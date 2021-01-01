« previous next »
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 07:00:07 pm »
Dont think any team gets close to City next season.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 07:00:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:50:40 pm
If we do the business we maybe able to challenge the odd season but we're not going to be able to do it consistently and there is the other matter of Newcastle who will further improve. It will get tougher for teams like ourselves and Arsenal to manage to consistently take on the oil c*nts.
The Saudis are zero threat with Howe do I sleep at night in charge. I expect they'll hire Tuchel or Ancelotti later though.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 07:01:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:00:07 pm
Dont think any team gets close to City next season.
Realistically yes. The only chance is us and that's a long shot.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 07:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 07:00:06 pm
While we still have Jurgen Klopp as manager, we can still win more league titles. In spite of our tight arse owners. Truly a world class manager.

You can't expect him to continue to do miracles though, it's neither fair or even possible long-term.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 07:02:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:29:52 pm
They don't serves success, the bellends. "Liverpool hoooof the ball" "Anfield is a library" Get to fuck you wankers :wanker

There are far worse supporters in the league.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 07:04:00 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 07:00:29 pm
The Saudis are zero threat with Howe do I sleep at night in charge. I expect they'll hire Tuchel or Ancelotti later though.

It will only be a matter of a time before they get some bigger manager in, someone who persuades the big names to come to them, especially if they can't spend as much money as they would like.
Online Tobelius

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 07:04:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:42:31 pm
200 yards of crush barriers ordered for the two bus stop victory parade.

 :) An intimate event with the 2 player busses driving up and down a street,a few dozen good friends,DJ shouting 'Make some noise for xxxx!'. Cozy.
Online Ocean Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 07:04:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:50:40 pm
If we do the business we maybe able to challenge the odd season but we're not going to be able to do it consistently and there is the other matter of Newcastle who will further improve. It will get tougher for teams like ourselves and Arsenal to manage to consistently take on the oil c*nts.

We have already proved, apart from this season and the covid season when we had no centre backs, that we can consistently challenge, you can have shit loads of money but it's how you spend it that counts and also what manager you have too. Chelsea spent 600 million in 2 transfer windows and look at the state of them as an example.
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 07:07:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:00:07 pm
Dont think any team gets close to City next season.

Maybe not but if they win the treble (and CL final is 10th June) they might have a hangover from it/loss of motivation. A few of the players are getting on a bit as well and it's the aim to win the CL that's kept them hungry and why Pep is still there ultimately. It's mad though that they don't get the fatigue we do and rarely get an injury but there's players with a lot of miles on the clock. The same players (De Bruyne etc) looked fucked at the World Cup as well.

Therefore they aren't necessarily a 90+ point team next season but if you've got Haaland banging in 40+ league goals, it's a huge headstart, when you're already dominating most games with the ball.
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 07:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 06:54:43 pm
Newcastle may have super wealth but they won't win the league any time soon, plus they do not have a world class manager.

I reckon, behind the scenes, they will push like mad for ADFC to be given the harshest punishments. Its the only way they win it
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 07:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 07:04:49 pm
We have already proved, apart from this season and the covid season when we had no centre backs, that we can consistently challenge, you can have shit loads of money but it's how you spend it that counts and also what manager you have too.

Who knows whether we will be able to get a set of players able to get anywhere near to what that team got never mind surpass it, no one knows that. We have to hope that the bald arse loses interest and that City will not luck another manager of his calibre. But this whole challenge will become more and more waring over time with more oil clubs involved.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 07:09:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:07:41 pm
I reckon, behind the scenes, they will push like mad for ADFC to be given the harshest punishments. Its the only way they win it

Both their ruling families are quite close though... it's Qatar they both really don't like.
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 07:11:12 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:02:52 pm
There are far worse supporters in the league.

There are, but aside from that arrogant shite, the way they turned on Wenger after the football they watched under him and the PL wins. Booing him when we played them in 2016 for one.
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 07:12:21 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:09:19 pm
Both their ruling families are quite close though... it's Qatar they both really don't like.

Depends on how much they wanna win the league ;)
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 07:12:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:12:21 pm
Depends on how much they wanna win the league ;)

This is true. :)
Online AndyMuller

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 07:14:08 pm »
De Zerbi has the look of someone who would have been doing dj sets full of trance tunes in Ibiza back in the 90s.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 07:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:08:12 pm
Expecting Brighton to thrash Arsenal 3-0 just to annoy us all more. :D

I should have put a fucking bet on it. :lmao
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1457 on: Today at 07:21:07 pm »
De Zerbi's class, his mentality looks spot on, he's already a great manager, he'll be one to watch for sure.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1458 on: Today at 07:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:20:12 pm
I should have put a fucking bet on it. :lmao

 ;D
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1459 on: Today at 07:28:38 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 07:21:07 pm
De Zerbi's class, his mentality looks spot on, he's already a great manager, he'll be one to watch for sure.

Nice of him to throw the Everton match.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1460 on: Today at 07:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:28:38 pm
Nice of him to throw the Everton match.

It's actually starting to look a bit sus now.

Offline JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1461 on: Today at 08:06:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:00:07 pm
Dont think any team gets close to City next season.
Yeah its unlikely. Particularly when they create another false sponsorship that enables them to spend another £300m to improve further.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1462 on: Today at 08:11:37 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:06:09 pm
Yeah its unlikely. Particularly when they create another false sponsorship that enables them to spend another £300m to improve further.
As I've said before, it isn't the spending on the surface, it's what they spend under the table, and that fans and authorities don't know about, that's the real problem.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1463 on: Today at 08:59:08 pm »
We'll win it next season. Just watch.

Giving up before a ball is kicked ;D
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1464 on: Today at 09:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:59:08 pm
We'll win it next season. Just watch.

Giving up before a ball is kicked ;D

:thumbup
Offline darragh85

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1465 on: Today at 09:07:44 pm »
Arsenal bottled it even though noone expected them to get in the top 4 this season let alone win it
Online Ocean Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1466 on: Today at 09:20:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:02:28 pm
You can't expect him to continue to do miracles though, it's neither fair or even possible long-term.

I am saying we can still win more titles, not that we Deffo will, but when Klopp leaves, and if we still have FSG as our owners, then our chances of more league titles are very slim to remote.
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1467 on: Today at 09:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:11:37 pm
As I've said before, it isn't the spending on the surface, it's what they spend under the table, and that fans and authorities don't know about, that's the real problem.

What do you mean? Paying players an agents on the sly, or just all the jarg sponsorships
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1468 on: Today at 09:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 09:24:20 pm
What do you mean? Paying players an agents on the sly, or just all the jarg sponsorships

'Wages'/'Payments'/'Gifts' from (AD) third-party companies too.
