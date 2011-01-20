Man Utd told Jurrien Timber will 'probably' join Liverpool instead in Cody Gakpo repeatManchester United's summer target Jurrien Timber will likely join Liverpool this summer, it has been claimed.Timber, who turned down a United move last summer, has been tipped to reject the Old Trafford club again as Ajax look to sell several of their star names to balance the books.United are keen to bring in centre-back recruits, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof likely to leave Old Trafford in the next window, and Timber is among several names the club are reportedly targeting.Moreover, the 21-year-old has openly admitted that a transfer is possible at the end of the season. The Netherlands international told Ziggy Sport via Voetbal Primeur: "For me it is the same situation as last season. If I say: I'm leaving, it has to fit. Playing style is important, playing minutes Participating in the prizes is also important. My favourite country? I dare not say that."That's why I'm doing the same as last season. The chance is there, it can happen, but Im also good here. I'm still young and everything suits me here. Im going to take a look."However, should Timber leave he is more likely to join Liverpool than United, according to a pair of former Ajax stars. Such a situation would mirror Liverpool's acquisition of Cody Gakpo in the January window, after months of speculation linking the attacker to United.Timber's futureFormer Dutch footballers Andy van der Meije and Wesley Sneijder discussed the possibility of Timber leaving Ajax, with the former believing he is on his way to Anfield.They will need the next three years to fix the current problems, said Sneijder via SportWitness.That will not recover within a year, right? I heard the salaries that are paid this week. That is around fifty million a year that they have to pay. That is no longer coming in. And they are not going to sell players very easily either.There may be eight or nine players that Ajax will have to say goodbye to. But you also have to fill that up with quality, if you want to re-join very quickly.Van der Meijde added: I think they will do that in a different way with the youth.Álvarez will leave for forty million, Kudus for thirty million and Timber will probably go to Liverpool. They also pay crazy money. Then you can start building again.Ziggy Sporthes signed hasnt he