earlier when results were poor? If Gakpo was fundamental to it then why not buy him last summer? Why buy Nunez who does not suit this system at all?
Logged

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,539
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #284 on: Today at 05:19:29 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:44:54 pm
Its not depressing, but a few good games at the tail end of a crap season does not solve midfield issues that have plagued us all season. Sign some midfielders asap.

Klopp has already indicated that the business is underway already, so I'd say that would imply we are going to buy some players. But we need options and also competition among all the places in the squad.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:21:14 pm by jillc »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,298
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #285 on: Today at 05:19:31 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:17:31 pm
Jurrien Timber "will probably go to Liverpool" according to Andy van der Meije and Wesley Sneijder. - via @Sport_Witness

well that's settled then
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,232
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #286 on: Today at 05:21:59 pm
His missus was apparently looking at houses last month.
Logged

Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,856
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #287 on: Today at 05:22:19 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:17:31 pm
Jurrien Timber "will probably go to Liverpool" according to Andy van der Meije and Wesley Sneijder. - via @Sport_Witness

Is that the Ajax player who Man Utd tried to sign in the summer but turned out too expensive?
Logged

Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #288 on: Today at 05:22:51 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:17:31 pm
Jurrien Timber "will probably go to Liverpool" according to Andy van der Meije and Wesley Sneijder. - via @Sport_Witness

From a Treble winner to a transfer chancer, how the mighty have fallen.

Logged

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #289 on: Today at 05:24:11 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:17:31 pm
Jurrien Timber "will probably go to Liverpool" according to Andy van der Meije and Wesley Sneijder. - via @Sport_Witness

In what context are van der Maije and Sneijder talking about this? Did some dude just ask them or something?
Logged

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,819
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #290 on: Today at 05:24:52 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:17:31 pm
Jurrien Timber "will probably go to Liverpool" according to Andy van der Meije and Wesley Sneijder. - via @Sport_Witness

If he doesn't have a song to Timber by Pitbull by the end of Sept then I for one will be disapointed.
Logged

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,051
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #291 on: Today at 05:25:19 pm

cant wait for the kesha song to do everyones head in
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,870
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #292 on: Today at 05:26:03 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:18:59 pm
Hmm this doesn't make sense to me. Why didn't we start the season with the new system or change to it earlier when results were poor? If Gakpo was fundamental to it then why not buy him last summer? Why buy Nunez who does not suit this system at all?

Presumably we started the season thinking we'd be fine carrying on? Klopp didn't specifically mention Gakpo being fundamental but I'm guessing we changed when Klopp thought we can maybe sacrifice some part of this season to try and get a bit of headstart for next season given how poor we were? Personally I like Nunez but Gakpo certainly seems a better fit for the team as it stands.

Ultimately I don't know. I think your questions are better directed to Klopp!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,232
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #293 on: Today at 05:26:19 pm
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,814
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #294 on: Today at 05:29:25 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:10:47 pm

He's worth what we say that he's worth & we shouldn't be taking a penny less than £35m

Exactly.

If Ali decided to leave end of the season, there isn't another PL keeper I'd bring in, I'd promote Kelleher to No1. We've all seen how good he is, it's just that he's never going to displace Ali (no-one would)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,981
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #295 on: Today at 05:32:08 pm
Only have seen Timber during the World Cup and cant say I was terribly impressed. Seems like he might be a good utility player at the right price though.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,076
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #296 on: Today at 05:32:50 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:26:03 pm
Presumably we started the season thinking we'd be fine carrying on? Klopp didn't specifically mention Gakpo being fundamental but I'm guessing we changed when Klopp thought we can maybe sacrifice some part of this season to try and get a bit of headstart for next season given how poor we were? Personally I like Nunez but Gakpo certainly seems a better fit for the team as it stands.

Ultimately I don't know. I think your questions are better directed to Klopp!
I'm writing a letter as we speak :D It was more rhetorical. Sorry it was Lijnders who said Gakpo was the missing link to our system.
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #297 on: Today at 05:34:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:29:25 pm
Exactly.

