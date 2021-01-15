« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May  (Read 27559 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 09:29:13 pm »
Caicedo and Mac were absolute fucking shite.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 09:29:31 pm »
Bring on the europa
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 09:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:28:43 pm
They could still reach Leeds couldn't they?

Yeah but theyd still finish 3rd bottom
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 09:29:50 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:29:13 pm
Caicedo and Mac were absolute fucking shite.

£150m of talent right there.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 09:30:52 pm »
What a season hey.

We are going to get two cheats winning European trophies arent we.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 09:31:02 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 09:27:02 pm
Shouldn't be too harsh on Brighton. They've done us a huge favour beating Utd with that beautiful last minute penalty winner. This was a game too far.

It's Bournemouth we have to hope for. Otherwise a stint in Europa is no bad thing. It means one game a week for the whole season.
not sure how you work that out, I mean we'll go into the EL to try to win it which means we'll be playing twice a week as if we were in the CL
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 09:31:15 pm »
Oh well Brighton not been good enough tonight and the extra goals havent helped either.

Im sure Leicester will do better
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 09:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:29:32 pm
Yeah but theyd still finish 3rd bottom

Ah fair.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 09:31:41 pm »
All down to Leicester then..



 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 09:31:50 pm »
Turn over to the play off game instead.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 09:31:50 pm »
Im ok with fifth.
We really didnt deserve much this season and other teams seldom do us favours. Its fine. Were playing well, thats all that matters.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 09:32:03 pm »
People going way overboard here. If we dont make top four it will be our fault. Theres still a few games left for them and the mancs to fuck up however unlikely it may be.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 09:32:15 pm »
Flattered to deceive.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 09:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:30:52 pm
What a season hey.

We are going to get two cheats winning European trophies arent we.
Two?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 09:32:36 pm »
Switched over to League one semi play off  this is getting tasty.

Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 up
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2015 on: Today at 09:32:57 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:32:03 pm
People going way overboard here. If we dont make top four it will be our fault. Theres still a few games left for them and the mancs to fuck up however unlikely it may be.
absolutely, it's laughable really, people gone full GOT tonight
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2016 on: Today at 09:33:11 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:32:03 pm
People going way overboard here. If we dont make top four it will be our fault. Theres still a few games left for them and the mancs to fuck up however unlikely it may be.

Injuries and a poor run of form were our undoing. We should have been comfortably in the top 3.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2017 on: Today at 09:33:30 pm »
Brighton were so bad, its like they are all on the beach?
I presume they accepted that they couldn't get CL and dont give a shite about Europa!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2018 on: Today at 09:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:31:50 pm
Turn over to the play off game instead.
3-0 now and 3-4 on aggregate.  20 minutes left.

Definitely more entertaining!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2019 on: Today at 09:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:32:20 pm
Two?

Juve another bunch of cheating b*stards
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2020 on: Today at 09:33:42 pm »
Solid few days for oil there
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2021 on: Today at 09:33:57 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:33:35 pm
3-0 now and 3-4 on aggregate.  20 minutes left.

Definitely more entertaining!

Yeah Ive had this on play offs are always good watch.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2022 on: Today at 09:34:29 pm »
The Brighton performances against Everton and Newcastle have been diabolical. WTF.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2023 on: Today at 09:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:33:37 pm
Juve another bunch of cheating b*stards
oh right
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2024 on: Today at 09:35:43 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:29:13 pm
Caicedo and Mac were absolute fucking shite.

Harsh. Caicedo looked fine when he moved to midfield. MacAllister was ok.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2025 on: Today at 09:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:34:29 pm
The Brighton performances against Everton and Newcastle have been diabolical. WTF.

And handed the league to City.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2026 on: Today at 09:36:23 pm »
United at Bournemouth remains a very real possibility of a decent result for us.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2027 on: Today at 09:37:09 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:35:43 pm
Harsh. Caicedo looked fine when he moved to midfield. MacAllister was ok.

They didnt. Caicedo could barely progress the ball and Mac gave away  any pass further than five yards
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2028 on: Today at 09:37:53 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:36:23 pm
United at Bournemouth remains a very real possibility of a decent result for us.

At least that would take it to the final day. Of course if we do the business vs Aston Villa.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2029 on: Today at 09:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:37:53 pm
At least that would take it to the final day. Of course if we do the business vs Aston Villa.

I can't remember a single occasion on the final day of the season when results fell our way when we didn't have our destiny in our own hands. Not once.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2030 on: Today at 09:40:32 pm »
Thought Macallister hit a few nice one one passes which his team mates took the wrong decision on every time..
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2031 on: Today at 09:40:45 pm »
After an oil funded transfer window, Dan Burn will be lucky to play a few minutes in the CL.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2032 on: Today at 09:40:53 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:40:10 pm
I can't remember a single occasion on the final day of the season when results fell our way when we didn't have our destiny in our own hands. Not once.

Could be in our hands still.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2033 on: Today at 09:41:02 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:40:10 pm
I can't remember a single occasion on the final day of the season when results fell our way when we didn't have our destiny in our own hands. Not once.


Ha true.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2034 on: Today at 09:41:04 pm »
Ironically the only thing to blame for us not getting top four is the owners...which is the the only thing they're ever arsed about
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2035 on: Today at 09:41:13 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:40:53 pm
Could be in our hands still.
We need a miracle now.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #2036 on: Today at 09:44:00 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:41:13 pm
We need a miracle now.

27% chance according to FiveThirtyEight. Unlikely but its not a miracle.
