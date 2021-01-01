« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Leicester City v Liverpool, Monday 15 May, KO 8pm

MATCH PREVIEW: Leicester City v Liverpool, Monday 15 May, KO 8pm
Officials

Referee: Craig Pawson. 
Assistants: Harry Lennard , Marc Perry.
Fourth official: Andre Marriner.
VAR: Chris Kavanagh.
Assistant VAR: James Mainwaring.


At the time of writing this, we sit in 5th place one point behind United and three behind Newcastle, both of whom have a game in hand. Slowly but inevitably we have dragged ourselves up the league and are now the form team along with City.

Both of the two teams immediately above us have matches on Saturday and hopefully at least one of the them will drop points. Our goal difference is much superior to United's and we are within reach of Newcastle's so we need to keep winning and to improve our goal difference further.

No games at this time of the season are easy and Leicester are in the bottom 3 and so desperately need to pick up points. They have won one and drawn 2 of their last 5 league games whereas we have won all 5 (6 in a row as we all know). Form obviously says that we will win but Leicester will fight tooth and nail for every ball and we will need to be at our best. We have seen games where we have been fantastic but we have also seen that this can change very quickly. We have generally looked vulnerable even when 2 or 3 goals ahead.






Injury wise, we have Thiago, Bajcetic, Ramsay, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Firmino and Keita out but the last two who may return soon but games are running out for both of them. We may have seen Keita's last game for us but I expect that Bobby will get some time before the end of the season.

Leicester don't have a major problem with injuries either with just four players out of the squad; Ryan Bertrand, James Justin, Jannik Vestergaard and Kelechi Iheanacho. Of these, Iheanacho is closest to returning but probably won't play against us. He may be useful though for their last two games.

Leicester were one of 10 clubs to change their manager this year and looking at Brendan Rodger's record his win rate of 45% isn't bad. 14 managers have been sacked this season which seems to be a growing trend. Once a club hits a poor run of form then the answer appears to be to change the manager. Just imagine if we had done the same; the recent run of 6 wins would probably not have happened.

Head-to-head in the league over the last 25 matches, we have won 15, lost 6 and drawn 4 so our record has been very good. However away from home in this period, it's been 5 wins a piece so nothing to split the two teams.

As I said above, this will not be an easy game and Leicester do have the players to cause up problems. We have a front line who will cause any team a problem and it will be down to how each defence plays. We should be favourite but I expect a very tight match especially with our relatively poor away record. A narrow win would be good and the 3 points is all that matters.





As for our starting 11, the only debate I think is Konate v Matip and then Diaz, Nunez, Jota or Gakpo. I probably would prefer Konate for this match and also Gakpo and Jota to start. Nunez has struggled a bit recently but he's still well capable of scoring.

The squad have been taking time off in Spain and I hope that this doesn't break our rhythm. I always think it's best to keep playing when you are on a winning streak.

If we grab hold of and keep hold of midfield then I think we'll have too much firepower for Leicester. For me we need to use our subs at the right time just before our midfield starts to drop off their pressing and running.


Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Leicester City v Liverpool, Monday 15 May, KO 8pm
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:42:06 pm »
great post stockdam.

I completely agree with you, not an easy game at all.  I don't care what they've looked like recently - we tuned into see Brighton steamroll the Bitters, didn't we?  and our last couple of games have been nervy affairs.

also share your concern over the break in Barcelona.  we never seem to come back in synch as a team from that kind of thing do we.

anyhow, we have the quality to put this game out of sight if we stay focused and keep the tempo high.  weirdly, being at their place might help us in this one.  getting the first goal will be vital.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Leicester City v Liverpool, Monday 15 May, KO 8pm
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:37:06 pm »
Great OP Stockdam.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Leicester City v Liverpool, Monday 15 May, KO 8pm
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:38:45 pm »
Jürgen's presser...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HgK-SCY9VgQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HgK-SCY9VgQ</a>

www.youtube.com/v/HgK-SCY9VgQ
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Leicester City v Liverpool, Monday 15 May, KO 8pm
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:46:35 pm »
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Leicester City v Liverpool, Monday 15 May, KO 8pm
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:49:42 pm »
I will take great personal pleasure in watching LFC hammer another nail into the PL coffin of this lot.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Leicester City v Liverpool, Monday 15 May, KO 8pm
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:56:26 pm »
Great post.
If The Tories play anywhere like they did at Fulham we will hammer them. But when the red men come to town everyone has an extra %. If we can get an early goal I see a 1:4 to the reds.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Leicester City v Liverpool, Monday 15 May, KO 8pm
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:12:03 pm »
Thankyou. Ill update the OP.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Leicester City v Liverpool, Monday 15 May, KO 8pm
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:30:38 pm »
Thanks for the OP Stockdam.

Paul Merson has us down for a loss, so well win this easy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Leicester City v Liverpool, Monday 15 May, KO 8pm
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:00:01 pm »
I think we'll go up a level against Leicester and comfortably beat them. We're coming off 6 wins in a row and 2 clean sheets in a row so confidence is high. There is 8 days gap between Brentford and Leicester which is quite rare. We then also also have 4 days gap before we face Villa. With those sort of gaps fatigue isn't an issue so you just play your strongest 11. Klopp used the gap between games to take the players to Spain away from all the media and their families. The gap means we can do some proper training and not just recovery work so that's time away to work together on some tuning to the new tactics as although they have improved us there is plenty more work to be done on it. Against Leicester we'll have more freshness in the legs and hopefully have worked on some of the kinks in the new system.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Leicester City v Liverpool, Monday 15 May, KO 8pm
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:29:28 pm »
Great preview, thanks Stockdam. Talking to a Leicester mate, he thinks most of the squad have checked out with careers elsewhere - looked like it against Fulham. Also question their fitness levels - the whole team were gone after 60 mins against the BS.  One of our historic  bogey teams, it might be easier than we think.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Leicester City v Liverpool, Monday 15 May, KO 8pm
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:56:35 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Well balanced op Stockdam thanks, I too think we have to battle first to get supremacy in the game and then let our quality show. They are good on the break and so our counter pressing is going to be key. A narrow win to the reds I reckon but there will be goals.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Leicester City v Liverpool, Monday 15 May, KO 8pm
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:24:48 am »
More Jürgen...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fvbp-sl39wc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fvbp-sl39wc</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fvbp-sl39wc
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Leicester City v Liverpool, Monday 15 May, KO 8pm
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:47:18 am »
Just a question of who plays upfront. Nunez, Gakpo & Salah?
