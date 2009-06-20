I miss buying soup on the street in New York in winter



Just straight up go to a guy with a cart and get a cup of turkey chilli soup



I can fashion said food items for myself of course but you can't walk ten feet in America without having some food shoved at you



European food is far better though



I ate some mad stuff in Bulgaria back in feb. Tons of servings of meat but the soup was wild. Piles of meat. The meatballs are very special



In Hyderabad I was eating fresh curries, there was this amazing green one (I didn't fancy the fish head curry). Just such a depth of flavour. I love me British restaurant style curry but the real stuff is incredible