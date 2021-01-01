« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 7276 times)

James Pearce saying the club have distanced themselves from the links to Manuel Ugarte.
I don't know what to believe anymore.

Anyone think we actually sign him if Fabinho has won Klopp's trust back?
He is still young Curtis and has plenty of time to get more consistent with experience.
Exactly, which is why people should be cautious with their expectations of him.
Exactly, which is why people should be cautious with their expectations of him.

Have a look in his thread and you'd think we won't need to sign another midfielder this summer.
If we're going to be playing in a de facto 3-4-3 (which is what this seems to be with Jones on the left of the traditional three midfielders), Mount might actually be the perfect option for that left hand side position. Alternatively, it might mean we prioritise an alternative for the other side so Trent doesn't have to play every game.
Considering that I have actually watched Modric quite often even before he has joined Tottenham

When Modric signed for Tottenham, did you think 'yes, I think I've seen you before'.?
I don't know what to believe anymore.

Anyone think we actually sign him if Fabinho has won Klopp's trust back?

I don't think we were ever interested in Ugarte to be honest, People just use our name for clicks don't they.
Jones is not better than Mount. We've had some good result but let's not get carried away.

I do think Mount could work in our set up, but when has he proved to be this quality midfielder?
Have a look in his thread and you'd think we won't need to sign another midfielder this summer.

You do like to exaggerate Andy most people are just pleased he has found real form and is confident. It really makes me wonder why some of you seem determined to not like academy players. He has enough time on his side to further improve under the best man manager in the business. Why is it such depressing thing to you?
He is still young Curtis and has plenty of time to get more consistent with experience.

Sounds like all the more reason to not alter our summer transfer plans based on Curtis finding some good form for the last month or so.
Leicester has lots of decent players surely we can find one that will perform better in our setup even as squad players

https://fbref.com/en/players/56f7a928/Youri-Tielemans

https://fbref.com/en/players/5c74c0f5/Kiernan-Dewsbury-Hall

https://fbref.com/en/players/197640fd/Timothy-Castagne

https://fbref.com/en/players/ee38d9c5/James-Maddison

Anyone suggesting we sign Youri Tielemans should be instantly banished from this site, and probably the world.

The other three are just as shit as well.
 Talks with Schmadtke ongoing. Wouldnt expect any certainty on signings before the end of the season. Lots of plates being spun currently.



Anyone suggesting we sign Youri Tielemans should be instantly banished from this site, and probably the world.

The other three are just as shit as well.

You can't ban people for not knowing football, only Peter would be left here
Anyone suggesting we sign Youri Tielemans should be instantly banished from this site, and probably the world.

The other three are just as shit as well.

No wonder Lobo hasn't been seen for a while.
I suppose I have to just accept that you're going to bicker with each other no matter what happens. It's just inevitable.

If only there was a common denominator for the vast majority of the bickering! 
Modric won nothing at Spurs.

No one wins anything at Spurs

It's the law
Ok, name five keepers Jurgen Klopp is picking ahead of Kelleher. Ill give you a headstart, Ederson. Please finish the list.

Wait, you said he's currently one of the top 5/6 keepers in the league, now it's five keepers Klopp is picking ahead of Kelleher? So which is it?

If we're sticking with your original statement, off the top of my head, Ederson, Alisson, Raya, Ramsdale, Pope, Leno, Martinez and Mendy are all Premier League proven keepers who Kelleher isn't displacing if he was bought by those clubs.
If only there was a common denominator for the vast majority of the bickering!

Lobo hasn't been seen for weeks now.
Lobo hasn't been seen for weeks now.

 :lmao
When Modric signed for Tottenham, did you think 'yes, I think I've seen you before'.?

I am from former Yugoslavia. Even today quite often I go to the Hajduk - Dinamo derby, although mostly in Split ...
You can't ban people for not knowing football, only Peter would be left here

To be fair, there are quite a lot of people on here who know more about football than me. You are not in that group, obviously ...
Ha, unlucky Asam.
 :lmao

Mac's killed him.
