If we do the business we maybe able to challenge the odd season but we're not going to be able to do it consistently and there is the other matter of Newcastle who will further improve. It will get tougher for teams like ourselves and Arsenal to manage to consistently take on the oil c*nts.
Dont think any team gets close to City next season.
While we still have Jurgen Klopp as manager, we can still win more league titles. In spite of our tight arse owners. Truly a world class manager.
They don't serves success, the bellends. "Liverpool hoooof the ball" "Anfield is a library" Get to fuck you wankers
The Saudis are zero threat with Howe do I sleep at night in charge. I expect they'll hire Tuchel or Ancelotti later though.
200 yards of crush barriers ordered for the two bus stop victory parade.
Newcastle may have super wealth but they won't win the league any time soon, plus they do not have a world class manager.
We have already proved, apart from this season and the covid season when we had no centre backs, that we can consistently challenge, you can have shit loads of money but it's how you spend it that counts and also what manager you have too.
I reckon, behind the scenes, they will push like mad for ADFC to be given the harshest punishments. Its the only way they win it
There are far worse supporters in the league.
Both their ruling families are quite close though... it's Qatar they both really don't like.
Depends on how much they wanna win the league
Expecting Brighton to thrash Arsenal 3-0 just to annoy us all more.
I should have put a fucking bet on it.
De Zerbi's class, his mentality looks spot on, he's already a great manager, he'll be one to watch for sure.
Nice of him to throw the Everton match.
Yeah its unlikely. Particularly when they create another false sponsorship that enables them to spend another £300m to improve further.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.98]