Dont think any team gets close to City next season.



Maybe not but if they win the treble (and CL final is 10th June) they might have a hangover from it/loss of motivation. A few of the players are getting on a bit as well and it's the aim to win the CL that's kept them hungry and why Pep is still there ultimately. It's mad though that they don't get the fatigue we do and rarely get an injury but there's players with a lot of miles on the clock. The same players (De Bruyne etc) looked fucked at the World Cup as well.Therefore they aren't necessarily a 90+ point team next season but if you've got Haaland banging in 40+ league goals, it's a huge headstart, when you're already dominating most games with the ball.