If Ali decided to leave end of the season, there isn't another PL keeper I'd bring in, I'd promote Kelleher to No1. We've all seen how good he is, it's just that he's never going to displace Ali (no-one would)


Same here as there aren't many better than him & he's better than any English keeper despite (checks notes) not having played a single minute of League football.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,965
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #298 on: Today at 05:36:37 pm
Timber makes sense if we're moving forward with this formation as he's equally comfortable at right back or in midfield, but he's a different midfielder to Trent and doesn't have anywhere near the same playmaking skills.  But then who does.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #299 on: Today at 05:37:11 pm
I can only remember Timber playing against us, where he was a centre back but kept popping up as a striker. Am I right in thinking he hasn't been great this year?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,325
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #300 on: Today at 05:37:28 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:36:37 pm
Timber makes sense if we're moving forward with this formation as he's equally comfortable at right back or in midfield, but he's a different midfielder to Trent and doesn't have anywhere near the same playmaking skills.  But then who does.
Very solid player, like an Oak you could say.
Logged

Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #301 on: Today at 05:38:26 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 04:49:20 pm
Yeah Im going by Klopps standards, not Eddie Howes or Frank Lampard. Would rather have Kelleher than Pope, Martinez, Leno and Ramsdale. Havent seen enough of Raya and Mendy is very good. Still not five ahead of him for me.
Klopp rates him so highly he's given him a grand total of three appearances this year, in domestic cups. Pretty sure it won't be a tragedy if Adrian or whoever we get in on a free takes those. Ship him out with a buy back and a percentage of any future transfer and be done with it.
Logged

CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,819
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #302 on: Today at 05:39:08 pm
He looks pretty short, so can't see us wanting him for a CB role.
Logged

Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,963
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #303 on: Today at 05:39:27 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:10:47 pm

He's worth what we say that he's worth & we shouldn't be taking a penny less than £35m

Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #304 on: Today at 05:42:22 pm
I thought Jurrien Timber stood out against us. Looked a classy player who looked well suited to playing as a DM. Maybe signing him is killing multiple birds with one stone if he can play CB, RB, and DM.
Logged

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #305 on: Today at 05:46:18 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:44:54 pm
Its not depressing, but a few good games at the tail end of a crap season does not solve midfield issues that have plagued us all season. Sign some midfielders asap.

There are lots of issues with our midfield. Jones isn't one of them, other than his unavailability. Fabinho this summer and Henderson next would be.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #306 on: Today at 05:47:25 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:37:28 pm
Very solid player, like an Oak you could say.

Not a particularly special player, merely oaky at best.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,271
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #307 on: Today at 05:48:19 pm
Man Utd told Jurrien Timber will 'probably' join Liverpool instead in Cody Gakpo repeat

Manchester United's summer target Jurrien Timber will likely join Liverpool this summer, it has been claimed.

Timber, who turned down a United move last summer, has been tipped to reject the Old Trafford club again as Ajax look to sell several of their star names to balance the books.

United are keen to bring in centre-back recruits, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof likely to leave Old Trafford in the next window, and Timber is among several names the club are reportedly targeting.

Moreover, the 21-year-old has openly admitted that a transfer is possible at the end of the season. The Netherlands international told Ziggy Sport via Voetbal Primeur: "For me it is the same situation as last season. If I say: I'm leaving, it has to fit. Playing style is important, playing minutes Participating in the prizes is also important. My favourite country? I dare not say that.

"That's why I'm doing the same as last season. The chance is there, it can happen, but Im also good here. I'm still young and everything suits me here. Im going to take a look."

However, should Timber leave he is more likely to join Liverpool than United, according to a pair of former Ajax stars. Such a situation would mirror Liverpool's acquisition of Cody Gakpo in the January window, after months of speculation linking the attacker to United.

Timber's future

Former Dutch footballers Andy van der Meije and Wesley Sneijder discussed the possibility of Timber leaving Ajax, with the former believing he is on his way to Anfield.

They will need the next three years to fix the current problems, said Sneijder via SportWitness.

That will not recover within a year, right? I heard the salaries that are paid this week. That is around fifty million a year that they have to pay. That is no longer coming in. And they are not going to sell players very easily either.

There may be eight or nine players that Ajax will have to say goodbye to. But you also have to fill that up with quality, if you want to re-join very quickly.

Van der Meijde added: I think they will do that in a different way with the youth.

