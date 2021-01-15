They could still reach Leeds couldn't they?
Caicedo and Mac were absolute fucking shite.
Shouldn't be too harsh on Brighton. They've done us a huge favour beating Utd with that beautiful last minute penalty winner. This was a game too far.It's Bournemouth we have to hope for. Otherwise a stint in Europa is no bad thing. It means one game a week for the whole season.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Yeah but theyd still finish 3rd bottom
Crosby Nick never fails.
What a season hey.We are going to get two cheats winning European trophies arent we.
People going way overboard here. If we dont make top four it will be our fault. Theres still a few games left for them and the mancs to fuck up however unlikely it may be.
Turn over to the play off game instead.
Two?
3-0 now and 3-4 on aggregate. 20 minutes left.Definitely more entertaining!
Juve another bunch of cheating b*stards
The Brighton performances against Everton and Newcastle have been diabolical. WTF.
Harsh. Caicedo looked fine when he moved to midfield. MacAllister was ok.
United at Bournemouth remains a very real possibility of a decent result for us.
At least that would take it to the final day. Of course if we do the business vs Aston Villa.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
I can't remember a single occasion on the final day of the season when results fell our way when we didn't have our destiny in our own hands. Not once.
Could be in our hands still.
We need a miracle now.
