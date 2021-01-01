« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May  (Read 14754 times)

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,477
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 05:06:42 pm »
Arsenal may just about win this but it looks as though the players know it's gone now.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,452
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 05:07:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:05:58 pm
He did have the programme pulled after a backlash, but no real defence when he allowed it in the first place.

Yes, no excuse for that type of programme in this day and age.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,745
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 05:07:18 pm »
Nice of Brighton to put a bit of effort in today.  ::)
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,233
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 05:07:19 pm »
How do you miss from there?
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 05:07:22 pm »
Shocking miss by Brighton.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,216
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 05:07:29 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:06:14 pm
I hadn't realised Chelsea sold Gilmour to Brighton.

I remember when he played well in a FA Cup tie against us just before the pandemic happened and he was praised as the next big thing.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,655
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 05:07:56 pm »
Enciso!!!!  :o
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 05:08:06 pm »
Brighton has regressed to the Brighton of the last few years. Could not score in a brothel.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,600
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 05:08:06 pm »
Brighton #20 is shite
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,757
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 05:08:51 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:02:28 pm
No, but the Brighton lads sorted it themselves. ;)
What happened?
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,655
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 05:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:07:29 pm
I remember when he played well in a FA Cup tie against us just before the pandemic happened and he was praised as the next big thing.

I realise we had a weak team out - but he did boss the midfield that night.

I thought he was still at Chelsea.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,655
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 05:09:26 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:08:51 pm
What happened?

Martinelli is off injured. ;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,216
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 05:09:43 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:09:03 pm
I realise we had a weak team out - but he did boss the midfield that night.

I thought he was still at Chelsea.

:)

Yeah I missed that as well. Knew he was at loan at Norwich last season.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,064
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 05:10:02 pm »
So the Brighton keeper intentionally chose to look like an Acorn yeah?
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,922
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 05:11:21 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 05:08:06 pm
Brighton #20 is shite

I don't think he is! Still only 19.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,708
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 05:11:47 pm »
where was this on monday you pricks
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 05:12:07 pm »
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,216
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 05:12:37 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 05:11:47 pm
where was this on monday you pricks

Hopefully redeem themselves next game vs Newcastle.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 