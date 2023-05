Well if we want to compete in the league next year playing on a Thursday and Sunday (as at moment a EL spot still looks more likely) then we need to beef our squad up with quality. Yes, the likes of Clark, Doak, Gordon etc will get minutes in the EL but we want to challenge for the league.



Losing Keita, Milner, Ox. That’s losing quality players who all need replacing. We need players that can give competition.



We do need 2/3 midfielders this season. Yes, great we doing well now but the season from a midfield point of view hasn’t been good enough.



Yeah I don’t disagree with the numbers at all or the quality of the midfield this season, but if we sign Mac Allister for example and he is available next season for as many games as he was this season then we’ll already have replaced all their minutes and then some.I just think those particular three players shouldn’t be in anyone’s thoughts at all really. Milner obviously a hugely important player but his role theoretically should be filled by Henderson next season unless we want to specifically bring in a midfield player who can also play full back.For me, given the players we’re talking about, the thinking shouldn’t be ‘we’re losing three players so we need three players’ it should be ‘what qualities is the midfield missing and what will it take to inject those qualities into the squad’. If we signed the right two I don’t think anyone should complain that we didn’t sign three, for example.