Álvarez will leave for forty million, Kudus for thirty million and Timber will probably go to Liverpool. They also pay crazy money. Then you can start building again.




https://www.sportbible.com/football/man-utd-liverpool-transfer-news-jurrien-timber-ajax-834526-20230516

Ziggy Sport ;D hes signed hasnt he :D



Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #308 on: Today at 05:54:32 pm
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 03:41:25 pm
I do think Mount could work in our set up, but when has he proved to be this quality midfielder?

When he won Chelsea player of the year twice playing in Lampard and Tuchel's box midfield. It would be two out of Jorginho, Kante and Mateo Kovacic in the double pivot and Mount and Havertz as the two 10's playing inverted off the left and right and behind the central striker of Werner or Lukaku.

Mount has always been an attacking midfielder never a forward, positionally a 8 or a 10 and is a perfect fit in the system we look like we might be going to permanently. I think Mount also would be a great as the most offensive 8 in our 4-3-3 when and if we play that again. I could also see Mount being great in a false 9 role being so good tactically and great at setting pressing traps when the opposition are in the build up phase.

Watched a few highlights of Mount against us in the cup finals last year. He was a real pain and if his finishing was up to his normal standard we probably lose both cup finals. There is a great bit of play in the first half of the FA cup final were he sets a trap for VVD who plays it in to Thiago coming deep and Mount in the half space between Thiago and Robbo just presses and intercepts the ball off Thiago and puts Lukaku in.

There were loads of great pieces of play by Mount similar to this. Its so easy to see why Klopp and our coaches would love to get Mount. I love it that Klopp wants both Mount and McAllister who are both excellent players and also have the potential to improve another 20% under Klopp and in our system. I think both are so versatile tactically that they could play a number of diiferent roles in a box midfield.
Logged

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,051
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #309 on: Today at 05:56:44 pm


As a centre back Timber's aerial stats aren't very promising even in Holland, but he is very good on the ball/progressing it so can see him make sense as a right back or a defensive midfielder





Logged

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,051
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #310 on: Today at 05:59:37 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:48:19 pm
Man Utd told Jurrien Timber will 'probably' join Liverpool instead in Cody Gakpo repeat

Manchester United's summer target Jurrien Timber will likely join Liverpool this summer, it has been claimed.

Timber, who turned down a United move last summer, has been tipped to reject the Old Trafford club again as Ajax look to sell several of their star names to balance the books.

United are keen to bring in centre-back recruits, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof likely to leave Old Trafford in the next window, and Timber is among several names the club are reportedly targeting.

Moreover, the 21-year-old has openly admitted that a transfer is possible at the end of the season. The Netherlands international told Ziggy Sport via Voetbal Primeur: "For me it is the same situation as last season. If I say: I'm leaving, it has to fit. Playing style is important, playing minutes Participating in the prizes is also important. My favourite country? I dare not say that.

"That's why I'm doing the same as last season. The chance is there, it can happen, but Im also good here. I'm still young and everything suits me here. Im going to take a look."

However, should Timber leave he is more likely to join Liverpool than United, according to a pair of former Ajax stars. Such a situation would mirror Liverpool's acquisition of Cody Gakpo in the January window, after months of speculation linking the attacker to United.

Timber's future

Former Dutch footballers Andy van der Meije and Wesley Sneijder discussed the possibility of Timber leaving Ajax, with the former believing he is on his way to Anfield.

They will need the next three years to fix the current problems, said Sneijder via SportWitness.

That will not recover within a year, right? I heard the salaries that are paid this week. That is around fifty million a year that they have to pay. That is no longer coming in. And they are not going to sell players very easily either.

There may be eight or nine players that Ajax will have to say goodbye to. But you also have to fill that up with quality, if you want to re-join very quickly.

Van der Meijde added: I think they will do that in a different way with the youth.

Álvarez will leave for forty million, Kudus for thirty million and Timber will probably go to Liverpool. They also pay crazy money. Then you can start building again.




https://www.sportbible.com/football/man-utd-liverpool-transfer-news-jurrien-timber-ajax-834526-20230516

Ziggy Sport ;D hes signed hasnt he :D

Kudus and Timber would be great signings and cost less than the "new Modric"
Logged
