You could see Brighton fading badly. The positive for us is they still need points to make the Europa League (or even the Conference) so assuming thats a realistic target theyre aiming for, they should still be putting the effort in even if the legs have gone a bit. For them to have had a strong season in league and cup but end up with no European qualification would surely feel a bit of a let down for them.



Agreed. I think they've been fantastic for 90% of the season, even more so since De Zerbi came in, who has taken the basis of what they players have learnt under Potter and made them quicker to attack. The problem they have at the minute is they have one way to play and a little bit like us at times this season, when they come up against teams who just want to pile 11 men behind the ball they can struggle to break them down. The Everton game has them passing the ball in sad, slow horseshoes from one side of the pitch to the other around the 18 yard box and then back again and when they lost the ball they had huge spaces behind them.I hope they make it to Europe to at the very least show other fans that you don't need to dream of a sport washing despot to take over to enjoy your club in Europe. Good, smart investment in players and getting the right manager in can get you there. Might take longer but I guarantee you it will feel better than knowing you got there buyselling your soul.