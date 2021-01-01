« previous next »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:56:28 pm
I fucking hate Brighton.

Overrated. I hope we dont spend stupid money on any of their players.
Our best hope here is for Brighton to keep this at 1 goal until the likes of encisco Maccalister and ferguson come on  :butt
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:57:09 pm
Only have their own interests in mind

Beat Saints and they get it

Indeed, but a better attitude against Everton and they would have turned up here tonight thinking top 4 was definitely on. They've accepted they have a limit, and EL is that limit. That's a good achievement for them no doubt of course.
Diving prick.
Wilson the fucking dickhead.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:55:25 pm
How tf this Undav is a professional player.
His lob against arsenal was a dossena moment (but that's unfair on dossena, who had alright technique)
Shouldn't that be a booking for a dive, woeful
Diving bastard.
Harry Kane special that.
That should be a yellow for the dive
Beat us, lost to Everton, beat Arsenal to put the nail in their coffin, about to get battered by Newcastle, lost to United in the final. I fucking hate Brighton.
Looks like the shite version of Brighton have turned up today.
They are so slow and playing the stupidest of passes imaginable. repeatedly! Newcastle always going to press early in the game, so you are either quick and move the ball with pace and move or play it longer for a period, they appear to be playing at half pace!
Penalty..Brighton are rubbish at the back. Not given. Should be a yellow card then.
Cynical foul, yell first foul to the ref as if that is a defense
Should be allowed to book them when VAR shows it's a definite dive like that.
Newcastle are full of energy but quite limited
Everything about Newcastle is utterly loathsome - players, manager, fans and of course their vile owners.
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 08:01:49 pm
Should be allowed to book them when VAR shows it's a definite dive like that.

You can't set that precedent or Sir Kane would get 10+ cards a year. 
Brighton have no idea how to play out from the back yet they keep persisting. Its going to lead to another goal.
Another fucking dive
Estupinan having a mare.
This is like watching Real Madrid try to get a result against the other cheats last night. Laughably one sided. Can't rely on anyone it seems. Brighton have barely passed the halfway line.
Waste of a decent chance to break by Brighton there. Playing like us in January
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:04:00 pm
Estupinan having a mare.

Hes terrible
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:04:00 pm
Estupinan having a mare.
Hes not alone
Still hope as long as they dont get a second.
Steele is no Alisson.
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:01:20 pm
Looks like the shite version of Brighton have turned up today.
They are so slow and playing the stupidest of passes imaginable. repeatedly! Newcastle always going to press early in the game, so you are either quick and move the ball with pace and move or play it longer for a period, they appear to be playing at half pace!

I don't mind them trying to start the game playing their natural game. But when it's clearly not working, then fucking change it! They've playing this ridiculous way, handing the ball to Newcastle again and again and changing nothing. It's the total lack of smarts that's infuriating. Try to adapt for fucks sake.
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 08:06:28 pm
Still hope as long as they dont get a second.

Theres no hope.

This is genuinely one of the worst performances of season by Brighton.
If they can keep it to 1 till the subs are made they will have a chance.
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 07:56:20 pm
Brighton don't look bothered here. De Zerbi was talking EL pre game when a win here and in their game in hand could put them 2 behind Newcastle with 2 to play. The whole thing (like the Ev game last week) smacks of a club in 6th place mode, knowing they can pick their games. This one isn't one they've picked.
The best they can do  in controlling their own destiny is likely 6th place, They want European Football and would prefer EL(Over Conference everybody wants CL), they maximizing to get that.
They probably bring MAc Allister, Ferguson on the 2nd half
Just stay in the game Brighton!
Every half break from Brighton is stopped by a foul to allow Newcastle to reset
Fucking hell that Tindall literally doesnt sit down does he?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:58:28 pm
And people still question whether certain PL games are rigged
Quote from: Bread on Today at 07:58:33 pm
Almost feels like we're being stitched up here.

Not watching, and I know Newcastle are dodgy now but Brighton dont owe us anything, they have had loads of fixtures and are doing whats best for them. Its shit for us but doubt theres anything more sinister to it.
Mitoma is pretty much Nabil El Zhar but more selfish
Bruno hopefully working towards a red card
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:08:19 pm
Not watching, and I know Newcastle are dodgy now but Brighton dont owe us anything, they have had loads of fixtures and are doing whats best for them. Its shit for us but doubt theres anything more sinister to it.

Theres not anything sinister.

They can still try though and play players in correct position.
Brightons keeper is desperate to make a fuck up
They picked this goalie because hes good with his feet yes
