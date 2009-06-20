« previous next »
Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« on: May 14, 2023, 11:20:40 pm »
Stuff from abroad they need to get into the UK. If you're not from the UK, foreign stuff they should sell in your country.

The UK needs:
Cherry Ripes and Tim Tams from Oz
Tayto and Club drinks from Ireland
Nordsee seafood takeaway from Germany
Currywurst from Germany
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:36:14 am »
Sausage rolls should be available in NY.

I have to have them smuggled in.
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:00:12 am »
Radler

Like proper, lemons, fresh, the lot
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:14:07 am »
Dim sims, Chiko Rolls, Chicken Salt, musk sticks, Passiona, Coola Lime Cordial, Violet Crumble, Golden Gaytime.

Australia's greatest culinary goods that have yet to take over the world.
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:14:59 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:14:07 am
Dim sims, Chiko Rolls, Chicken Salt, musk sticks, Passiona, Coola Lime Cordial, Violet Crumble, Golden Gaytime.

Australia's greatest culinary goods that have yet to take over the world.

Are Burger Rings still a thing?
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:19:45 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 14, 2023, 11:20:40 pm
Stuff from abroad they need to get into the UK. If you're not from the UK, foreign stuff they should sell in your country.

The UK needs:
Cherry Ripes and Tim Tams from Oz
Tayto and Club drinks from Ireland
Nordsee seafood takeaway from Germany
Currywurst from Germany

Yes, but needs to be the proper stuff. Paprika on chips too
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:30:45 am »
I miss buying soup on the street in New York in winter

Just straight up go to a guy with a cart and get a cup of turkey chilli soup

I can fashion said food items for myself of course but you can't walk ten feet in America without having some food shoved at you

European food is far better though

I ate some mad stuff in Bulgaria back in feb. Tons of servings of meat but the soup was wild. Piles of meat. The meatballs are very special

In Hyderabad I was eating fresh curries, there was this amazing green one (I didn't fancy the fish head curry). Just such a depth of flavour. I love me British restaurant style curry but the real stuff is incredible
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:52:03 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:14:59 am
Are Burger Rings still a thing?

Sure are. And Toobs made a comeback.
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:42:57 pm »
Spiced beef and white pudding.
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:24:31 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:14:07 am
Violet Crumble

Just a shit Crunchie. Fact.
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:56:28 pm »
In and Out Burger, nothing beats their Burgers.

Einsenberg's Sandwich Shop, their Reuben is divine.

Anywhere in Beirut for a Shawarma.

Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:08:20 pm »
Love a good chocolate milkshake, all UK brands are crap. Found a brilliant one made by Kuwaiti brand KDD, like liquid gold.

Lay's crisps, especially lemon and chilli.

Fanta in other countries also tastes way better. Love how it has a neon orange colour, probably due to all the shit they add to it.
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:57:15 pm »
Speaking of Fanta - Spezi. Half orange soda, half cola, all refreshing.
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:55:56 am »
Cebulka (Spring Onion) flavour Lays from Poland (you can get them in most Polish shops in the UK already tbf)
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:57:40 am »
Syrian Muhammara made with real Aleppo peppers 🤤 with hummus Beiruti on fresh flatbread. 😮‍💨
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:45:27 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 07:57:15 pm
Speaking of Fanta - Spezi. Half orange soda, half cola, all refreshing.

Had a can of Schwip-schwap the other day - really enjoy it but not sure it should work ha

And this dip is absolutely immense - along with spinach dip - regularly order from online.

Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:57:23 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 06:08:20 pm
Love a good chocolate milkshake, all UK brands are crap. Found a brilliant one made by Kuwaiti brand KDD, like liquid gold.

Lay's crisps, especially lemon and chilli.

Fanta in other countries also tastes way better. Love how it has a neon orange colour, probably due to all the shit they add to it.

They're just Walkers, its the brand name they use outside the UK
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:15:33 am »
Oscypek. So good.
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:28:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:57:23 am
They're just Walkers, its the brand name they use outside the UK

Advertised by Wayne Lineker instead.
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:43:39 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 11:28:43 am
Advertised by Wayne Lineker instead.

Filmed in Veronicas
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:04:13 pm »
I've travelled a lot of places, and lived in a few more, and one of the things I always miss from the UK is the crisp selection.
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:10:40 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 14, 2023, 11:20:40 pm
Stuff from abroad they need to get into the UK. If you're not from the UK, foreign stuff they should sell in your country.

The UK needs:
Cherry Ripes and Tim Tams from Oz
Tayto and Club drinks from Ireland
Nordsee seafood takeaway from Germany
Currywurst from Germany

North or South. There's 2 different Taytos in Ireland and have nothing to do with each other.
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:11:58 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 11:28:43 am
Advertised by Wayne Lineker instead.

Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:10:40 pm
North or South. There's 2 different Taytos in Ireland and have nothing to do with each other.
Aye - and the Southern ones are just a poor Walkers. Norn Iron Tayto all the way
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:05:51 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:14:07 am
Dim sims, Chiko Rolls, Chicken Salt, musk sticks, Passiona, Coola Lime Cordial, Violet Crumble, Golden Gaytime.

Australia's greatest culinary goods that have yet to take over the world.

Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on Today at 02:33:26 pm
Aye - and the Southern ones are just a poor Walkers. Norn Iron Tayto all the way

Home Bargains did stock Tayto crisps a couple of years ago, Cheese & Onion flavour were in yellow packets [they were delicious too :lickin], that is the NI version isn't it?

Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:14:17 pm
Home Bargains did stock Tayto crisps a couple of years ago, Cheese & Onion flavour were in yellow packets [they were delicious too :lickin], that is the NI version isn't it?

Yeah the NI ones, grabbed a load of them

Most bigger Tescos sell Club as well. Both the orange and the rock shandy (god tier drink) but can be a tad expensive
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:14:17 pm
Home Bargains did stock Tayto crisps a couple of years ago, Cheese & Onion flavour were in yellow packets [they were delicious too :lickin], that is the NI version isn't it?

The one true Tayto (North)


The knock off version (South)
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:04:21 pm »
I always find everyone in Ireland gets on well. Too well if anything. They should find something important to argue about, such as which is the one true Tayto.

PS - I agree with Barney.
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:14:36 pm »
Nanaimo bars from Canada
Re: Foreign Food and Drink They Should Have Here
« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:23:10 pm »
Tried Monster Munch for the first time.

Hard to get them in Canada, but would love it if it was more available.
