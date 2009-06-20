Dim sims, Chiko Rolls, Chicken Salt, musk sticks, Passiona, Coola Lime Cordial, Violet Crumble, Golden Gaytime.Australia's greatest culinary goods that have yet to take over the world.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Stuff from abroad they need to get into the UK. If you're not from the UK, foreign stuff they should sell in your country.The UK needs:Cherry Ripes and Tim Tams from OzTayto and Club drinks from IrelandNordsee seafood takeaway from GermanyCurrywurst from Germany
Are Burger Rings still a thing?
Violet Crumble
Speaking of Fanta - Spezi. Half orange soda, half cola, all refreshing.
Love a good chocolate milkshake, all UK brands are crap. Found a brilliant one made by Kuwaiti brand KDD, like liquid gold.Lay's crisps, especially lemon and chilli.Fanta in other countries also tastes way better. Love how it has a neon orange colour, probably due to all the shit they add to it.
They're just Walkers, its the brand name they use outside the UK
Advertised by Wayne Lineker instead.
North or South. There's 2 different Taytos in Ireland and have nothing to do with each other.
Aye - and the Southern ones are just a poor Walkers. Norn Iron Tayto all the way
Home Bargains did stock Tayto crisps a couple of years ago, Cheese & Onion flavour were in yellow packets [they were delicious too ], that is the NI version isn't it?
