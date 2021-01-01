Officials

Referee: Craig Pawson.

Assistants: Harry Lennard , Marc Perry.

Fourth official: Andre Marriner.

VAR: Chris Kavanagh.

Assistant VAR: James Mainwaring.

At the time of writing this, we sit in 5th place one point behind United and three behind Newcastle, both of whom have a game in hand. Slowly but inevitably we have dragged ourselves up the league and are now the form team along with City.Both of the two teams immediately above us have matches on Saturday and hopefully at least one of the them will drop points. Our goal difference is much superior to United's and we are within reach of Newcastle's so we need to keep winning and to improve our goal difference further.No games at this time of the season are easy and Leicester are in the bottom 3 and so desperately need to pick up points. They have won one and drawn 2 of their last 5 league games whereas we have won all 5 (6 in a row as we all know). Form obviously says that we will win but Leicester will fight tooth and nail for every ball and we will need to be at our best. We have seen games where we have been fantastic but we have also seen that this can change very quickly. We have generally looked vulnerable even when 2 or 3 goals ahead.Injury wise, we have Thiago, Bajcetic, Ramsay, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Firmino and Keita out but the last two who may return soon but games are running out for both of them. We may have seen Keita's last game for us but I expect that Bobby will get some time before the end of the season.Leicester don't have a major problem with injuries either with just four players out of the squad; Ryan Bertrand, James Justin, Jannik Vestergaard and Kelechi Iheanacho. Of these, Iheanacho is closest to returning but probably won't play against us. He may be useful though for their last two games.Leicester were one of 10 clubs to change their manager this year and looking at Brendan Rodger's record his win rate of 45% isn't bad. 14 managers have been sacked this season which seems to be a growing trend. Once a club hits a poor run of form then the answer appears to be to change the manager. Just imagine if we had done the same; the recent run of 6 wins would probably not have happened.Head-to-head in the league over the last 25 matches, we have won 15, lost 6 and drawn 4 so our record has been very good. However away from home in this period, it's been 5 wins a piece so nothing to split the two teams.As I said above, this will not be an easy game and Leicester do have the players to cause up problems. We have a front line who will cause any team a problem and it will be down to how each defence plays. We should be favourite but I expect a very tight match especially with our relatively poor away record. A narrow win would be good and the 3 points is all that matters.As for our starting 11, the only debate I think is Konate v Matip and then Diaz, Nunez, Jota or Gakpo. I probably would prefer Konate for this match and also Gakpo and Jota to start. Nunez has struggled a bit recently but he's still well capable of scoring.The squad have been taking time off in Spain and I hope that this doesn't break our rhythm. I always think it's best to keep playing when you are on a winning streak.If we grab hold of and keep hold of midfield then I think we'll have too much firepower for Leicester. For me we need to use our subs at the right time just before our midfield starts to drop off their pressing and running.