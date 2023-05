Times saying Arsenal after Rice for £90m and also Caicedo, hopefully we can muscle in



Would never happen (£££) but if we added those two we'd absolutely clean up next season. Even one of them would be transormative for us.That's probably costing Arsenal what, £160m+? Plus they'll surely be after a forward and a defender? Looks like they'll be backed with some cash, be nice if our owners could do the same... just 2-3 genuinely top class additions and we'd be right back amongst it.