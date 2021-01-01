Ok, name five keepers Jurgen Klopp is picking ahead of Kelleher. Ill give you a headstart, Ederson. Please finish the list.
Wait, you said he's currently one of the top 5/6 keepers in the league, now it's five keepers Klopp is picking ahead of Kelleher? So which is it?
If we're sticking with your original statement, off the top of my head, Ederson, Alisson, Raya, Ramsdale, Pope, Leno, Martinez and Mendy are all Premier League proven keepers who Kelleher isn't displacing if he was bought by those clubs.