I was surprised how good our record has been against this lot as they're generally games where they bring the worst out in us. A packed defence, snide timewasting and a few willing runners on the counter attack. Leicester should be looking for the win but I expect they'll be focussed on frustrating us rather than taking the game to us.



Without wanting to tempt fate I think Vardy is done at this level. Barnes and Desbury-Hall running off our midfield is probably their only threat.



Another scrappy one goal victory would do me just fine!